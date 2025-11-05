Live: Complete IONQ Q3 Earnings Coverage

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

IonQ’s (NYSE: IONQ) reports third-quarter 2025 results after the close, with investors looking to see whether the company can convert its ambitious road map and historic capital raise into meaningful commercial growth.

IonQ remains one of the few publicly traded pure-play quantum computing companies, and expectations are running high following an extraordinary second quarter marked by technical and strategic milestones. The firm’s expansion into quantum networking, its billion-dollar equity infusion, and an aggressive technology road map have set a new bar for the emerging industry.

What to Expect When IonQ Reports

Looking further ahead, analysts expect full-year 2025 revenue of $91.23 million with a loss of $1.68 per share, widening slightly to –$1.75 EPS on $171.71 million in 2026 sales. Despite steep losses, IonQ’s sales are projected to more than double this year and again next year—an indication of growing commercial adoption.

Key Areas to Watch When IonQ Reports Tonight

1. Oxford Ionics Integration and the Path to 80,000 Logical Qubits- CEO Niccolo de Masi emphasized in August that IonQ’s acquisition of Oxford Ionics creates “the most advanced and powerful quantum road map in the world.” The combined platform aims to reach 800 logical qubits by 2027 and 80,000 by 2030, well ahead of peers.

2. Building the Quantum Internet- IonQ’s Quantum Networking division, formed earlier this year, has already rolled out production-grade QKD (Quantum Key Distribution) products used by governments, financial institutions, and telecoms. Management has positioned IonQ as the only firm building quantum networks at commercial scale, leveraging both terrestrial and satellite-based systems through acquisitions like Capella and ID Quantique. Expect any new contracts or certifications to draw market attention.

3. Real-World Quantum Advantage with AI Partners- The company’s collaboration with AstraZeneca, AWS, and NVIDIA produced a 20× performance boost in drug development workflows, one of the first tangible proofs of practical quantum utility. Investors will be listening for any updates on additional commercial deployments or expansion of this model across other industries such as finance and energy.

4. Expanding Global Government Partnerships

IonQ’s government portfolio continues to broaden. The company signed major MOUs with Japan’s AIST and South Korea’s KISTI, alongside a $22 million U.S. deal to build the first commercial quantum computing and networking hub in America. These relationships are strategically vital as global spending on quantum infrastructure accelerates.

5. Capital and Cost Trajectory

Following its $1 billion equity raise, IonQ’s pro forma cash position reached $1.6 billion, making it the best-capitalized player in quantum computing. CFO Thomas Kramer projected 2025 revenue of $82 million–$100 million, but also signaled a wider adjusted EBITDA loss of up to $211 million due to integration and R&D investment. Watch for updated guidance and any commentary on spending discipline.