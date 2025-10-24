S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Running on Lower Than Expected Inflation
Should You Buy SoundHound AI Before Nov. 6?

Should You Buy SoundHound AI Before Nov. 6?
By Rich Duprey
Key Points

  • SoundHound AI (SOUN) is up 282% from April lows on voice AI momentum. 
  • The AI shop has strung together a series of enterprise deals, including a new partnership with Telarus
  • SOUN rose 2% yesterday after a five-day slide and is up another 3% at the market open with Q3 earnings due Nov. 6.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) has staged a remarkable recovery since hitting its April lows, surging 282% to reward patient investors. This ascent — including last year’s 1,024% rise — reflects growing traction for its voice recognition technology, which powers conversational artificial intelligence (AI) across industries. The company has inked a flurry of deals, embedding its solutions in everything from restaurant ordering systems to automotive infotainment. 

A prime example came yesterday with a strategic partnership with Telarus, a major tech services distributor. This agreement will roll out SoundHound’s Amelia 7 AI Agent and Autonomics platforms to enterprise customers via Telarus’s global network, targeting sectors like healthcare and finance. Such integrations highlight SoundHound’s push to scale beyond niche applications into broader enterprise adoption, adding to the momentum. 

SOUN shares climbed 2%yesterday on its latest deal and is up another 3% at the market open, signaling renewed buyer interest amid the broader AI rally. Investors are eyeing its upcoming third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 6 after the market close, where updates on backlog conversion and revenue acceleration could drive further volatility. 

With the stock’s rapid rise underscoring its potential in a booming voice AI market — and following five consecutive days of decline — the question is: should investors jump in before the results?

Voice AI’s Rising Star

SoundHound’s core strength lies in its speech-to-meaning technology, which processes voice inputs into actionable intent in milliseconds — far faster than many rivals. This low-latency edge makes it ideal for real-time applications, like drive-thru ordering at quick-service restaurants or hands-free controls in vehicles. The company has secured partnerships with heavyweights in autos, including Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) and Hyundai, and in food service with chains like White Castle. These deals fueled a staggering 217% year-over-year revenue jump to $42.7 million in the second quarter.

A $1.2 billion backlog underscores this momentum, spanning healthcare diagnostics and financial services chatbots. Roughly half of recent growth stems from organic wins, with the rest from smart acquisitions like SYNQ3 for restaurant tech and Amelia for enterprise AI agents. 

Management eyes adjusted EBITDA breakeven by late 2025, betting on the voice recognition market’s expansion to $50 billion by 2030. 

In a world shifting to voice-first interfaces, SoundHound’s tech positions it as a nimble player in generative AI’s next wave.

The Tough Road Ahead

Despite the hype, SoundHound grapples with persistent headwinds that temper its appeal. Founded in 2005, the company has never posted an annual profit, racking up widening losses. Q2’s GAAP net loss ballooned to $74.7 million, up sharply from $22.3 million in the first quarter, including a $31 million non-cash charge from the Amelia deal. Core operations continue to bleed, with operating expenses hitting $120 million — outstripping revenue gains and squeezing margins.

Free cash flow tells a stark tale: a $43.7 million burn in the first half of 2025, despite a $230 million cash pile offering just 12 to 18 months of runway. Acquisitions have juiced growth but inflated costs without flipping cash flow positive. 

Short interest also tops 32% of the float, fueling volatility. SOUN stock is down 6% year-to-date, even as AI peers soar and its own big run higher. A valuation at 58 times trailing sales — double the software sector’s 8x to 10x norm — requires flawless execution, which is far from guaranteed.

Competition looms large too. Giants like Amazon‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa, Alphabet‘s (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Assistant, and Apple‘s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Siri dwarf SoundHound’s $25.8 million quarterly R&D spend with deeper pockets and ecosystems. 

Non-GAAP gross margins dipped to 50.8% last quarter, hinting at pricing pressures in a crowded field.

Key Takeaway

SoundHound AI boasts innovative technology and a solid pipeline in a high-growth market, but its chronic unprofitability, voracious cash burn, and lofty valuation make it a risky bet for long-term holders. While a positive earnings surprise on Nov. 6 isn’t off the table — perhaps from faster backlog conversion — don’t count on profits materializing soon. 

I’m bearish overall; this isn’t a core portfolio pick. That said, a small speculative position could pay off if results beat low expectations, offering a quick trade before any post-earnings pullback.

