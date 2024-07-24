Avoid All Fast Fashion Brands Except These 7 andresr / E+ via Getty Images

24/7 Wall Street Insights

7 Fast fashion brands that you can feel good about buying.

that you can feel good about buying. A breakdown of customer opinions about which stores they love and which products they buy.

about which stores they love and which products they buy. Get ideas about where to shop without breaking the bank with this important information.

Fast fashion is a concept likely created by increased reliance on the internet and online shopping. Where families used to shop a few times a year, when seasons changed, now it’s easy to buy something new every day if you want. Where shopping used to require that you travel to a mall or brick-and-mortar store, it was more difficult to buy new clothes, and people planned ahead. When fast fashion burst onto the scene about 30 years ago, global chains now dominate trends, and malls and shopping centers become increasingly obsolete.

There are many criticisms of fast fashion. Some say it is harmful to the planet and animals, and that workers are often exploited. As younger consumers become more concerned about the ethics of the brands they buy, many fast fashion brands have changed to become more ethical. Overall, fast fashion can be defined as trendy, inexpensive clothing that mimics celebrity culture and fashion and puts it into the hands of the average consumer at lightning speed. This allows consumers to pay less for clothing, and also discard it faster. Where items used to be more expensive, consumers were more invested in making them last, but the goal of fast fashion is to provide cheap options that can be replaced quickly with new trends.

While there are many downsides to fast fashion that the media often focuses on, there are positives to the system that many aren’t aware of. For example, fast fashion makes clothing more affordable to those on a limited budget. It’s typically more size-inclusive than smaller brick-and-mortar stores that carry minimal sizes. It’s trendy and updated enough that the clothing stays in style. If you want to dress like a celebrity for a fraction of the price, there are a few fast fashion brands we believe you should try.

To find the best fast fashion brands, we searched Reddit threads to find real customer viewpoints. We reviewed blogs from environmental sites to determine which brands have made efforts to improve how their practices affect the environment. We read through the Consumer Reports to see which brands consumers love and are willing to stand behind. We’ve ranked them here in no particular order.

Why Do We Care About This?

Source: Jester-Flim / Shutterstock.com

The fast fashion industry is projected to be worth 291 million by 2032. American spending on “apparel and services” increases every year, meaning Americans are spending more on clothing and doing it more often. We believe you should be informed about any industry that holds that much power over the global economy and we want to help you make smart decisions about where you spend your hard-earned wealth.

1. H&M

Source: Deman / Shutterstock.com

Affordable essentials like T-shirts and sweats

Styles updated opften

Focus on quality

Inclusive, Fashion-Forward Clothing

Source: Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

If you’ve ever been to a mall, you’ve likely seen an H&M store. While the company boasts a large line of basics and essentials, it also has special sections for work attire, children’s clothing and trendy articles. Reviewers loved the trend-forward designs and higher-quality materials. While the store lost many fans when they removed all plus size clothing from their stores in 2016, they still offered the options on the website, and carry up to a 2XL in most stores.

2. Zara

Source: Robert Way / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fast response to new fashion trends

Affordable price range

Positive interactions with employees

An Enjoyable Shopping Experience

Source: winhorse / Getty Images

Zara was one of the first brands to develop fast fashion options for customers. It’s owned by Inditex and is the world’s largest clothing retailer. The store draws in customers by creating a digital experience. While shopping in Zara, you can scan items or click on sensors to see models wearing clothing. This creates customer curiosity focusing on the experience of the customer. The company also pushes positive engagement between the sales associates and customers to the point that shoppers want to come back.

3. ASOS

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Strictly an online retailer

Only sells authentic items

Robust return policy

The Online Fast Fashion Trend

Source: Tero Vesalainen / iStock via Getty Images

ASOS offers men’s and women’s clothing, but you’ll only find their products online. Because of this, the company has a solid return policy if you aren’t 100% satisfied with your choices. Customers love their regular sales and the fact that they only sell items purchased directly from the brands. The company focuses on the basics and does a really good job not only making them but selling them. The website is easy to navigate and clutter-free, making it easy for anyone to buy their products without a lot of hassle.

4. Free People

Source: Page Light Studios / Shutterstock.com

Unique, creative products

Wide variety of products

Commitment to inclusivity

A Brand Committed to Creativity

Source: Victoria Chudinova / Shutterstock

Free People probably sits on the edge of the “fast fashion” category, and the company is known for its creative, unique looks. Many Free People items end up as dupes in other shops because they’re so popular and on-trend. Free People also hosts a movement to amplify diverse voices and improve communities through mentorship and volunteering. Many younger shoppers want to buy from brands that are socially conscious, and Free People highlights how that can be a successful strategy.

5. Primark

Source: Da Antipina / Shutterstock.com

Some of the lowest prices on the market

Also sells homeware

Stores in 15 countries

Fashion All Over the World

Source: phototiara / Shutterstock.com

Primark first opened in 1969 in Dublin and expanded to the United States in 2015, stopping at quite a few other countries on its way. They have more than 400 stores in 15 countries and focus on affordability for everyone. The company offers everything from the basics to unique designs. As the company embraces its fast fashion status but recognizes the need for accountability, it put forth its Primary Cares strategy. Consumers are impressed by their wide-reaching commitments to the planet and to improving the quality of their products. You can tell which products are made under the new strategy by looking for a blue heart on the tag.

6. Topshop

Source: IakovKalinin / iStock via Getty Images

Catwalk looks to affordable options quickly

Audited for ethical standards

Aligns with organizations that promote animal welfare

One of the Originals

Source: William Perugini / Shutterstock.com

Topshop was one of the original fast fashion companies and was founded in Britain. The company makes women’s accessories, shoes and clothing. One of the benefits of Topshop is that it was purchased by ASOS in 2021, so you can shop for both brands in the same place. Some consumers feel the pries are too high for the quality, but many love their essentials.

7. Forever 21

Source: jeepersmedia / Flickr

Merchandise and styles changed regularly

Competitive pricing

Makes efforts toward sustainability

The Store That Offers it All

Source: fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

Forever 21 is great if you want a store that takes you through all stages of life. Start with the essentials like t-shirts and tank tops, then move into casual everyday dresses before ending with outfits you would wear to a glitzy night out. Prices are low no matter what you’re looking at, and some Forever 21 stores even have a children’s section.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.