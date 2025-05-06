AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Earnings Live: What To Watch For Today 24/7 Wall Street

Live Updates Live Coverage

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is set to report its Q1 2025 financial results today after the market close, with analysts expecting revenue of $5.44 billion and GAAP EPS of $0.60, according to Capital IQ.

This quarter arrives at a critical juncture for AMD as it seeks to validate its position in the high-stakes AI compute market. CEO Lisa Su has targeted over $3.5 billion in AI-related revenue for the year, driven by the ramp of its MI300 GPU series — a direct competitor to Nvidia’s leadership in the AI infrastructure space. Early wins with enterprise and cloud customers have set high expectations for traction in both inference and training workloads.

Outside of AI, investors will look for stabilization across AMD’s traditional segments. The Client division is expected to contribute $1.31 billion, while Data Center revenue is estimated at $2.19 billion, reflecting continued hyperscaler demand. Gross margin guidance stands at 52.2%, and commentary around inventories, supply chain normalization, and capital allocation will be key to sentiment.

While shares surged in 2023, AMD stock is down roughly 15% year-over-year, currently trading around $100.59 — well below its all-time high of $211.38 in March 2024. The valuation remains rich relative to legacy chip peers, and the Street will be listening closely for updates on competitive positioning, customer momentum, and full-year outlook.

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.