2 Stocks to Profit From What Nvidia's CEO Calls a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Industry 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points in This Article: The robotics industry, projected to grow from $71.2 billion in 2023 to $200 billion by 2030, is driven by AI advancements and demand for automation in logistics and healthcare.

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang’s CES 2025 vision of a multi-trillion-dollar robotics market, led by autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots, underscores the sector’s transformative investment potential.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

A Booming Future for Robotics

Analysts forecast explosive growth for the robotics industry, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. According to Market Research Future, the global robotics market was valued at $71.2 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach $286.7 billion by 2032, reflecting an 18.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

At CES 2025 in January, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang amplified this optimism, declaring robotics as a “multi-trillion-dollar opportunity,” with autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots leading the charge.

He highlighted Nvidia’s Cosmos platform, which uses AI to generate synthetic training data, revolutionizing robot development by reducing costs and accelerating deployment. Huang predicted that self-driving vehicles will form the first multi-trillion-dollar robotics sector, transforming industries from logistics to manufacturing.

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood also sees robotics as a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity.

This convergence of AI and robotics, fueled by global demand for automation amid aging populations and workforce shortages, presents a compelling investment case. Two stocks stand out as prime opportunities to capitalize on this burgeoning $200 billion market by 2030. They offer exposure to innovative technologies poised to reshape the global economy.

Serve Robotics (SERV): Last-Mile Delivery Leader

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) is well-positioned to capitalize on the robotics industry’s growth, particularly in the last-mile delivery segment, which is gaining traction as e-commerce and urban logistics demand efficient solutions.

SERV’s autonomous sidewalk delivery robots are designed for short-distance transport of food and goods. They address the rising need for cost-effective, eco-friendly delivery options. The company’s robots, powered by advanced AI and computer vision, navigate complex urban environments with high reliability, reducing labor costs and delivery times.

In 2024, SERV reported a 55% stock price surge in December alone. That reflects investor enthusiasm for its partnerships with major players like Uber Technologies‘ (NYSE:UBER) Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Its focus on scalable, low-cost automation aligns with the industry’s projected CAGR, as businesses seek to streamline logistics amid labor shortages.

SERV’s proprietary software and modular robot design allow for rapid deployment and customization. It gives it a competitive edge in urban markets. As cities prioritize sustainable infrastructure, SERV’s robots, which reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional delivery, are poised for widespread adoption. This makes SERV stock a top pick for investors eyeing robotics growth.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG): Pioneering Medical Robotics

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) represents the second compelling opportunity in the robotics industry. It possesses a leadership position in surgical robotics, a sector projected to reach $7.42 billion by 2030, a 16.6% CAGR.

Its da Vinci surgical system, used in precision procedures like heart and brain surgeries, enhances patient outcomes by enabling minimally invasive techniques with greater accuracy and reduced recovery times. Recent breakthroughs, such as robots learning surgical procedures by mimicking video demonstrations, underscore the sector’s potential.

ISRG’s dominance, with over 10,100 systems installed globally, stems from its robust ecosystem of training, software updates, and recurring revenue from consumables. In 2024, ISRG’s stock rose steadily, driven by growing demand for robotic surgeries as hospitals prioritize efficiency and patient safety.

The company’s ability to integrate AI for real-time surgical guidance positions it to capture more market share as healthcare systems adopt automation to address aging populations and skilled surgeon shortages.

ISRG’s proven track record and innovation pipeline make it a strong candidate for investors seeking exposure to robotics’ transformative impact.

Key Takeaways

The robotics industry, propelled by AI advancements and global demand for automation, is on the cusp of a transformative era. Analyst projections of a $200 billion market by 2030, coupled with Jensen Huang’s vision of a multi-trillion-dollar robotics future, highlight the sector’s vast potential.

From last-mile delivery to precision surgery, robotics is reshaping industries by enhancing efficiency, safety, and scalability. The two stocks highlighted — focused on urban logistics and medical robotics — offer compelling ways to profit from this growth.

Their innovative technologies, strategic partnerships, and alignment with secular trends like AI integration and labor shortages position them as leaders in this dynamic market. It makes them top choices for investors aiming to capitalize on the robotics revolution.

This may seem unusual, but did you know some credit cards can actually help you get OUT of debt faster? It’s true. Every day thousands of Americans are waking up to the secret: using a ‘0% Intro APR‘ card. Here’s how it works. You find a card that offers a 0% balance transfer feature (not all do, but theses ones are top picks from the editors at FinanceBuzz). Next, you transfer your current balance to this new card, securing ZERO interest payments for the intro term, then you use the savings to pay off debt faster. The math is straight forward, and can save you hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars if used correctly. Find the right card for you by clicking here.