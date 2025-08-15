Nasdaq Composite Live: The U.S. May Take a Stake in Intel mezzotint / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Intel is gaining momentum following a Bloomberg report that the Trump Administration is in talks to have the U.S. take a stake in the stock.

Apple also just had its best week since 2020, with BTIG reiterating its buy rating.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

After dropping on news that the producer price index (PPI) was hotter than expected, the Nasdaq is fighting to go green earlier this morning.

Helping, Intel is gaining momentum following a Bloomberg report that the Trump Administration is in talks to have the U.S. take a stake in the stock.

“Such a move would mark another intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump in industries seen as vital to national security,” as noted by Reuters, adding, “Intel declined to comment on the report but said it was deeply committed to supporting Trump’s efforts to strengthen U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership.”

Apple Just Had its Best Week since 2020

Now up to $232.78, we’d like to see Apple rally to $250 next.

Analysts at BTIG have reiterated a buy rating on the stock with a $198 price target. This was after Apple announced it would reintroduce its Blood Oxygen feature for certain Apple Watch models.

As noted by Investing.com, “The original Blood Oxygen feature was disabled following an International Trade Commission ruling that took effect in late 2023. In January 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection permitted Apple to sell its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 with a software workaround that excluded the pulse oximeter function.”

Apple is also releasing other new and updated AI-powered devices, including robots, a smart speaker with display and security cameras, and an updated “lifelike” Siri capable of communicating with several users at once, as noted by Bloomberg.

July Retail Sales Data is on Deck

Later this morning, markets will get a look at retail sales and consumer sentiment. At the moment, Wall Street is looking for 0.5% as compared to 0.6% for the prior month.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Most People Don’t Realize How Cheap Money Is Right Now (sponsor) Millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now