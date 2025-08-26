Jeff Bezos Net Worth Is $250 Billion While He Parties Poike / Getty Images

Jeffrey Preston Bezos is the fourth richest person in the world with a net worth of $250 billion. He is the executive chair of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), a company he co-founded. People who observe his daily life would not know that. Bezos is among the world’s most visible celebrities as he travels the world with his new wife.

Among other things, their wedding in Venice cost $50 million. Bezos owns a yacht, the Koru, which is 410 feet long and cost $500 million to build.

His net worth relies on his Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) holdings.

Bezos owns about 9% of Amazon. Its market cap is $2.42 billion, which makes it the fourth most valuable company in the world. He founded it in 1994 with his then-wife MacKenzie Scott. From 1994 to 2021, he was chief executive officer. He turned the company from an online bookstore to the largest e-commerce site in the world. In 2022, he started Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is now the world’s biggest cloud computing company. In the most recent quarter, AWS had operating income of almost $11 billion, compared to a total of $18 billion for the entire company.

As is the case with most megatech companies, the future success of Amazon is in artificial intelligence (AI). It recently invested $8 billion into Anthropic, which is one of the world’s largest AI startups. Amazon also said it would invest $100 billion in capital expenditures, most of which will go to AI R&D and server farms. CEO Andy Jassy commented, “I think that both our business, our customers and shareholders will be happy, medium to long-term, that we’re pursuing the capital opportunity and the business opportunity in AI.”

Amazon is in a foot race for AI dominance with OpenAI, Elon Musk’s xAI, Microsoft, Google, Meta, and others. How well Amazon does will affect Bezos’s future net worth as much as anything.

Bezos owns several other much smaller companies. The most well-known of these is Blue Origin, which says it will put large numbers of people into space. Millions of people living and working in space is a long shot, for now.

Bezos needs to rely on his Amazon holdings.

