S&P 500
6,678.00
+0.11%
Dow Jones
46,441.20
+0.14%
Nasdaq 100
24,668.00
+0.13%
Russell 2000
2,465.46
+0.19%
FTSE 100
9,239.00
+0.24%
Nikkei 225
45,711.50
+0.12%
Stock Market Live September 24: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Ahead of Inflation, Jobs Reports
Home > Investing > Rivian Shares Surge 19%

Investing

Rivian Shares Surge 19%

Rivian Shares Surge 19%

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 24, 2025  |  Updated 7:37 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

It is one of the stock market’s little mysteries. Shares of troubled and small electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) are up 19% in the past month. Because of heavy competition and the expiration of the $7,500 EV tax credit at the end of this month, the stock should be headed the other way.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • Oddly, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is up sharply in the past month.
  • Given the EV maker’s headwinds, one would expect shares to be headed the other way.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Rivian has actually had a good year overall. Shares are up 16%, while the S&P 500 is 13% higher. However, going back five years, the chart is ugly. Rivian is 87% lower, while the S&P 500 is up 41%.

Rivian did announce it would build a $4 billion plant in Georgia. The move is a huge risk. The facility will not open until 2028. By that time, competitors will have had more than two years to advance sales, and perhaps build vehicles that compete directly with Rivian’s. However, one reason for the extra manufacturing is to build Rivian’s new, inexpensive R3 crossover. One criticism of Rivian is that the base price of its vehicles is $70,000. Some are closer to $100,000. The EV industry is trying to bring down prices to better compete with combustion-powered cars. With the $7,500 credit ending, that will be even harder.

CEO R.J. Scaringe said, “R3 represents a real big market unlock for us. It gets you into that category of purchases and prices that’s meaningfully below the average.” However, the segment is already crowded by vehicles like Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, which is already priced below $40,000.

The news will not chase away doubters. Rivian may deliver as few as 40,000 vehicles this year. In the June quarter, deliveries were just above 10,000. Revenue in the most recent quarter barely moved from $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion year over year. Rivian lost $1.2 billion in the period, compared to $1.4 billion last year. The company continues to bleed cash.

Rivian did receive an investment from Volkswagen that could total $5.8 billion over time. However, that is not what is driving the stock today, as the deal was announced in November 2024.

There is no reason for Rivian stock to rise, but that is what makes Wall Street a horse race.

Rivian Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

 

The image featured for this article is © Bigc Studio / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

The Big Rivian Stock Plunge Continues
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 29, 2024

The Big Rivian Stock Plunge Continues

Rivian Automotive remains too small and loses too much money to survive, even if its vehicles are well-regarded.
Rivian Announces It’s in Trouble
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 21, 2025

Rivian Announces It’s in Trouble

The latest quarterly results from EV maker Rivian Automotive were solid. However, its forecast for the coming year was horrible.
Rivian Gets Hammered Again
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 10, 2023

Rivian Gets Hammered Again

Rivian’s shares are falling because its prospects of competing effectively are tiny.
Rivian Shares Battered by Downgrade
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 21, 2025

Rivian Shares Battered by Downgrade

A Piper Sandler analyst cut his rating on Rivian stock and slashed his price target. Deep problems plague the electric…
Rivian Continues to Fall Apart
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 3, 2025

Rivian Continues to Fall Apart

Rivian Automotive announced that its second-quarter deliveries were off sharply. The EV maker blamed tariffs for its weak sales.
Rivian Is Worst-Performing Car Stock of 2024
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 12, 2024

Rivian Is Worst-Performing Car Stock of 2024

Rivian Automotive is the worst-performing car stock this year. Investors worry that the struggling EV maker will not survive as…
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for September 23
Joel South | Sep 23, 2025

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for September 23

Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) gained 4.82% over the past five trading sessions after gaining 0.14%% the five prior. That…
Rivian Shaken by Unexpected Layoffs
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 5, 2025

Rivian Shaken by Unexpected Layoffs

Layoffs at Rivian are just the latest bad news from the EV maker. A new, cheaper model comes too late…
Rivian Shares Down 88% in 2 Years
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 7, 2025

Rivian Shares Down 88% in 2 Years

Rivian stock has retreated 88% since its initial public offering. Abysmal unit sales and quarterly losses mean the share price…

Top Gaining Stocks

Centene
CNC Vol: 9,097,178
+$1.86
+5.69%
$34.61
Intel
INTC Vol: 96,077,245
+$1.66
+5.64%
$31.00
CF Industries
CF Vol: 1,954,865
+$4.59
+5.27%
$91.73
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 2,368,653
+$1.77
+5.20%
$35.74
Molina Healthcare
MOH Vol: 740,582
+$9.06
+4.96%
$191.62

Top Losing Stocks

Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 53,909,634
-$7.17
15.81%
$38.19
Axon Enterprise
AXON Vol: 538,469
-$62.75
8.07%
$714.83
KKR
KKR Vol: 3,455,670
-$8.04
5.46%
$139.22
Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 2,435,224
-$21.07
4.30%
$469.25
Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 1,219,508
-$5.72
3.95%
$139.17