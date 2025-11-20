S&P 500
6,577.10
-1.59%
Dow Jones
45,936.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
24,212.80
-2.76%
Russell 2000
2,320.52
-1.76%
FTSE 100
9,464.80
-0.97%
Nikkei 225
48,686.30
-2.36%
Stock Market Live November 20: S&P 500 (VOO) Surges on Strong Jobs, Nvidia Reports

Investing

Is Nvidia Really Just Artificially Propping Up AI Chip Demand?

Quick Read

  • Nvidia (NVDA) reported fiscal Q3 revenue of $57B (up 62% year-over-year) and data center sales hit $51B.
  • Nvidia has deployed over $53B across 170 AI deals since 2020 including $23.7B in 2025 alone.
  • Critics warn Nvidia investments create circular demand as startups use funding to buy Nvidia chips.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Is Nvidia Really Just Artificially Propping Up AI Chip Demand?

© <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/crabchick/42326535221/" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">House of cards</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/crabchick/" target="_blank" style="100%">crabchick</a>

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered a blowout earnings report yesterday, easing fears that artificial intelligence (AI) spending might be slowing. The chipmaker reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $57 billion, up 62% year-over-year and well above estimates of $55 billion. Data center sales hit $51 billion as adjusted earnings came in at $1.30 per share, beating expectations. 

CEO Jensen Huang called Blackwell chip sales “off the charts,” and guidance for Q4 pointed to $65 billion in revenue — again topping Wall Street forecasts. Adding to the momentum, just days earlier Nvidia and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced they will invest up to $10 billion — and $5 billion, respectively — in Anthropic, which in turn committed $30 billion to Azure compute (largely Nvidia-powered) and up to 1 gigawatt of direct Nvidia hardware. 

This mirrors recent massive deals with OpenAI and xAI. With hyperscalers and AI labs scrambling for supply, demand looks insatiable. But is it entirely real?

The Circular Money-Go-Round Raising Eyebrows

Despite the stellar numbers that seemingly crushed the billionaire-led bear thesis, Wall Street remains divided. A persistent worry is that Nvidia is fueling much of its own explosive growth through circular investments — essentially vendor financing on steroids. 

Since 2020, Nvidia has deployed over $53 billion across 170 AI-related deals, with a staggering $23.7 billion in 2025 alone via 59 transactions, according to PitchBook. The pattern is clear: Nvidia pours cash into AI startups and cloud providers, which then turn around and spend heavily on Nvidia GPUs, either directly or through hyperscaler partners.

The fresh Anthropic deal fits perfectly. Nvidia’s up-to-$10 billion infusion helps fund Anthropic’s scaling, while Anthropic’s $30 billion Azure pledge flows to Microsoft, which buys Nvidia chips to deliver it — and Anthropic also commits to massive direct Nvidia compute purchases. 

Bulls and Bears Agree?

Similar dynamics drove earlier blockbuster investments in OpenAI (reportedly up to $100 billion in some arrangements) and xAI (perhaps as much as $15 billion). Analysts like Seaport Research Partners‘ Jay Goldberg — who maintains the lone Sell rating on Nvidia stock — call these ties “very murky” and warn they create artificial demand. Critics argue that if Nvidia’s investment faucet is turned off, a material chunk of chip orders could evaporate overnight.

Even some Nvidia bulls acknowledge the optics issue. Bernstein‘s Stacy Rasgon views the strategy as a savvy use of Nvidia’s enormous cash pile to cement ecosystem dominance in a winner-take-most market. Yet, the opacity of these private deals makes it tough to pinpoint exactly how much revenue is truly “round-tripped.” 

CFO Colette Kress highlighted on the earnings call that partners like Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) are generating real returns from AI deployments, citing their own reports of monetization progress. Still, skeptics point to historical parallels — like vendor financing during the dot-com era — that masked weakening fundamentals until the music stopped.

Broader risks lurk, too. If frontier AI models fail to deliver expected ROI fast enough, or if competitors like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), or custom silicon from hyperscalers gain traction, the interconnected web could unravel. Geopolitical hurdles, such as advanced AI chip sales being blocked in China, add another layer of uncertainty despite strong overall demand.

Key Takeaway

Nvidia’s investments aren’t pure smoke and mirrors — they strategically lock in customers, accelerate AI adoption, and position Nvidia as the indispensable backbone of the entire stack. Underlying demand from sovereign AI projects, enterprises, and inference workloads appears robust, backed by hyperscalers’ ongoing multi-hundred-billion capex plans and Nvidia’s half-trillion-dollar order backlog for 2025 and 2026.

That said, the circular component introduces undeniable fragility. A non-trivial slice of Nvidia’s hypergrowth relies on its own capital recycling, amplifying bubble risks if monetization lags or spending rationalizes. 

For investors, this demands vigilance: Nvidia remains the clearest AI infrastructure play, and its valuation still looks attractive despite the hypergrowth it has enjoyed, but despite the chipmaker’s cheerleading, demand could still slow in a recession. Sustained organic buying, of course, would silence the doubters, but any hint of dependency could trigger a sharp rerating.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Broadcom Is a Verified AI Powerhouse, but Is Risk Rising, Too?
Rich Duprey | Oct 16, 2025

Broadcom Is a Verified AI Powerhouse, but Is Risk Rising, Too?

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has transformed from a smartphone chip stalwart to a formidable AI powerhouse rivaling giants like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Its…
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

After delivering banner years in 2023 and 2024, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) is once again seeing strong gains in 2025. The company’s…
OpenAI’s $10 Billion Bet: Did Broadcom Just Hijack Nvidia’s AI Cash Cow?
Rich Duprey | Sep 13, 2025

OpenAI’s $10 Billion Bet: Did Broadcom Just Hijack Nvidia’s AI Cash Cow?

Nvidia’s Unstoppable Momentum in the AI Era Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on a tear, transforming from a gaming graphics powerhouse…
After Massive OpenAI Deal, Is AMD Stock Still a Buy?
Rich Duprey | Oct 7, 2025

After Massive OpenAI Deal, Is AMD Stock Still a Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shocked investors yesterday with a landmark multi-year agreement to supply OpenAI with 6 gigawatts of its…
Amazon’s Shares Gain as $4B Deal With AI Firm Anthropic Announced
247patrick | Sep 25, 2023

Amazon’s Shares Gain as $4B Deal With AI Firm Anthropic Announced

This move, which will give Amazon a minority stake in Anthropic, is seen as the company’s major foray into generative…
Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI
Eric Bleeker | Oct 20, 2025

Battle of the $100 Billion Deals: AMD & NVIDIA Both Pin Strategy Hopes on OpenAI

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) recently agreed to a partnership with OpenAI that could see the company invest up to $100 billion into…
Prediction: This Is How Much NVIDIA Will be Worth At The End of 2026
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Oct 21, 2025

Prediction: This Is How Much NVIDIA Will be Worth At The End of 2026

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been continuously delivering higher and higher gains, and its quarterly earnings reports have exceeded earnings expectations longer…
These Are Nvidia’s 2 Biggest Risks — And Neither Are China
Rich Duprey | Aug 28, 2025

These Are Nvidia’s 2 Biggest Risks — And Neither Are China

Market Myopia Mars Nvidia’s Q2 Triumph Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) unveiled its second-quarter earnings yesterday, showcasing a blockbuster performance that solidified its…
Is Marvell (MRVL) 2025’s Top AI Stock? The Path to a $150 Share Price
Eric Bleeker | Nov 26, 2024

Is Marvell (MRVL) 2025’s Top AI Stock? The Path to a $150 Share Price

2024 will go down as another year that NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) was the story stock of AI, but could big changes in…

Top Gaining Stocks

Walmart
WMT Vol: 37,505,929
+$6.27
+6.23%
$106.88
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 1,707,112
+$38.02
+5.41%
$740.77
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,686,818
+$0.49
+3.17%
$15.96
GE HealthCare
GEHC Vol: 4,999,951
+$2.06
+2.85%
$74.37
Block
XYZ Vol: 12,316,416
+$1.65
+2.65%
$63.65

Top Losing Stocks

Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 2,625,367
-$15.06
10.38%
$129.99
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 35,767,331
-$19.11
8.46%
$206.81
Datadog
DDOG Vol: 6,225,364
-$14.16
8.03%
$162.15
Insulet
PODD Vol: 1,253,480
-$27.62
7.97%
$318.74
Palo Alto Networks
PANW Vol: 11,267,048
-$14.58
7.29%
$185.32