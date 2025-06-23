Disney Ticket Prices Through the Decades BellaisabellaS2 / Wikimedia Commons

For millions of people around the world, Disney is the happiest place on Earth, or better yet, the most magical place on Earth. A land of dreams for children and Dole Whip for parents, there is just something about attending a Disney theme park that is forever memorable.

Key Points Disney World is the most visited theme park in the world.

The price of tickets to Disney World has risen significantly over the years.

Visiting Disney World is arguably one of the most expensive family trips you can take.

Arguably, the biggest challenge for Disney over the years isn’t the excitement of the park, but the cost. For families, it has long been the case that visiting Disney, especially Disney World, with its four parks, can be one of the most expensive vacations you can take as a family.

14. 1971

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

It’s one of the most magical years in Disney history as Magic Kingdom first opens with a general admission price of $3.50. Interestingly enough, visitors had to pay for most rides, including Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Haunted Mansion, and It’s a Small World. You could also stay at the Contemporary Resort, Polynesian Resort, and Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground if you wanted to pay extra.

13. 1973

Diamos, Marianna / Wikimedia Commons

Just two years after Disney World opened with Magic Kingdom, the price jumped to $4.50 per person in 1974. It was in this year that the Pirates of the Caribbean ride opened, the very same ride that visitors could experience in Disneyland. There was just something special about the way Magic Kingdom resonated with fans.

12. 1977

Derzsi Elekes Andor / Wikimedia Commons

Between 1975, 1976, and 1977, Disney prices were surprisingly flat at only $7 per person. Thankfully, this price was worth paying as you got to experience the Main Street Electrical Parade for the first time in 1977. Of course, 1976 was also a big year as both Pirates of the Caribbean and Space Mountain were ready to wow visitors from all over the world.

11. 1980

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

In 1980, Disney did something it had not previously done: raise the ticket price twice in the same year. In March 1980, the price of admission was $7.50 per person, only to increase to $8 again in November. Of course, the price was well worth it, as visitors got to experience Big Thunder Mountain Railroad for the very first time.

10. 1982

Raman Patel / Wikimedia Commons

Something not so magical happened in 1982 as the price tag for both Magic Kingdom and Epcot jumped to $15 per person. It was the first time prices had doubled, and they had doubled in just two years. Epcot also opened to the public this year, which is directly related to the price increase, as was the introduction of park-hopping tickets for $35.

9. 1985

sshepard / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

If you turned back the clock to November 1985, Disney World prices had jumped to $21.50 for both Magic Kingdom and Epcot. Epcot had added Horizons to the Future World and Morocco to its World Showcase, hoping to attract new visitors. In fact, Disney raised the price twice in 1985, including a $140 price tag on its annual pass.

8. 1991

Michael Gray / Wikimedia Commons

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 1991, Disney introduced its Surprise Celebration Parade, featuring balloons that measured up to 40 feet tall. By February 1991, the price of admission had risen to $33 per person, a $4 increase from the original price. Additionally, you can purchase a “Super Duper Pass” that grants visitors unlimited admission to all three parks for five days, including Typhoon Lagoon, River Country, and other locations, for $170.

7. 1995

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The opening of Blizzard Beach water park in 1995, on April Fools’ Day in 1995, no less, was yet another reason to visit the theme park capital of the world. With tickets costing $37 per person, it was a far cry from the current ticket prices. Of course, it was well worth the price of admission, especially at the new water park, complete with a 90-foot Mount Gushmore water slide.

6. 1997

Paul Hiffmeyer / Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

For one final time in 1997, you could still get into a Disney World theme park in Orlando for under $40. Prices hovered at $39.75 per person, and Disney felt the price was justified as it introduced a whole new way to visit with Disney Springs, then known as Downtown Disney West Side. By 1998, the price was ready to jump even higher as Animal Kingdom was set to open.

5. 2000

raymundopelayo / Flickr

At the turn of the century, Disney World tickets cost only $46, but that wasn’t the only expense parents and visitors would incur this year. This was the first year Disney began selling princess dresses in the park, so on top of the ticket prices, parents of daughters all over the world ultimately spent an additional small fortune on their favorite princess dress.

4. 2005

Handout / Getty Images

In 2005, many people purchased Disney World tickets at a higher rate than in previous years. The one-day ticket became known as a “Magic Your Way” ticket. This allowed you to purchase a Park Hopper pass, which enabled you to visit multiple parks in one day for an additional $35. This was in addition to the price of a one-day ticket, which was $59.75 for a single person.

3. 2014

chad_sparkes / Flickr

It’s incredible how much of a difference 10 years can make in Disney World pricing. In 2014, the price of a one-day ticket for Magic Kingdom, the central theme park to visit, was only $99 per person. For all other parks in Disney World, you pay a few dollars less at $94 for a single-day visit.

2. 2022

JodiJacobson / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Disney World customers face a bit more of a challenge, as the prices for all the Orlando-area parks differ slightly. For example, a Magic Kingdom ticket was between $124 and $189, while Animal Kingdom tickets ranged from $109 to $159. The 2022 pricing represented a $16 increase from the previous year, or approximately a 30% rise.

1. 2025

Handout / Getty Images

It’s an unfortunate reality that Disney tickets have never been more expensive than they are right now in 2025. While ticket prices vary at Disney World based on the theme park, a one-day ticket typically costs between $119 and $199. Overall, for a family of four, it’s immediately apparent why there is concern about multiple-day attendance at a park, even with multi-day discounts available.

