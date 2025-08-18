Stock Market Live August 18: S&P 500 (VOO) Rally Pauses After Inconclusive Russia Talks M-Production / Shutterstock.com

Key Points An Alaska meeting between President Trump and President Putin Friday ended without major announcements, and failed to end fighting in Ukraine.

Earnings season is winding down, with 92% of S&P 500 companies having already reported.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The S&P 500 closed higher for the second week in a row Friday, with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) rising 1% for the week. Preparing for Monday’s open, however, the market looks set to take a breather, and is trading down 0.1% premarket.

Over the weekend, a meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin in Alaska ended with no clear accomplishments, and little improvement in hopes Russia’s war on Ukraine can be ended soon.

A little to the south and a little to the east, S&P 500 companies are starting to wind down their Q2 reports. 92% of S&P 500 companies have already reported earnings for the season, according to CNBC data, and 82% of S&P 500 companies have “beat earnings.”

Earnings

There’s little in the way of “hot” earnings news this morning. E-commerce software company Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) reports this morning a surprise Q2 profit of $0.02 per share, where Wall Street expected a six-cent loss. Revenue of $81.1 million beat forecasts for $80 million in the quarter, and revenue guidance was sound.

Investors aren’t impressed, however, and Riskified stock is down more than 9% premarket.

Analyst calls

In the absence of new earnings news, Wall Street analysts are using the time to update their analysis of earlier reports.

KeyBanc upgrades Duolingo (Nasdaq: DUOL) to overweight with a $460 price target. “The AI backlash was a bump in the road, and a combination of product (e.g., Energy rollout, September Duocon updates) and viral marketing efforts creates upside risk to estimates over the next 12 months,” says KeyBanc.

(And by the way, “upside risk” is a good thing).

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun, meanwhile, is downgrading railroad company and S&P 500 component CSX (NYSE: CSX) to market perform, with a $38 price target. Despite seeing mergers & acquisitions activity in the railroad industry, Chamoun isn’t convinced CSX will be a target of such M&A activity, and cites the stock’s 20% rise in price on hopes it will be acquired as a negative for the stock rising further.

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe (sponsor) It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 6% cash back (you read that right) on some items, $200 statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself, we’ve assembled a list of the top credit cards today It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 6% cash back (you read that right) on some items, $200 statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself, we’ve assembled a list of the top credit cards today right here . Frankly, with rewards this good we don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you sign up today you can secure some of the best rewards we’ve ever seen. G et started here and find your best card today.