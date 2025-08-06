Who Owns the Right to Remember? The Business of Online Memorials and Digital Legacies JGA / Shutterstock.com

No matter how you look at it, everyone is going to deal with grief differently, and this has almost always been the case. While grief might be a universal truth, there is something that is changing, and that is how we can pay tribute to our loved ones after they pass away.

Key Points The popularity of online memorials is growing and for all the right reasons.

There is something to be said about a website you can visit forever to see memories of your loved ones.

The hope is that these websites can stick around forever, otherwise, your memorial could become inaccessible.

This means that the rise of online memorials and the creation of digital legacies is changing. The good news is that these changes are for the better in that they help give people a new platform as outlets for grief and creating memories that will hopefully (digitally) last forever.

Online Memorials Are Now Tools for Grief

So, why are these digital online memorial services growing so rapidly? The thing is that they are a continuously growing safe space where people can express all of the emotions they are feeling, in what they believe is a safe space.

It won’t come as any surprise to learn that showing and expressing emotions can be a constructive way to process grief. Of course, everyone processes grief differently, but the rise of these online memorials has created an entirely new avenue for people to work through their feelings in supportive environments.

Among the ways these online memorials are helping is to provide a space on the internet where people can share their feelings and emotions, sometimes anonymously. It allows you to connect with other people who are experiencing the same feelings, making these kinds of online memorials a new and unique type of support group.

Perhaps the most important reason is that these websites and businesses enable people to create a lasting tribute to a loved one that lives forever in an online space.

The Advantages of Digital Memorials

So, why is the business of online memorials growing so rapidly? The answer is pretty straightforward in that it all revolves around accessibility. No matter where you are in the world, or what kind of device you are using, you will be able to visit a digital memorial for a loved one or friend every single day, without exception.

Whether it’s inclusive of videos, photos, audio recordings, written tributes, or a combination of all of the above, these online and digital memories are something that wasn’t even an idea up until a decade or two ago. Now, it’s the future, hopefully for the better.

The Most Popular Online Memorial Sites

Forever Missed

Founded in 2008 by Old Andelman, Forever Missed is one of the most popular online memorial websites you can find today. Offering three different plans, including a free option, you have your choice of themes, an unlimited photo gallery, music and video galleries, shared memories, and even background music.



At most, you’ll pay $154 for a lifetime of services, which seems like a small price to pay for always being able to go and visit these memories. Best of all, even the free version offers no ads, up to 5 photos, and the ability to share a stream of constant memories.

Keeper

Another strong competitor in the online memorial space, My Keeper (or Keeper), is a popular choice for anyone who wants to create an online memorial. You have a choice of two pricing options: free and $99 lifetime, and for the lifetime option, you can get unlimited image uploads, unlimited memorial pages, and even a whole family tree.

Everything you upload can be redownloaded, and you can even add two in-memoriam donation links instead of gifts for the deceased’s family. For the price, it’s hard to ignore just how much Keeper offers, which is a testament to why it’s become a go-to option for those who want to ensure there is a digital legacy for their loved ones.

What matters most is that My Keeper makes it a point to emphasize that its memorials are designed to last for a lifetime. The company never deletes profiles, and the only way to remove a memorial is for the person who set it up to do so. Best of all, there is a large and active community on the site, so you can talk with others who are experiencing similar feelings, which again speaks directly to the site’s popularity.

We Remember

Powered by Ancestry.com, We Remember is yet another popular online memorial website. There is no question that the site’s ties to another popular online property help, but considering that you can create the memorial for free, forever, it’s hard to ignore why this site is doing so well.

We Remember calls its online memorials something of a scrapbook for memories of the deceased. The site invites you to post memories of what this individual was like as a child, how they were in college, or the workplace. Most importantly, the website invites you to ask other people who knew the deceased to provide their memories, which might help the family learn something new about their loved ones. Best of all, it’s entirely free, without any subscriptions or payments required, and it will last forever.

What Happens To Your Data?

Even as these online memorials continue to evolve, there is no question that their monetization models can take them a long way. The good news is that even the most popular of these sites, including the options listed above, are not charging exorbitant prices or asking too much for too little.

As a result, the price is almost too reasonable to be true. The challenge is that as technology continues to evolve, there is a concern that these online memorials could become inaccessible. This is a reality people have to contend with, especially if one of the websites defaults and is no longer accessible. This is a very real concern, but it hasn’t happened to any of the big players. Still, it’s a risk with doing anything online, as Google Reader constantly reminds us.

Of course, there is a question of also working with family members before they pass away (if possible), so you can get their sign-off on things that matter. They might have a favorite song or charity they want to add to their memorial page, as well as favorite photos of them and close family.



One additional consideration is that you have to be mindful of legal concerns. No official agencies or government bodies regulate online memorials, so you have to be careful of copyright laws on your own. This is inclusive of photos, video, and any musical content that you don’t own. Amid grief, this might not be top of mind, and it shouldn’t be, but it is something that could come back to haunt you down the road.

