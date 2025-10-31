S&P 500
6,847.50
-0.32%
Dow Jones
47,560.20
-0.13%
Nasdaq 100
25,904.80
-0.50%
Russell 2000
2,468.33
+0.21%
FTSE 100
9,732.00
-0.36%
Nikkei 225
52,311.20
+1.36%
Stock Market Live October 31: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Amazon and Apple Earnings
Home > Investing > Bezos Net Worth Rises $10 Billion on Amazon Earnings

Investing

Bezos Net Worth Rises $10 Billion on Amazon Earnings

Bezos Net Worth Rises $10 Billion on Amazon Earnings
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), has a net worth of just over $246 billion. That figure has just increased by $10 billion as Amazon posted strong earnings, and its stock soared 14%. The only two people ahead of Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaire list are Elon Musk ($457 billion) and Larry Ellison ($311 billion). Unlike the other two, Bezos is essentially retired. He handed over the chief executive job to Andy Jassy in 2021.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • A strong Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) earnings report boosted the net worth of founder Jeff Bezos by $10 billion.

  • Wall Street is impressed with the prospects for Amazon due to AI.

  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Most of Bezos’s net worth comes from his Amazon ownership, which is about 9% of the company. Amazon is the fifth most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $2.38 trillion. Bezos’s number might be bigger today, but in his divorce settlement in 2019 with former wife he paid $38 billion.

The increase in the value of Amazon’s stock was because it beat earnings forecasts by a large margin. In its most recently reported quarter, revenue rose 13% to $180 billion, and earnings grew from $1.46 per share to $1.95.

As far as Wall Street is concerned, the future of Amazon is not e-commerce. It is the cloud computing business known as AWS. This is also the division that will benefit from the tens of billions of dollars Amazon is investing in artificial intelligence. AWS revenue rose from $27.5 billion in the period a year ago to $33 billion. In addition, operating income rose from $10.4 billion to $11.4 billion. There are also signs that AI could help replace tens of thousands of workers in the company’s warehouses and distribution centers.

Amazon said its capital spending this year will be $125 billion, a sign of its massive AI investment. Jassy said, “We continue to see strong demand in AI and core infrastructure, and we’ve been focused on accelerating capacity—adding more than 3.8 gigawatts in the past 12 months.”

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 in a garage.

Amazon Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025–2030

 

The image featured for this article is © David Ryder / Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Apple Surge Higher After Q4 Earnings Tonight?
Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Live

Joel South |

Oct 30, 2025

Live: Will Amazon Move Higher After Q3 Earnings After the Bell?

Continue Reading

Jeff Bezos Net Worth Jumps Above $200 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre | Apr 29, 2025

Jeff Bezos Net Worth Jumps Above $200 Billion

Jeff Bezos’s net worth has recently risen above $200 billion. His primary source of wealth is AI and e-commerce colossus…
Amazon Should Bring Back Bezos as CEO
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 4, 2022

Amazon Should Bring Back Bezos as CEO

Why Jeff Bezos needs to return as Amazon's CEO, as founders occasionally do when their companies get into deep trouble.
Jeff Bezos Net Worth Hits $250 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 12, 2024

Jeff Bezos Net Worth Hits $250 Billion

The net worth of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos has skyrocketed this year. His wealth is largely based on the tech…
Jeff Bezos’s Net Worth Slides $24 Billion
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 19, 2025

Jeff Bezos’s Net Worth Slides $24 Billion

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has watched his net worth slide by $24 billion this year as the stock has retreated…
Jeff Bezos Net Worth Is $250 Billion While He Parties
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 26, 2025

Jeff Bezos Net Worth Is $250 Billion While He Parties

Jeff Bezos is the fourth richest person in the world and among the world’s most visible celebrities. His net worth…
America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 7, 2022

America’s Worst CEOs of the Year: Amazon’s Andy Jassy

24/7 Wall St.'s third candidate for the Worst CEO of 2022 is Andy Jassy of Amazon.
Jeff Bezos Sells $737 Million Worth of Amazon Shares
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jul 2, 2025

Jeff Bezos Sells $737 Million Worth of Amazon Shares

Jeff Bezos just sold more than 3 million Amazon shares. It is the second-largest U.S. company, and Bezos is the…
Amazon Stock Is Making the Case for Death Star Status
Chris Lange | May 15, 2020

Amazon Stock Is Making the Case for Death Star Status

Amazon has earned its reputation as the "Death Star" but Jeff Bezos wants to sound less like Darth Vader.
Amazon CEO Jassy Helped Ruin It
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jan 5, 2023

Amazon CEO Jassy Helped Ruin It

Amazon CEO Jassy blamed the firings on the economy, which is only partially true. He has to take a substantial…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,592,203
+$31.60
+13.53%
$265.18
Amazon
AMZN Vol: 111,336,303
+$23.56
+10.57%
$246.42
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 7,526,133
+$27.64
+8.41%
$356.15
Church & Dwight
CHD Vol: 2,803,858
+$5.63
+6.88%
$87.43
Caesars Entertainment
CZR Vol: 7,345,490
+$1.23
+6.60%
$19.87

Top Losing Stocks

Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 13,632,509
-$10.36
15.19%
$57.84
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 873,735
-$112.56
10.35%
$975.00
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 5,012,865
-$21.19
7.90%
$247.15
Erie Indemnity
ERIE Vol: 97,948
-$19.63
6.34%
$290.01
Arthur J. Gallagher
AJG Vol: 2,611,884
-$13.08
4.99%
$248.95