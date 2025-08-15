Nasdaq Composite Live: The U.S. May Take a Stake in Intel

Key Points
- Intel is gaining momentum following a Bloomberg report that the Trump Administration is in talks to have the U.S. take a stake in the stock.
- Apple also just had its best week since 2020, with BTIG reiterating its buy rating.
Live Updates
Morgan Stanley Just Reiterated an Overweight Rating on Apple
This morning, Morgan Stanley reiterated an outperform rating on Apple, noting that the tech giant appears to be “turning a corner.”
“We are turning more bullish – forward iPhone unit/revenue growth expectations are still relatively muted, many of the same factors that got us bullish last July remain, we’re past peak tariff risk…,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC.
The firm also reiterated an outperform rating on Nvidia.
“The chips and their system design should be finalized next March, with the chip entering mass production in 2Q26, followed by server racks ramp in 3Q26. So it appears there will be no delay to the Rubin schedule, despite some investor concerns,” they added.
After dropping on news that the producer price index (PPI) was hotter than expected, the Nasdaq is fighting to go green earlier this morning.
Helping, Intel is gaining momentum following a Bloomberg report that the Trump Administration is in talks to have the U.S. take a stake in the stock.
“Such a move would mark another intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump in industries seen as vital to national security,” as noted by Reuters, adding, “Intel declined to comment on the report but said it was deeply committed to supporting Trump’s efforts to strengthen U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership.”
Apple Just Had its Best Week since 2020
Now up to $232.78, we’d like to see Apple rally to $250 next.
Analysts at BTIG have reiterated a buy rating on the stock with a $198 price target. This was after Apple announced it would reintroduce its Blood Oxygen feature for certain Apple Watch models.
As noted by Investing.com, “The original Blood Oxygen feature was disabled following an International Trade Commission ruling that took effect in late 2023. In January 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection permitted Apple to sell its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 with a software workaround that excluded the pulse oximeter function.”
Apple is also releasing other new and updated AI-powered devices, including robots, a smart speaker with display and security cameras, and an updated “lifelike” Siri capable of communicating with several users at once, as noted by Bloomberg.
July Retail Sales Data is on Deck
Later this morning, markets will get a look at retail sales and consumer sentiment. At the moment, Wall Street is looking for 0.5% as compared to 0.6% for the prior month.
Stay tuned for more updates.
