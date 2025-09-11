Joby’s 36% Stock Crash Is the Ultimate Buy-Low Bonanza

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Revolutionizing Urban Skies

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) is the pioneering developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft on the cusp of transforming urban air mobility forever. Founded in 2009, Joby has invested over a decade in crafting its flagship S4 eVTOL, a piloted vehicle capable of carrying four passengers at speeds up to 200 mph with a 100-mile range.

This isn’t just about faster travel — cutting commute times from hours to minutes — it’s about sustainable mobility that reduces noise pollution and carbon emissions while addressing the growing pains of megacities worldwide.

A pivotal development accelerating this transformation is Joby’s deepened partnership with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Following Joby’s August acquisition of Blade Air Mobility’s passenger business for up to $125 million, the companies announced plans to integrate Blade’s established helicopter and seaplane services into the Uber app as early as 2026.

This move builds on their collaboration since 2019, when Joby acquired Uber’s Elevate division, and allows Uber users to book seamless aerial trips — starting with Blade’s proven network in high-demand areas like New York and Southern Europe — laying the groundwork for Joby’s eVTOL rollout.

Blade, which flew over 50,000 passengers in 2024, provides immediate infrastructure and revenue potential, bridging the gap until full eVTOL commercialization.

Yet, despite these strides, JOBY stock has plummeted 36% since its all-time high of $20.95 per share in August. This sharp correction, amid broader market volatility and seasonal weakness in fall trading, has created a compelling entry point for savvy investors.

With robust fundamentals intact, the dip undervalues Joby’s long-term potential in the burgeoning $1 trillion urban air mobility market by 2040. For long-term holders, this pullback isn’t a red flag — it’s an invitation to buy low before liftoff.

Charting the Path to Commercial Takeoff

Joby is aggressively gearing up for commercialization, with a multi-phase global rollout that underscores its execution prowess. In the US, the company targets early 2026 for its debut, focusing on Los Angeles and New York City following FAA Type Certification.

Recent milestones, including the first piloted eVTOL flight between two public airports last month and completion of 70% of Stage 4 certification position Joby ahead of rivals like Archer Aviation (NASDAQ:ACHR). With $991 million in cash reserves and a $500 million investment from Toyota (NYSE:TM), Joby is scaling production at its expanded Marina, Calif. facility, now capable of producing 24 aircraft annually.

Internationally, Joby plans to launch operations in the United Arab Emirates later this year, capitalizing on a 2024 exclusive agreement with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority. Piloted test flights began in Dubai in June, validating its aircraft’s hot-weather performance, with vertiport construction at Dubai International Airport on track for Q1 2026 completion. Routes like DXB to Palm Jumeirah could cut travel time from 45 minutes by car to just 12 minutes.

Expansion into Asia and Europe follows: partnerships in Japan, the UK, and Saudi Arabia signal rapid scaling. By 2027, harmonized global regulations could accelerate this, with Joby’s UAE launch serving as a proof-of-concept for broader adoption.

Institutional Confidence Amid Prerevenue Realities

Despite being pre-revenue, Joby boasts significant industry support. Strategic backers like Toyota and Uber — which owns a 2.6% stake worth $232 million — validate its technology. Institutional ownership stands at around 54% of shares outstanding, with heavyweights like Vanguard Group, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and State Street among the top 10 holders. This reflects deep-pocketed belief in Joby’s vertically integrated model, from manufacturing to operations.

The summer’s explosive runup — shares soared 178% from their April lows — drew speculative fervor, but the ensuing 36% pullback in the seasonally weak fall isn’t surprising. High cash burn and certification risks fueled profit-taking, yet Joby’s $1.3 billion liquidity buffer provides a runway.

Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating, with price targets up to $10.83 per share , highlighting a compelling long-term growth outlook in urban air mobility. For buy-and-hold investors, this correction offers a discounted entry into a sector projected to disrupt transportation.

Proceed with Caution

While Joby’s trajectory is exciting, caution is still needed. Consumer demand for electric short-haul flights remains unproven and infrastructure hurdles like vertiport integration are ongoing. Regulatory delays, especially FAA certification, could push timelines back while competition from peers intensifies.

As a prerevenue entity, persistent losses mean dilution risks if markets sour. Don’t go all-in; diversify to mitigate volatility in this speculative space.

That said, the Uber-Blade partnership provides a viable alternative revenue stream. Blade’s established operations — profitable in key corridors — offer immediate cash flow via app bookings, building user familiarity until eVTOLs dominate. Uber’s vast platform and long-standing Joby ties ensure a solid base for growth.

Key Takeaways

The 36% decline in JOBY stock isn’t a worrisome development but a classic post-rally correction in a high-growth innovator. With commercialization milestones on the horizon and institutional heavyweights undeterred, view this as an opportunity to buy at cheaper levels before Joby resumes its upward trajectory toward transforming global skies.