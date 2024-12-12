Jeff Bezos Net Worth Hits $250 Billion Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Elon Musk may be the wealthiest man in the world, with a net worth of $447 billion, which is driven mainly by the valuation of Tesla and SpaceX. However, the man in second place is also wildly rich, and his net worth has skyrocketed this year. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), has a net worth of $250 billion, up $72 billion in 2024.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

The net worth of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has skyrocketed this year.

His wealth is largely based on the e-commerce giant’s market cap.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Bezos’s wealth is largely based on Amazon’s market cap. He founded the company in 1994. Amazon is the second largest employer in the United States, with over 16 million workers. Its market cap is $2.42 trillion, which is in fourth place behind Apple ($3.73 trillion), Nvidia ($3.41 trillion), and Microsoft ($3.24 trillion). Bezos owns 9% of Amazon.

Bezos started Amazon as an online bookseller in 1994. Its AWS division has grown into the world’s largest cloud computer company. Amazon remains the largest e-commerce company in the United States by far.

Amazon ranks number two on the Fortune 500 list, behind only Walmart. In the most recently reported quarter, it had revenue of $158.9 billion, up 11% from the same quarter the year before. Net income rose 54% to $15.5 billion.

Unlike Musk, Bezos’s net worth rides on one company’s success—Amazon. Musk has at least three: Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI.

Technology Legend Larry Ellison Has Over 95% of His Net Worth in 1 Stock

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.