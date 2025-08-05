Live: Will Lucid (LCID) Rally After Earnings Today? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Deliveries climbed 70.5 % Y/Y in Q2 FY 2024, driving a 32.9 % revenue beat; investors will watch whether production and channel absorption keep pace

Excluding a one-time warranty provision, Q3 gross margin would have expanded ~11 pp sequentially; commentary on Lucid Gravity build-up and BOM costs will be pivotal

Consensus sees full-year sales of $1.33 billion (up 68 % Y/Y) and EPS of –$0.89; any tweak to that outlook—particularly around Gravity ramp timing—will drive multiple re-ratings

Lucid (Nasdaq: LCID) reports Q2 FY 2025 results after the market close, After a Q4 beat—where revenue of $234.5 million topped the $211.8 million consensus by 10.7 %—investors will assess whether production scale-up (9,000 vehicles guided for 2025) and Gravity-related vertical-integration gains can sustain top-line and margin momentum. With cash-burn and inventory financing front and center, the Q2 guide will set the tone for Lucid’s path to positive EBITDA.

What to Expect – Estimates

Consensus (Yahoo Finance)

Revenue: $264.74 million

EPS (Normalized): –$0.22

Full-Year FY 2025

FY 2025 Revenue: $1.33 billion

FY 2025 EPS: –$0.89

These imply ~68 % Y/Y top-line growth on FY 2024’s $0.79 billion, and a modest EPS loss narrowing vs. –$1.13 in FY 2024.

Key Areas to Watch

Production & Deliveries

Management reaffirmed 9,000 units of production in 2025; investors will look for Q2 build vs. delivery cadence and any guidance on factory ramp schedule LCID

Gross-Margin Trajectory

Q3 gross margin would have expanded ~11 pp ex-warranty; commentary on BOM costs, Gravity-related depreciation, and LCNRV provisions will be scrutinized LCID

Gravity & Model Line-Up

Updates on Lucid Gravity pre-orders and customer-acceptance milestones will signal durability of the premium EV thesis and help frame the upper-end ASP outlook.

Inventory & Cash Burn

With inventory financing critical to cash-flow, investors will parse inventory turns and cash-burn guidance—particularly any shift vs. the $600 million net burn in FY 2024.

CapEx & Financing Plans

Commentary on capital-raise timing, warehouse-inventory funding, or repeat shelf registrations will be read as a gauge of runway into second-half 2025 profitability.

