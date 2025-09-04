3 High-Growth Tech Stocks Set to Double By 2027 SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock.com

Two years is not a long time on Wall Street, and most investors seek to double their money in 5 to 10 years if they are lucky. There are always exceptional opportunities that you can tap into to boost your portfolio’s growth. AI-related investments have been the market’s biggest darlings over the past few years, and no one can say how long this rally may last.

This is the path of least resistance if you want triple-digit returns quickly. It is clear that AI is more than an infatuation and a multi-year trend. Most of these tech stocks trade at nosebleed premiums at the moment, but dozens can still double if the broader market continues to be optimistic. The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates soon, and that, too, may help feed the rally.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks that the AI market is in a bubble. Perhaps it is, but it could take years until the rally fades. The Dot Com bubble inflated for most of the 90s until the market finally cratered. Many who participated still made money in the end.

Here are three stocks to look into if you want in on the action.

Alibaba (BABA)

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has undoubtedly been a serious underperformer in the post-COVID era. This track record of disappointing returns may not last long, as the company is starting to turn a corner. Previous rallies did not stick, but the turnaround seems genuine as it is finally backed by strong fundamentals.

In Q2, net income surged 78% year-over-year to $6 billion, trouncing expectations of ~$4 billion. The revenue growth was just 2%, but Alibaba noted that on a like-for-like basis (excluding disposed businesses), revenue would have grown 10% year-over-year.

The growth is thanks to Alibaba’s cloud business, which is growing 26% year-over-year. Last quarter, the growth was 18% year-over-year, and the growth is expected to continue due to China’s aggressive AI buildout.

Alibaba has committed to a $53 billion AI/Cloud expansion plan and launched its Qwen3 AI model. Chinese companies and customers prefer to use domestic products, and the market is enormous. Alibaba holds a 33% market share here.

If Alibaba continues on this trajectory, BABA stock could very well double.

Frequency Electronics (FEIM)

Frequency Electronics sells precision time and frequency control products and components. Its products are used on satellites, communication devices, GPS, and more.

My bullishness here stems from Frequency Electronics’ main customer, which is the U.S. government. ~98% of its revenue comes directly or indirectly (military contractors) from government-linked sources. Demand has been explosive, and it can accelerate further.

Frequency Electronics reported $69.8 million in revenue for fiscal year 2025, up 26.3% year-over-year. The fourth quarter specifically showed 28.3% growth. As CEO Tom McClelland noted, “The fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 was another excellent financial quarter for the Company. In fact, the fourth quarter was the highest revenue quarter for the company in the past twenty-five years!” Satellite programs constituted 60% of total annual revenue at $40.9 million. The company remains free of debt.

The Golden Dome project is a major positive catalyst that I believe will supercharge growth and cause it to double over the next 24 months.

Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) is the riskiest of the three, but it’s worth buying if you are on the bullish end of the spectrum when it comes to AI+robotics. This company sells lidar, which allows vehicles to “see” through pulses of laser light, instead of cameras that are mostly used today. Lidar isn’t too popular with electric vehicles, mainly because it is more expensive than cameras.

However, these systems are getting cheaper. Not only that, but lidar companies are no longer dependent on EV companies giving their products a try. Lidar is very popular when it comes to robots and in drones. The extra cost is worth the superior precision and accuracy.

2025 revenue is expected to grow 105.7% to $18.64 million, growing 96.6% next year to $36.7 million in 2026. Analysts put 2030 revenue at nearly $2 billion, which is very much possible if robots/EVs go mainstream and lidar penetration increases. The broader lidar market is expected to grow at a 23.9% CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

