AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Earnings Live: What To Watch For Today

AMD by segment
AMD’s Q1 report is all about AI traction — but legacy business health is still in focus.
- Data Center & AI: All eyes are on the ramp of MI300X GPUs. AMD is positioning to challenge Nvidia in AI inference and training workloads. $2.19 billion in Data Center revenue is the benchmark.
- Client Computing: PC and laptop chip sales are projected at $1.31 billion. Investors are looking for stability or growth reacceleration, especially in high-end consumer processors.
- Gaming: Gaming revenue is expected at $1.49 billion, with mixed signals around console cycle strength. AMD’s semi-custom business, which includes Xbox and PlayStation chips, could see soft seasonal results.
- Gross Margin Dynamics: Holding gross margins near 52% while scaling AI products is a critical lever for sentiment.
AMD price target
AMD has strong institutional support with an average price target of $184.05, ranging from $105 to $240. The high end reflects bullish bets on rapid MI300 GPU adoption and expanding AI data center revenue, which is projected to top $3.5 billion this year. Analysts also cite AMD’s consistent gross margin execution (~52%) and operating leverage across core segments. However, the lower end of the target range reflects concern over cyclicality in client computing and competition from both Nvidia and Intel. Overall, most coverage maintains a Buy or Overweight rating, conditioned on continued traction in AI and stable demand in embedded and gaming segments.
Target adjustments may hinge on updated MI300 revenue forecasts, gross margin trends, and datacenter customer adoption commentary.
The latest estimates for AMD
-
Q1 2025 Revenue: $5.44 billion
-
GAAP EPS Estimate: $0.60
-
Gross Margin: 52.2%
-
Adjusted EBITDA: $1.59 billion
-
Data Center Revenue Estimate: $2.19 billion
-
Client Segment Estimate: $1.31 billion
-
Gaming Segment Estimate: $1.49 billion
-
Average Analyst Price Target: $184.05
-
Range: $105.00 – $240.00
-
Analysts are anchoring forecasts on data center strength, with growing expectations around AI GPU demand and forward guidance commentary.
AMD market dynamics
AMD enters Q1 earnings with elevated investor attention but more tempered stock performance than peers like Nvidia. The stock currently trades around $100.59, down approximately 15% year-over-year and well below its March 2024 all-time high of $211.38. Despite the recent pullback, sentiment remains positive on AMD’s prospects in the datacenter and AI acceleration space.
Analysts are focused on the traction of AMD’s MI300 GPU series, which management expects to drive over $3.5 billion in AI revenue this year. Hyperscaler adoption and software ecosystem integration remain key watchpoints, along with any updates on supply constraints or client conversion timelines.
Valuation remains rich (~55x forward EPS), and any signs of weakness in the Client, Gaming, or Embedded segments could pressure shares further. Still, institutional sentiment is largely bullish, anchored by expectations of robust AI datacenter expansion and improving gross margin dynamics.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is set to report its Q1 2025 financial results today after the market close, with analysts expecting revenue of $5.44 billion and GAAP EPS of $0.60, according to Capital IQ.
This quarter arrives at a critical juncture for AMD as it seeks to validate its position in the high-stakes AI compute market. CEO Lisa Su has targeted over $3.5 billion in AI-related revenue for the year, driven by the ramp of its MI300 GPU series — a direct competitor to Nvidia’s leadership in the AI infrastructure space. Early wins with enterprise and cloud customers have set high expectations for traction in both inference and training workloads.
Outside of AI, investors will look for stabilization across AMD’s traditional segments. The Client division is expected to contribute $1.31 billion, while Data Center revenue is estimated at $2.19 billion, reflecting continued hyperscaler demand. Gross margin guidance stands at 52.2%, and commentary around inventories, supply chain normalization, and capital allocation will be key to sentiment.
While shares surged in 2023, AMD stock is down roughly 15% year-over-year, currently trading around $100.59 — well below its all-time high of $211.38 in March 2024. The valuation remains rich relative to legacy chip peers, and the Street will be listening closely for updates on competitive positioning, customer momentum, and full-year outlook.
