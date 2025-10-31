Bezos Net Worth Rises $10 Billion on Amazon Earnings

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), has a net worth of just over $246 billion. That figure has just increased by $10 billion as Amazon posted strong earnings, and its stock soared 14%. The only two people ahead of Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaire list are Elon Musk ($457 billion) and Larry Ellison ($311 billion). Unlike the other two, Bezos is essentially retired. He handed over the chief executive job to Andy Jassy in 2021.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: A strong Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) earnings report boosted the net worth of founder Jeff Bezos by $10 billion.

Wall Street is impressed with the prospects for Amazon due to AI.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Most of Bezos’s net worth comes from his Amazon ownership, which is about 9% of the company. Amazon is the fifth most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $2.38 trillion. Bezos’s number might be bigger today, but in his divorce settlement in 2019 with former wife he paid $38 billion.

The increase in the value of Amazon’s stock was because it beat earnings forecasts by a large margin. In its most recently reported quarter, revenue rose 13% to $180 billion, and earnings grew from $1.46 per share to $1.95.

As far as Wall Street is concerned, the future of Amazon is not e-commerce. It is the cloud computing business known as AWS. This is also the division that will benefit from the tens of billions of dollars Amazon is investing in artificial intelligence. AWS revenue rose from $27.5 billion in the period a year ago to $33 billion. In addition, operating income rose from $10.4 billion to $11.4 billion. There are also signs that AI could help replace tens of thousands of workers in the company’s warehouses and distribution centers.

Amazon said its capital spending this year will be $125 billion, a sign of its massive AI investment. Jassy said, “We continue to see strong demand in AI and core infrastructure, and we’ve been focused on accelerating capacity—adding more than 3.8 gigawatts in the past 12 months.”

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 in a garage.

Amazon Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030