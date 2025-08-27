Live: NVIDIA (NVDA) Earnings Drop After the Bell - Will Shares Surge?

Key Points
- NVIDIA is reporting earnings tonight, this live blog will be updating automatically with news and updates. All you have to do is leave this page open and new updates will appear as they’re posted.
-
-
NVIDIA’s share price will likely be most impacted by the guidance they offer on their earnings call tonight. Here’s what Wall Street currently expects from NVIDIA’s Q3 guidance:
- Revenue: $52.76 billion
- Normalized EPS: $1.19
- Gross Margins: 73.51%
Live Updates
The Big Question: Will Guidance Include Sales to China?
When AMD issued guidance, they excluded sales to China.
How NVIDIA’s guidance incorporates sales to China could have a big impact on where shares trade tomorrow.
For example, NVIDIA could report slightly over Wall Street expectations for revenue next quarter and initially drop, but then rise after commentary that the company is being conservative incorporating sales to China in its guidance.
Bottom line: How NVIDIA treats sales to China could cause a relatively large swing in its guidance for next quarter. We’ll be watching closely and providing commentary right after earnings hit.
Sleepy Market Day
We’re now about 45 minutes from the closing bell and it’s a fairly sleepy day in the market.
- NVIDIA shares are now down about .3%.
- Broadcom is doing slightly better, shares are up .5%.
- The biggest winner in the technology space is software stocks. Salesforce and ServiceNow are both up about 2.4%. Blowout earnings from MongoDB and bullish comments from OKTA in their earnings report are driving stronger gains in the sector.
Other Earnings to Watch Tonight
If you’re invested in NVIDIA because you believe AI will become technology’s largest mega-trend ever, here are a couple other stocks to watch after hours tonight:
- Snowflake: Is seen as one of the biggest beneficiaries from the growth of AI (alongside competitor Databricks). Wall Street expects sales to jump by 25%.
- Crowdstrike: Wall Street expects sales to grow 19% from last quarter. Crowdstrike’s primary competitor – Palo Alto Networks – recently reported guidance for next Fiscal year that easily surpassed Wall Street’s expectations and shares soared the next day.
Earnings Season Has Been Good for Networking Stocks - That's Good News for NVIDIA
One note before NVIDIA’s earnings – be sure to watch what revenue growth they report for their ‘Networking’ sales. That segment had been disappointing late last year, but saw impressive growth last quarter.
Many other stocks that benefit from AI networking (examples include Astera Labs and Arista Networks) reported outstanding results already this earnings season.
With NVIDIA announcing Q/Q growth of 64% in their networking segment last quarter (versus 5% Q/Q for Compute growth), networking sales could become a powerful catalyst as NVIDIA’s B200 systems begin to dominate their revenue mix in Q3.
Caution Ahead of NVIDIA's Earnings
One reason to be cautious ahead of NVIDIA’s earnings tonight.
Headed into earnings, the company is trading for 36X forward earnings. That’s up from 29X headed into last quarter.
A big reason for this P/E expansion is optimism building about NVIDIA’s growth in the years to come. Yet, it also raises near-term expectations. NVIDIA could report excellent earnings (we expect them to) and still see shares fall tomorrow.
As we noted earlier in the live blog, it’s likely forward guidance will need to be in excess of $55 billion for shares to see gains after-hours.
NVIDIA Shares Are Flat Headed Into the Late Trading Day
As of 1:53 p.m. ET, NVIDIA shares are little changed for the day, they’re up .09%.
The broader market is also little changed with the Nasdaq up .19%. All eyes are focused on after-hours when NVIDIA reports earnings.
It’s the ‘Super Bowl of Earnings Season’ today. After the bell NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) reports Q2 earnings, and what the company reports will ripple far and wide across the stock market tomorrow.
We’ll be hosting a live blog analyzing NVIDIA’s price movement today, their earnings, and how Wall Street reacts after hours. All you need to do is stay on this page, and new updates will post automatically.
Let’s look at some of the big storylines headed into earnings today.
What Wall Street Expects When NVIDIA Reports Tonight
Here are the consensus figures Wall Street expects NVIDIA to deliver tonight:
- Revenue: $46.13 billion
- Normalized EPS: $.01
- Gross Margin: 72.1%
While Wall Street will be closely watching NVIDIA’s Q2 numbers, their guidance for the third quarter will be even more important. Wall Street expects a significant sequential ramp as Blackwell system sales hit an inflection point.
What Wall Street Expects Next Quarter
Here’s the guidance expectations Wall Street expects NVIDIA to announce tonight:
- Revenue: $52.76 billion
- Normalized EPS: $1.19
- Gross Margins: 73.51%
As a note, even if NVIDIA ‘beats’ these numbers, its no assurance that shares will be up tomorrow. The ‘whisper’ number of what large money managers expect is often higher than the published numbers from Wall Street sell-side research. For example, it might be that NVIDIA needs to guide to $55 billion or higher to actually see shares climb tomorrow.
Beyond revenue figures, Wall Street will also closely be watching:
- Gross Margins: NVIDIA margins decreased during the initial launch of Blackwell, but with B200 systems beginning to ship at scale, margins should improve. If the company’s guide has weaker margins that could lead to a situation where NVIDIA ‘beats’ on revenue but shares are still down tomorrow.
- Commentary on China Sales: One factor this quarter that’s difficult to model is the impact of H20 sales resuming this quarter, and how they will impact guidance for next quarter. There are conflicting reports about NVIDIA’s sales of H20 chips into the country with some media reports stating that the CCP is putting curbs in place to support domestic chips while NVIDIA Jensen Huang has made public comments that H20 demand is robust. NVIDIA is also working on a Blackwell export-compliant chip to replace the H20, so any commentary on the company’s call about that replacement will be closely studied.
