Live: Will Q2 Earnings Fuel SoundHound (SOUN) Next Rally? 24/7 Wall Street

Key Points Q2 revenue expected to double YoY, but losses persist as company invests heavily in AI infrastructure.

Voice AI footprint hits 13,000+ restaurant locations, with ~10M quarterly interactions powering monetization upside.

Enterprise platform gains traction with Amelia 7.0, as autonomous task completion becomes a new differentiator.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN) will deliver Q2 2025 results after the close today. The voice AI platform is entering the print with strong year-over-year revenue momentum, underpinned by enterprise demand in automotive and smart device verticals. Yet, profitability remains distant as SoundHound continues to prioritize R&D and deployment scale.

We’ll be updating this live blog with news and analysis right after SounHound’s earnings hit the newswires. To receive updates, all you have to do is leave this page open, and updates will post automatically.

What to Expect

Revenue: $32.88 million

EPS (GAAP): –$0.05

Full-Year 2025:

Revenue: $159.56 million

EPS: –$0.16

Full-Year 2026:

Revenue: $202.65 million

EPS: –$0.05

Q2 revenue is expected to grow +144.3% YoY (vs. $13.46M in Q2 2024), while EPS narrows only slightly from –$0.04 last year, reflecting high reinvestment rates in AI infrastructure

Key Areas to Watch

Voice commerce flywheel building across OEM and restaurant ecosystems

Management highlighted growing momentum in its transactional voice AI platform, now covering 15+ major restaurant chains and gaining adoption with large automotive OEMs. This ecosystem effect — combining voice-enabled ordering, reservations, and payments — is expected to be a near-term monetization lever.

Agentic AI platform rollout and enterprise traction

The newly launched Amelia 7.0 platform introduces a proprietary Agentic Plus framework, enabling autonomous AI agents that can complete tasks with minimal human input. This system is already in production across multiple verticals and is seen as a differentiator in enterprise deployments.

Restaurant AI scale and expansion pace

SOUN reached 13,000+ live restaurant locations in Q1, a tenfold increase YoY, now handling ~10M interactions per quarter. With broad cuisine coverage and drive-thru traction, the company sees restaurants as a key revenue driver for 2025 and beyond.

Auto vertical evolution and royalty model

While unit softness persisted due to macro/geopolitical issues, SOUN is expanding within its 20+ OEM relationships and sees opportunity to move from cost-line vendor to revenue enabler through its embedded voice commerce platform.

Gross margin recovery path from acquisition digestion

Gross margin dipped to 37% GAAP / 51% non-GAAP due to low-margin acquired contracts. Management expects a gradual recovery to pre-acquisition levels (~70%) over the next 18–24 months through automation and product mix shift.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)