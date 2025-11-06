Live: Complete Coverage of SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Quick Read SoundHound (SOUN) tripled revenue to $42.7M in Q2 and reaffirmed its goal to reach adjusted EBITDA profitability by end of 2025.

SoundHound ended Q2 with $230M in cash and no debt after raising full-year revenue guidance to $160M-$178M.

The company’s voice AI network now spans over 14,000 restaurant locations after adding roughly 1,000 sites in Q2.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

It’s been a breakout year for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). After tripling revenue and expanding across restaurants, cars, and enterprise clients, the voice-AI specialist now faces the task of turning growth into sustained profitability. The company will report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results after the close, and investors will be watching whether management’s operational discipline can keep pace with its narrative momentum.

In the second quarter, SoundHound delivered $42.7 million in revenue, up 217 % year-over-year, and posted non-GAAP EPS of –$0.03, beating the Street’s –$0.05 consensus. The company ended Q2 with $230 million in cash and no debt, raised full-year revenue guidance to $160 million – $178 million, and reaffirmed its goal of achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability by the end of 2025.

What to Expect When SoundHound Reports

Here’s Wall Street’s current consensus for the third quarter:

Revenue : $40.5 million

: $40.5 million EPS (normalized) : –$0.03





: –$0.03 Q4 Revenue: $53.8 million

Q4EPS (normalized) : –$0.01





: –$0.01 FY 2025 Revenue : $166 million

: $166 million EPS (normalized) : –$0.13





: –$0.13 FY 2026 Revenue : $214 million

: $214 million EPS (normalized): –$0.05

Key Areas to Watch When SoundHound Reports Tonight

1. Voice Commerce launch and early monetization- Management has called the debut of its Voice Commerce network “imminent,” describing active pilots with major auto OEMs and national restaurant partners. Investors will look for concrete timing, brand names, and first-revenue milestones.

2. Enterprise AI momentum (Amelia 7 integration)- Fifteen large enterprise clients are migrating to the Amelia 7 agentic platform, and management reported net-revenue-retention above 120 %. Any commentary on go-live rates and cross-sell traction could reinforce confidence in double-digit growth through 2026.

3. Restaurant and drive-thru expansion- The network now spans over 14,000 locations, adding roughly 1,000 in Q2. Watch for updates on new deployments, the pace of drive-thru conversions via smaller hardware installations, and incremental revenue per site.

4. Automotive wins and China exposure- SoundHound announced a major China OEM contract and reported a double-digit increase in average selling price as generative “Chat AI” features expand to more vehicles, including three new North American brands. Clarity on model launches and royalty-recognition timing will be key.

5. Margins and cost structure- Q2 non-GAAP gross margin reached 58 %, boosted by internal cloud migration and stack consolidation. Management cited one-time SBC expenses tied to integration; investors will want evidence that the run-rate margin profile supports the 4Q 2025 EBITDA break-even plan.