Stock Market Live December 8: GDP Growth Forecasts Lift S&P 500 (VOO) Monday

Investing

Ripple’s Singapore Expansion: How MAS Approval Could Drive XRP to $4 by Q2 2026

Quick Read

  • Singapore’s MAS approved Ripple’s expanded payment license on December 1 for cross-border services using XRP and RLUSD stablecoin.
  • On-chain activity in Asia Pacific jumped roughly 70% year-over-year with Singapore at the center.
  • XRP whale holdings has reached a 7-year high despite the early December price pullback.
By Sam Daodu Published
Ripple’s Singapore Expansion: How MAS Approval Could Drive XRP to $4 by Q2 2026

Ripple’s expansion into Singapore took a major step forward on December 1 when the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) approved an expanded payments license for the network’s local subsidiary. This regulatory milestone strengthens Ripple’s footprint in Asia and opens new pathways for XRP’s (CRYPTO: XRP) price growth.

Institutional interest is climbing across Southeast Asia, where on-chain activity jumped roughly 70% year-over-year. Ripple’s clearer regulatory backing plus expanding payment utility could create the conditions for XRP’s next rally. Analysts see Ripple’s Singapore base as a launchpad that could drive XRP toward $4 by Q2 2026.

Ripple Secures Expanded Singapore License on December 1

the macro coin cryptocurrency ripple and word map.
Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

MAS expanded Ripple’s Major Payment Institution (MPI) license on December 1, 2025, allowing Ripple Markets APAC Pte. Ltd. to offer a broader range of regulated digital payment services. Ripple can now provide end-to-end cross-border payment solutions using XRP and its RLUSD stablecoin under Singapore’s regulatory framework.

Ripple President Monica Long praised Singapore’s “forward-thinking approach,” noting that “innovation thrives when rules are clear.” The expanded license lets Ripple invest more in Singapore and build infrastructure for efficient cross-border money movement.

Singapore has been Ripple’s APAC headquarters since 2017. MAS’s clarity on digital asset regulation gives Ripple a foundation to scale services. On-chain activity in Asia Pacific climbed roughly 70% year-over-year, with Singapore at the center. This regulatory win positions Ripple to support banks and fintechs driving crypto adoption in Southeast Asia.

Four Ways MAS Approval Could Drive XRP to $4 by Q2 2026

Ripple (XRP) and cryptocurrency investing concept - Physical metal Ripple coins with global trading exchange market price chart in the background.
Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com

MAS approval creates specific pathways for XRP to reach $4 by Q2 2026. Here’s how Singapore’s regulatory clarity translates into price growth.

Regulatory Clarity Enhances XRP’s Legitimacy

MAS’s approval removes regulatory barriers and creates a stable foundation for XRP growth. “MAS has set a leading standard for regulatory clarity in digital assets,” Long said.

Firms can now integrate XRP into payment flows with clear guidance. XRP moved out of the regulatory gray area in Singapore, making institutional players more comfortable holding and transacting in the token. That increased comfort drives buying pressure over time, attracting the investor and corporate interest needed to push XRP’s price toward $4 by mid-2026.

Institutional Adoption Accelerates Under MAS

The expanded MPI license lets Ripple serve banks, fintechs, and payment providers across Singapore and the region with blockchain-based solutions. Ripple can now support institutional settlement channels and digital token payments under MAS supervision.

Ripple handles the technical and compliance work of crypto-powered payments for clients. Financial institutions can use Ripple’s infrastructure (including XRP) without building their own systems or navigating regulatory requirements themselves. This lowers the barrier for institutional adoption of XRP services.

Regional banks and remittance firms can now integrate On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) or XRP-based settlement into their networks with MAS compliance backing. Each new use case—whether a bank using XRP for treasury flows or a payment fintech using it for instant remittances—boosts network volume and market valuation. By Q2 2026, wider institutional usage under Singapore’s regulatory framework could drive XRP’s price toward $4.

Cross-Border Payment Expansion in Southeast Asia

Ripple’s core business is fast, low-cost cross-border payments. MAS’s approval accelerates expansion of these services in a region with massive payment corridors. Southeast Asia handles billions in remittances and trade flows annually, and Singapore sits at the center as a financial hub.

The license lets Ripple deploy Ripple Payments: a network that combines XRP and RLUSD to settle transactions in minutes. By cutting out slow correspondent banking, Ripple’s solution attracts institutions that need to move money efficiently. The MAS-regulated status means these settlement channels can scale for high-volume use.

A Singapore bank could use XRP as a bridge asset to send SGD and convert to PHP or THB in seconds, far quicker than SWIFT and at a fraction of the cost. In a region with millions of migrant workers sending money home and exploding e-commerce, that speed matters. On-Demand Liquidity already worked in corridors like Japan-Philippines. Now more corridors can open under Singapore’s regulatory watch.

If Ripple captures even a small percentage of Southeast Asia’s remittance volume and B2B payments—part of trillions in annual cross-border flows— the demand of XRP for liquidity could jump substantially.

Market Sentiment and Investor Inflows Strengthen

Regulatory wins often trigger positive market sentiment. Ripple’s Singapore approval signals to retail and institutional investors that XRP is gaining mainstream traction.

On-chain data around the December 1 announcement showed large XRP holders—whales—increasing activity. Even as XRP’s price pulled back in early December, XRP whales holdings hit a 7 year high. Deep exchange outflows showed tokens moving into long-term storage rather than trading accounts as investors keep holding for future gains.

The expanded license likely boosted this sentiment. The approval came alongside Ripple securing permissions in other regions, including the UAE for its RLUSD stablecoin.

Fresh capital from Asia-focused crypto funds or global investors seeking regulated assets could flow into XRP. Past U.S. and European regulatory wins showed that when uncertainty clears, XRP’s price unlocks. Now Asia’s crypto-friendly markets are opening for Ripple’s services, setting up a potential adoption wave.

Can MAS Approval Propel XRP to $4?

If Ripple uses its Singapore base to drive transaction volume and investor sentiment stays positive, XRP could reach $4 by Q2 2026. Ripple’s expansion is underway and is accelerating at an enormous pace. As more investors recognize XRP’s prospects, the token has a clear path to new highs in 2026, delivering on the optimism sparked by the MAS approval.

