Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Live Updates

Even as investors grow more optimistic about a December interest rate cut, markets are flat.

At the moment, the S&P 500 is up about two points. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up fractionally. The Dow Jones is up about six points, with the Nasdaq down 23.

Fueling interest rate cuts was a decline in ADP private payrolls for November. Instead of a gain of 40,000 jobs, ADP reported a loss of 32,000 jobs for the month. In addition, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, we’re now seeing the most layoff announcements since 2020 – which is another sign of a labor market slowdown that’s also boosting odds for a rate cut.

As noted by CNBC, “The firm said layoff plans totaled 71,321 in November, a step down from the massive cuts announced in October but still enough to bring the 2025 total up to 1.17 million. That total is 54% higher than the same 11-month period a year ago and the highest level since 2020, when the Covid pandemic rocked the global economy.”

With that, the odds of an interest rate cut are now up to 89.2%.

Airline Stocks are Taking Off Again

With the holidays, healthy revenues, and demand for premium travel, airline stocks are just starting to take flight again.

Look at Delta (NYSE: DAL), for example. After slipping to $65, DAL is now up to $67.49 and could push even higher following a Citi upgrade to a buy rating with a $77 price target.

Citi also upgraded American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) to a buy with a $19 price target, and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) with a $132 price target.

Trump Administration Gets Bullish on Robotics

After a strong push for artificial intelligence, the Trump Administration is now looking to robots.

In fact, as noted by Politico, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been meeting with robotics industry CEOs and is “all in” on accelerating the industry’s development. Reportedly, the administration is considering issuing an executive order on robotics next year, as well.

The Department of Transportation is also reportedly getting set to announce a robotics working group, perhaps by the end of the year.

In addition, according to CBInsights.com, “Humanoid robots are moving from science fiction to commercial reality. Companies building these robots attracted a record $1.2B in 2024 funding and are projected to reach $2.3B in 2025, according to CB Insights data.”

Also, according to Morgan Stanley, humanoid robots could be worth nearly $5 trillion by 2050.

Goldman Sachs says global humanoid robot demand will potentially achieve a $38 billion total addressable market by 2035. Bank of America. believes global humanoid robot shipments will reach 18,000 units in 2025 and 10 million units by 2035.