Live: Complete Coverage of SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 Earnings
- SoundHound (SOUN) tripled revenue to $42.7M in Q2 and reaffirmed its goal to reach adjusted EBITDA profitability by end of 2025.
- SoundHound ended Q2 with $230M in cash and no debt after raising full-year revenue guidance to $160M-$178M.
- The company’s voice AI network now spans over 14,000 restaurant locations after adding roughly 1,000 sites in Q2.
Conference Call Up Next
SoundHound’s conference call will kick off at 5pm ET. Will post updates of the call after it starts.
Quick Review
Another look at the headlining numbers. SoundHound AI now down 2.39% after-hours. Which follows up the rough day in the market for most Nasdaq stocks, but SOUN ended the tradiing day down 9.48%.
|Metric
|Consensus
|Actual
|Result
|Revenue
|$40.5 M
|$42.0 M
|Beat
|EPS (Non-GAAP)
|–$0.03
|–$0.03
|Inline
|GAAP EPS
|–$0.03 est. proxy
|–$0.27
|Miss
|FY Revenue Guide
|$160 – $178 M
|$165 – $180 M
|Raised
2 Comments From Management On SoundHound AI Q3 Earnings
CEO Keyvan Mohajer:
“Enterprise AI adoption is booming globally, and SoundHound is strengthening its leading position with deployments in millions of end points across highly diversified industries and customers. We see enormous potential in the near and long-term horizon, and we’re positioning our business to take full advantage.”
CFO Nitesh Sharan:
“Q3 was another strong mile marker on our journey to transform human-computer interfaces through natural language conversations and voice AI that makes technology more seamless and accessible. We continue to deliver high growth with a diverse customer base, expanding product suite, and a balance sheet that enables us to stay on the offense.”
Quarterly highlights on business units and outcomes.
-
Agentic AI / Amelia 7.3 — integrates Speech-to-Meaning®, enhancing latency and conversational realism.
-
Voice Commerce — adds restaurant reservations & parking payments; OEM launches expected 2026.
-
IoT & Robotics — major China-based OEM deal for “double-digit millions” of AI-enabled devices.
-
Automotive — expanding with Jeep (EU), Togg (Germany), Italian fleet OEM, and two Indian two-wheeler brands.
-
Restaurants — national deployments at MOD Pizza, Habit Burger, Red Lobster, Torchy’s Tacos + franchise wins with Firehouse Subs and Five Guys.
-
Healthcare & Finance — multiple renewals and new Amelia 7 contracts across hospitals, insurers, and banks.
-
Channel Partners — new alliances with Telarus and VOXai to extend enterprise reach.
Numbers Highlights
Stock bouncing back, just down 2.66% now. Here is a quarterly highlight of the numbers with my notes:
|Metric
|Q3 2025
|YoY Change
|Notes
|Revenue
|$42.0 M
|+68 %
|Record quarterly sales
|GAAP gross margin
|42.6 %
|↓ 6 pp YoY
|Impacted by acquisition accounting
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|59.3 %
|–0.4 pp
|Stable underlying margin
|GAAP net loss
|($109.3 M)
|–402 %
|Includes $66 M fair-value adjustment
|Non-GAAP net loss
|($13.0 M)
|+13 % improvement
|Ex-one-time items
|Adjusted EBITDA
|($14.5 M)
|+8 % YoY
|Steady sequential improvement
|GAAP EPS
|–$0.27
|–$0.21 YoY
|Matches 10-Q
|Non-GAAP EPS
|–$0.03
|+$0.01 YoY
|Inline with consensus
|Cash & equivalents
|$269 M
|No debt
|Confirmed clean balance sheet
Operating Stats
|KPI
|Q3 2025
|YoY Change
|Commentary
|Revenue
|$42.0 M
|+68 %
|Driven by enterprise AI and automotive wins
|Gross Margin
|~43 % (est.)
|↓ vs 58 % Q2
|Acquisition-related costs compressed margin
|Cash Balance
|$269 M
|+36 %
|Supported by equity raise; no long-term debt
|Restaurant Network
|> 14,000 locations
|+1,000 QoQ
|Continued expansion of voice-ordering footprint
Guidance Update
While the company did not issue formal Q4 guidance in the filing, management is expected to reaffirm its full-year 2025 revenue range of $160 – $178 million, consistent with its Q2 update.
|Guidance Metric
|Prior (Q2)
|New (Q3)
|Direction
|FY 2025 Revenue
|$160 – $178 M
|Unchanged (est. reaffirmed)
|Flat
|Adj. EBITDA Target
|Break-even by Q4 2025
|Reaffirmed
|Flat
First Take: SoundHound AI (SOUN) Q3 2025 Earnings
After-Hours: ↓ 8.15 %
SoundHound shares are under pressure after the company’s Q3 print failed to clear high investor expectations. Revenue came in roughly in line with the Street but profitability moved sharply in the wrong direction, weighed down by one-time non-cash acquisition charges.
Earnings vs. Expectations
|Metric
|Consensus
|Actual
|Result
|Revenue
|$40.5 M
|$42.0 M
|✅ Beat
|EPS (GAAP)
|–$0.03 (Non-GAAP est.)
|–$0.27 GAAP
|❌ Miss
|Cash / Debt
|—
|$269 M cash / no debt
|✅ Strong balance sheet
Topline growth remained strong at +68 % YoY, marking another quarter above $40 million. However, a $66 million fair-value adjustment on contingent acquisition liabilities drove a much wider net loss of $109 million, pushing EPS to –$0.27. Investors are reacting to that margin reset rather than the revenue beat.
Why SoundHound Is Down 7.57% Before Earnings
SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN) is down close to 8% before earnings as it is a proxy for overall sentiment in the artificial intelligence sector, making it highly sensitive to shifts in investor mood. With the recent sell-off in major AI names like NVIDIA, AMD, and Palantir, smaller-cap companies such as SOUN are being hit harder as traders rotate out of high-growth, speculative plays. The broader pullback stems from growing concerns about an “AI bubble” following comments from OpenAI’s CFO about potential government support and NVIDIA’s CEO suggesting that China could outpace the U.S. in AI development.
These headlines triggered fears that the AI boom may have run ahead of itself, prompting profit-taking across the space.
For SoundHound, whose valuation is built more on future potential than current profitability, that means volatility is amplified. Despite this, the company’s long-term story remains tied to the rise of voice and conversational AI applications in cars, devices, and enterprise systems.
Today’s early sell off is not as much about sellers getting out before the earnings, its more a reflection of the greater sell-off in AI stocks today.
The NASDAQ will close down 1.77% on the day.
It’s been a breakout year for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). After tripling revenue and expanding across restaurants, cars, and enterprise clients, the voice-AI specialist now faces the task of turning growth into sustained profitability. The company will report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results after the close, and investors will be watching whether management’s operational discipline can keep pace with its narrative momentum.
In the second quarter, SoundHound delivered $42.7 million in revenue, up 217 % year-over-year, and posted non-GAAP EPS of –$0.03, beating the Street’s –$0.05 consensus. The company ended Q2 with $230 million in cash and no debt, raised full-year revenue guidance to $160 million – $178 million, and reaffirmed its goal of achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability by the end of 2025.
What to Expect When SoundHound Reports
Here’s Wall Street’s current consensus for the third quarter:
- Revenue: $40.5 million
- EPS (normalized): –$0.03
- Q4 Revenue: $53.8 million
- Q4EPS (normalized): –$0.01
- FY 2025 Revenue: $166 million
- EPS (normalized): –$0.13
- FY 2026 Revenue: $214 million
- EPS (normalized): –$0.05
Key Areas to Watch When SoundHound Reports Tonight
1. Voice Commerce launch and early monetization- Management has called the debut of its Voice Commerce network “imminent,” describing active pilots with major auto OEMs and national restaurant partners. Investors will look for concrete timing, brand names, and first-revenue milestones.
2. Enterprise AI momentum (Amelia 7 integration)- Fifteen large enterprise clients are migrating to the Amelia 7 agentic platform, and management reported net-revenue-retention above 120 %. Any commentary on go-live rates and cross-sell traction could reinforce confidence in double-digit growth through 2026.
3. Restaurant and drive-thru expansion- The network now spans over 14,000 locations, adding roughly 1,000 in Q2. Watch for updates on new deployments, the pace of drive-thru conversions via smaller hardware installations, and incremental revenue per site.
4. Automotive wins and China exposure- SoundHound announced a major China OEM contract and reported a double-digit increase in average selling price as generative “Chat AI” features expand to more vehicles, including three new North American brands. Clarity on model launches and royalty-recognition timing will be key.
5. Margins and cost structure- Q2 non-GAAP gross margin reached 58 %, boosted by internal cloud migration and stack consolidation. Management cited one-time SBC expenses tied to integration; investors will want evidence that the run-rate margin profile supports the 4Q 2025 EBITDA break-even plan.