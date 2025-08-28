These Are Nvidia's 2 Biggest Risks -- And Neither Are China NicoElNino / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia 's (NVDA) Q2 earnings reported $46.7 billion in revenue, beating estimates, with Q3 guidance of $54 billion also exceeding forecasts.

’s (NVDA) Q2 earnings reported $46.7 billion in revenue, beating estimates, with Q3 guidance of $54 billion also exceeding forecasts. $41.1 billion in data center revenue versus expectations for $41.2 billion has NVDA stock trading lower premarket.

The market’s focus on China sales obscures Nvidia’s two biggest risks, which threaten its future growth.

Market Myopia Mars Nvidia’s Q2 Triumph

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) unveiled its second-quarter earnings yesterday, showcasing a blockbuster performance that solidified its AI dominance. The artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker reported a staggering $46.7 billion in revenue, topping Wall Street’s expectations, with earnings per share also beating forecasts.

Despite a slight $41.1 billion data center revenue miss against the consensus $41.2 billion, Nvidia’s Q3 guidance of $54 billion soared past projections, signaling it is still producing robust growth.

Yet, the market fixated on the absence of H20 chip sales to China due to export restrictions, sending shares down 5% in after-hours trading and NVDA stock is off almost 2% premarket. This China-centric narrative has clouded investor sentiment, but it’s a distraction. While geopolitical hurdles loom, the market is missing the real risks Nvidia faces, which could pose far greater threats to its meteoric rise.

Record Growth Without China

Nvidia’s Q2 results were nothing short of phenomenal, even without a single H20 chip shipped to China. The company achieved record revenue of $46.7 billion, driven by insatiable global demand for its AI chips, particularly the Blackwell and Hopper platforms.

Data center revenue surged 56% year-over-year to $41.1 billion, despite what could have been as much as $8 billion in Q2 H20-related sales but for the government-imposed export ban. Looking ahead, Nvidia’s Q3 guidance of $54 billion also excludes any China sales, underscoring the chipmaker’s ability to thrive without this market. This resilience highlights Nvidia’s dominance, but it also masks underlying vulnerabilities tied to the sustainability of its growth trajectory.

The Ticking Time Bomb in Nvidia’s Results

CEO Jensen Huang revealed during Nvidia’s earnings call that four hyperscalers have doubled their capital expenditures (capex) in two years, planning a combined $600 billion in data center investments this year alone.

Yet Nvidia’s 10-Q filing exposes a critical risk: customer concentration. Just two customers accounted for 23% and 16% of total quarterly revenue, respectively — or 44% of data center revenue. Analysts speculate these key buyers are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), underscoring Nvidia’s reliance on just a handful of tech giants. Nvidia said its top four customers accounted for 46% of total revenue, which translates to 52% of data center sales.

Huang noted that a single gigawatt AI factory costs $50 billion to $60 billion to build, with Nvidia capturing roughly $35 billion of that spend. This hyperscaler-driven demand fuels Nvidia’s growth, but it’s a double-edged sword. When these giants inevitably scale back their capex spending, Nvidia’s revenue could face significant pressure.

The Looming Capex Cliff

While Nvidia’s AI chips are the backbone of the current infrastructure boom, hyperscalers cannot sustain infinite spending. The $600 billion in annual capex from just four players is unprecedented, but economic realities and diminishing returns on AI investments will likely force a slowdown.

We already know Meta just imposed an AI hiring freeze. While that doesn’t mean it’s going to stop building out data centers, it does indicate the days of limitless AI spending are drawing to a close.

Huang optimistically suggested that enterprises modernizing on-premise data centers could fill the gap, but these smaller players lack the financial muscle to match hyperscaler budgets. A cooling in capex spending could crimp Nvidia’s growth rates, which have been the cornerstone of its lofty valuation.

Unlike China-related risks, which are well-discussed, this dependency on hyperscaler spending and the potential for a capex pullback represent Nvidia’s most significant threats, as they could reshape its growth narrative in the near term.

Key Takeaway

Nvidia’s business is far from collapsing — its AI leadership and enterprise demand, particularly from companies transitioning to on-premise AI infrastructure, ensure long-term relevance.

However, the market’s obsession with China overlooks the real risks: Nvidia’s heavy reliance on two hyperscaler customers and the inevitable cooling of their massive capex budgets. With 44% of data center revenue tied to just two clients, any spending slowdown could dent Nvidia’s meteoric growth rates. Given that its valuation hinges on sustained hypergrowth, a deceleration could trigger a sharp market correction.

This might not happen next quarter or even next year, but a spending slowdown is coming. Investors should brace for the inevitable, as customer concentration risk — not China — is the real threat to NVDA stock’s trajectory.

