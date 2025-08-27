Live: NVIDIA (NVDA) Earnings Drop After the Bell - Will Shares Surge? Canva

Key Points NVIDIA is reporting earnings tonight, this live blog will be updating automatically with news and updates.

Here's the consensus Wall Street expectations for last quarter: Revenue: $46.13 billion Normalized EPS: $.01 Gross Margin: 72.1%

NVIDIA's share price will likely be most impacted by the guidance they offer on their earnings call tonight. Here's what Wall Street currently expects from NVIDIA's Q3 guidance: Revenue: $52.76 billion Normalized EPS: $1.19 Gross Margins: 73.51%

Keep in mind, even if NIVDIA tops these numbers the stock may fall as institutional buyers may have even loftier expectations (the so-called 'whisper number.')

It’s the ‘Super Bowl of Earnings Season’ today. After the bell NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) reports Q2 earnings, and what the company reports will ripple far and wide across the stock market tomorrow.

We’ll be hosting a live blog analyzing NVIDIA’s price movement today, their earnings, and how Wall Street reacts after hours. All you need to do is stay on this page, and new updates will post automatically.

Let’s look at some of the big storylines headed into earnings today.

What Wall Street Expects When NVIDIA Reports Tonight

Here are the consensus figures Wall Street expects NVIDIA to deliver tonight:

Revenue: $46.13 billion

Normalized EPS: $.01

Gross Margin: 72.1%

While Wall Street will be closely watching NVIDIA’s Q2 numbers, their guidance for the third quarter will be even more important. Wall Street expects a significant sequential ramp as Blackwell system sales hit an inflection point.

What Wall Street Expects Next Quarter

Here’s the guidance expectations Wall Street expects NVIDIA to announce tonight:

Revenue: $52.76 billion

Normalized EPS: $1.19

Gross Margins: 73.51%

As a note, even if NVIDIA ‘beats’ these numbers, its no assurance that shares will be up tomorrow. The ‘whisper’ number of what large money managers expect is often higher than the published numbers from Wall Street sell-side research. For example, it might be that NVIDIA needs to guide to $55 billion or higher to actually see shares climb tomorrow.

Beyond revenue figures, Wall Street will also closely be watching:

Gross Margins : NVIDIA margins decreased during the initial launch of Blackwell, but with B200 systems beginning to ship at scale, margins should improve. If the company’s guide has weaker margins that could lead to a situation where NVIDIA ‘beats’ on revenue but shares are still down tomorrow.

: NVIDIA margins decreased during the initial launch of Blackwell, but with B200 systems beginning to ship at scale, margins should improve. If the company’s guide has weaker margins that could lead to a situation where NVIDIA ‘beats’ on revenue but shares are still down tomorrow. Commentary on China Sales: One factor this quarter that’s difficult to model is the impact of H20 sales resuming this quarter, and how they will impact guidance for next quarter. There are conflicting reports about NVIDIA’s sales of H20 chips into the country with some media reports stating that the CCP is putting curbs in place to support domestic chips while NVIDIA Jensen Huang has made public comments that H20 demand is robust. NVIDIA is also working on a Blackwell export-compliant chip to replace the H20, so any commentary on the company’s call about that replacement will be closely studied.