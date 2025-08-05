Live: Will Lucid (LCID) Rally After Earnings Today?

Key Points
-
Deliveries climbed 70.5 % Y/Y in Q2 FY 2024, driving a 32.9 % revenue beat; investors will watch whether production and channel absorption keep pace
-
Excluding a one-time warranty provision, Q3 gross margin would have expanded ~11 pp sequentially; commentary on Lucid Gravity build-up and BOM costs will be pivotal
-
Consensus sees full-year sales of $1.33 billion (up 68 % Y/Y) and EPS of –$0.89; any tweak to that outlook—particularly around Gravity ramp timing—will drive multiple re-ratings
-
Live Updates
CEO in Focus
“We’re having a big, big push on software. I personally taken a leading role in driving software. … We’re going to introduce a hands-free lane assist before the year is out. There is a new vigor in the company.”
Peter Rawlinson, CEO & CTO
Lucid has repeatedly highlighted software updates as a key driver of margin and customer loyalty. With hands-free ADAS coming “before the year is out,” tonight’s results will be a test of whether ongoing software releases are translating into improved revenue per vehicle and strengthening the brand ahead of Gravity volume ramps.
How Lucid Performed After Recent Earnings
Lucid’s beats have been consistent, but stock reactions have been volatile—spiking on Q2 and Q1 beats, then pulling back if guidance or cash-burn commentary disappointed.
|Quarter
|EPS Surprise
|1-Day Move
|7-Day Move
|14-Day Move
|Q2 FY 2024
|+4.12 %
|+3.00 %
|+4.33 %
|+40.00 %
|Q3 FY 2024
|+0.96 %
|–0.45 %
|–3.60 %
|–2.25 %
|Q4 FY 2024
|+10.72 %
|–13.60 %
|–19.92 %
|–17.24 %
|Q1 FY 2025
|+2.55 %
|–3.43 %
|+15.45 %
|+13.30 %
Lucid (Nasdaq: LCID) reports Q2 FY 2025 results after the market close, After a Q4 beat—where revenue of $234.5 million topped the $211.8 million consensus by 10.7 %—investors will assess whether production scale-up (9,000 vehicles guided for 2025) and Gravity-related vertical-integration gains can sustain top-line and margin momentum. With cash-burn and inventory financing front and center, the Q2 guide will set the tone for Lucid’s path to positive EBITDA.
We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after Lucid’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.
What to Expect – Estimates
Consensus (Yahoo Finance)
-
Revenue: $264.74 million
-
EPS (Normalized): –$0.22
Full-Year FY 2025
-
FY 2025 Revenue: $1.33 billion
-
FY 2025 EPS: –$0.89
These imply ~68 % Y/Y top-line growth on FY 2024’s $0.79 billion, and a modest EPS loss narrowing vs. –$1.13 in FY 2024.
Key Areas to Watch
-
Production & Deliveries
Management reaffirmed 9,000 units of production in 2025; investors will look for Q2 build vs. delivery cadence and any guidance on factory ramp schedule LCID
-
Gross-Margin Trajectory
Q3 gross margin would have expanded ~11 pp ex-warranty; commentary on BOM costs, Gravity-related depreciation, and LCNRV provisions will be scrutinized LCID
-
Gravity & Model Line-Up
Updates on Lucid Gravity pre-orders and customer-acceptance milestones will signal durability of the premium EV thesis and help frame the upper-end ASP outlook.
-
Inventory & Cash Burn
With inventory financing critical to cash-flow, investors will parse inventory turns and cash-burn guidance—particularly any shift vs. the $600 million net burn in FY 2024.
-
CapEx & Financing Plans
Commentary on capital-raise timing, warehouse-inventory funding, or repeat shelf registrations will be read as a gauge of runway into second-half 2025 profitability.
