2 Growth Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Non-Stop

Key Points Cathie Wood is aggressively buying these two stocks quarter after quarter.

She expects big gains here, as both are AI-related plays.

The consistent buying shows that these are core holdings for her.

Cathie Wood is most known for her bold, tech-first investing. She was an outlier during the 2021 boom as her aggressive bets paid off in spades. This turned ARK Invest from an obscure company to a firm almost every investor became familiar with.

Once the pendulum swung the other way, rising rates and a rotation away from expensive growth stocks left ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK) even worse off, down nearly 50% compared to pre-pandemic prices. Regardless, Wood has sharpened her shopping list since, and ARKK has done surprisingly well, up over 65% in the past year.

Artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, and blockchain remain her five core platforms, and she is willing to endure extreme volatility. This strategy has worked wonderfully in this environment.

Below are two stocks she has been buying consistently over the past quarters:

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been quite the loser in recent years as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) left it in the dust. This has been changing recently, and Cathie Wood’s buys during the “loser” phase are now in the green.

Cathie increased her holdings of AMD by 90.4% in Q2 2025, up 1.29 million shares. The average closing price was $108.66. In Q1, she increased her holdings here by 17.9%. The average closing price was $111.55.

With the Q2 buy, Wood marked the fifth straight quarter in which she has bought a net positive amount of AMD stock. She timed the peak in Q1 2024 and sold 38.9% of her holdings and had four consecutive quarters of net additions before that.

Wood seems to believe that the company’s pipeline of AI accelerators will finally narrow Nvidia’s moat. She is also betting that a cyclical recovery in PCs and gaming will layer extra revenue on top of the data-center story. So far, the market has generously rewarded her timing. Combined Client and Gaming revenue reached $3.6 billion, up 69% year-over-year, and MI400 chips are being introduced for availability in the coming year.

10X Genomics (TXG)

10X Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is a life science technology company. It sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems at high resolution. Cathie Wood has a history of investing in biotech stocks, and this is just one of her bets.

Wood likes 10x Genomics likely because it fits with ARK’s core investment thesis on disruptive innovation in healthcare. AI and big data are trying to shift healthcare from reactive treatments to preventive and predictive, and plenty of money can be made here if the tech becomes successful. The genomics market is projected to grow to $411 billion by 2031 at a 19.4% CAGR.

Wood has been buying TXG stock for seven quarters straight. Her latest buy was in Q2, and she increased her holdings by 8.1%. The average closing price was $9.1. In Q1, she increased her holdings by 7.5%, with the average closing price being $12.69.

Unlike AMD, her investments in TXG have yet to pay off. Wood invested significant amounts in mid-2021, then selling in Q3 and Q4 2021. Later, she started adding again during the selloff in 2022. The stock bottomed out and started climbing in 2023, but started plateauing and sold off again.

TXG stock has recovered by 77.9% from its trough price in April, but it is still down significantly from prices $40-50 in 2023 and ~$200 in late 2022. This seems to be a very long-term dual play on AI plus biotech. Revenue increased 12.93% year-over-year in Q2 and beat analyst estimates by 19.31%.

