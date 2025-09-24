S&P 500
6,678.00
+0.11%
Dow Jones
46,441.20
+0.14%
Nasdaq 100
24,668.00
+0.13%
Russell 2000
2,465.46
+0.19%
FTSE 100
9,239.00
+0.24%
Nikkei 225
45,711.50
+0.12%
Stock Market Live September 24: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Ahead of Inflation, Jobs Reports
Home > Investing > Alibaba’s $53 Billion AI Blitz Ignites Stock Rally With Nvidia As the Secret Sauce

Investing

Alibaba’s $53 Billion AI Blitz Ignites Stock Rally With Nvidia As the Secret Sauce

Alibaba’s $53 Billion AI Blitz Ignites Stock Rally With Nvidia As the Secret Sauce

By Rich Duprey

Sep 24, 2025  |  Updated 10:03 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) shares are exploding higher this morning, surging 8.5% in morning trading to over $177 per share, marking a continuation of a stunning turnaround for the Chinese e-commerce behemoth. 

The catalyst for the premarket gains was remarks CEO Eddie Wu made at Alibaba’s flagship Cloud Summit, saying the company will surpass the $53 billion artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure capital expenditure plan announced in February. It intends to “add more” to fuel next-gen innovations. 

But the real fireworks came from statement Alibaba Cloud is weaving Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) full suite of physical AI development tools — robotics, autonomous driving, and embodied AI — directly into its platform. This integration promises developers seamless access to synthetic data generation, model training, and simulation environments, all powered by Nvidia’s cutting-edge stack.

This move defies Beijing’s recent push for Chinese firms to prioritize domestic suppliers amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. Just last week, rumors swirled that regulators had ordered Alibaba and peers like ByteDance to scrap Nvidia chip orders and tests, citing national security concerns. Yet, Alibaba is charging ahead, betting big on global collaboration to leapfrog competitors. 

The announcement not only underscores Alibaba’s defiance but also signals a pivot toward “physical AI,” blending digital smarts with real-world applications. For investors, it’s a shot of adrenaline after years of regulatory headwinds, hinting at Alibaba’s resurgence as an AI powerhouse.

Stock Rockets to Four-Year Peak Amid AI Buzz

The market’s reaction was immediate. Alibaba’s U.S.-listed American Depositary Shares (ADS) catapulted higher, touching levels not seen since 2021 and capping a multi-year slump. Hong Kong-traded shares mirrored the frenzy, leaping 10% to a similar four-year zenith. 

This isn’t mere hype; it’s validation of Alibaba’s strategic pivot. After a bruising 2021 antitrust crackdown that slashed its market cap by over 70%, the stock has nearly doubled in 2025, but today’s confirmation of an Nvidia tie-up turbocharged sentiment. 

Analysts at Barclays and JPMorgan hiked BABA stock price targets, citing the deal’s potential to juice cloud revenue, which already accounts for 10% of Alibaba’s top line but grew 8% last quarter amid AI demand.

The surge also reflects broader investor thirst for AI plays beyond the Magnificent Seven. Alibaba’s bet on “embodied intelligence” — AI that interacts with the physical world — positions it as a diversified wager on the sector’s next frontier. Trading volume spiked premarket, with options activity suggesting bets on sustained upside.

AI Investments, Nvidia Magic, and Business Boost

At the heart of the excitement lies Alibaba’s aggressive AI blueprint. The original $53 billion commitment targeted data centers, compute power, and model development to rival OpenAI and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). Now, Wu vows to supersize it, funneling extra billions into global expansion: new data centers in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the U.S., plus a trillion-parameter Qwen3-Max language model that rivals GPT-4 in benchmarks. This isn’t pocket change, either. It’s a war chest to capture the $1 trillion AI market by 2030, according to McKinsey.

That’s where Nvidia’s physical AI toolkit comes in, a game-changer for Alibaba Cloud. Previously siloed for chip-level acceleration, Nvidia’s stack now will let developers preprocess vast datasets, train reinforcement learning models for robots, and simulate hyper-real environments — all via Alibaba’s one-stop platform. For Alibaba, this means monetizing cloud services faster as early adopters like automotive firms are already testing for self-driving tech.

Analysts say cloud revenue could double by 2027, offsetting e-commerce slowdowns from economic jitters. It fortifies Alibaba’s moat against Huawei‘s Ascend chips, blending domestic compliance with a global edge. 

Yet, execution risks loom. Training trillion-parameter models demands energy guzzlers, and integration glitches could delay rollouts. Still, this Nvidia collaboration could unlock $10 billion in annual synergies, according to analysts, transforming Alibaba from digital retailer to AI ecosystem orchestrator.

Key Takeaway

Alibaba’s phoenix-like rise from a multi-year regulatory purgatory paints a compelling investment canvas. At a forward P/E of 16, it’s dirt cheap compared to Nvidia’s 28x, offering AI exposure with a dividend yielding 0.6% as a bonus. The Nvidia pact suggests BABA has momentum behind it, potentially reigniting the “China tech renaissance” narrative.

Still, geopolitical crosswinds haven’t vanished. While the rumor of Beijing killing Nvidia orders is now apparently debunked, it underscores Alibaba’s vulnerability. The government still wants companies to prioritize local suppliers.

Even so, BABA stock looks like a buy at these levels. It is undervalued, is investing heavily in AI, and has a strong financial foundation. Beijing could clamp down again, but BABA has proved to be a worthy innovator with the ability to weather storms.

The image featured for this article is © maybefalse / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

3 Things That Need to Happen for Nvidia to Have Another Banner Year in 2025
Chris MacDonald | Feb 13, 2025

3 Things That Need to Happen for Nvidia to Have Another Banner Year in 2025

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains among the most dominant market forces investors can’t afford to ignore. The high-performance chip maker was once again…
This Stock Just Upended the AI Market Again. Time to Buy?
Rich Duprey | Jan 30, 2025

This Stock Just Upended the AI Market Again. Time to Buy?

Chinese AI lab DeepSeek sent a shockwave through the tech sector this week after releasing its R1 large language model…
OpenAI’s $10 Billion Bet: Did Broadcom Just Hijack Nvidia’s AI Cash Cow?
Rich Duprey | Sep 13, 2025

OpenAI’s $10 Billion Bet: Did Broadcom Just Hijack Nvidia’s AI Cash Cow?

Nvidia’s Unstoppable Momentum in the AI Era Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been on a tear, transforming from a gaming graphics powerhouse…
Nvidia Faces New Test in China: Is the AI Boom In Jeopardy?
Rich Duprey | Aug 22, 2025

Nvidia Faces New Test in China: Is the AI Boom In Jeopardy?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has experienced a meteoric rise over the past few years, transforming from a graphics card giant for gamers…
Should Baby Boomers Invest in NVIDIA Or Is it Too Risky?
Chris MacDonald | Feb 20, 2025

Should Baby Boomers Invest in NVIDIA Or Is it Too Risky?

Baby Boomers are among the investor groups worth watching. With roughly 10,000 baby boomers retiring daily, stock market movements matter…
Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
Amit Nar | Feb 7, 2024

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been on an impressive run, with its stock price skyrocketing over 200% in the past year.…
Have You Missed This New Multi Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity? Nvidia Hasn’t.
Rich Duprey | Jun 25, 2025

Have You Missed This New Multi Trillion-Dollar Market Opportunity? Nvidia Hasn’t.

The Ascent of Autonomous Vehicles The autonomous vehicle (AV) revolution is gaining momentum, with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) launching its robotaxi pilot…
This AI Stock Has Surged 205%, and Could Surge Another 70% in 2025, According to Analysts
Chris MacDonald | Jan 10, 2025

This AI Stock Has Surged 205%, and Could Surge Another 70% in 2025, According to Analysts

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a top-performing stock for years, and its performance over the past year alone has been downright…
Can AI Agents Turn Nvidia Into Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Rich Duprey | Jan 26, 2025

Can AI Agents Turn Nvidia Into Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has undoubtedly created many millionaires over the past few years. Artificial intelligence and demand for accelerators like the ones…

Top Gaining Stocks

Centene
CNC Vol: 9,097,178
+$1.86
+5.69%
$34.61
Intel
INTC Vol: 96,077,245
+$1.66
+5.64%
$31.00
CF Industries
CF Vol: 1,954,865
+$4.59
+5.27%
$91.73
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 2,368,653
+$1.77
+5.20%
$35.74
Molina Healthcare
MOH Vol: 740,582
+$9.06
+4.96%
$191.62

Top Losing Stocks

Freeport-McMoRan
FCX Vol: 53,909,634
-$7.17
15.81%
$38.19
Axon Enterprise
AXON Vol: 538,469
-$62.75
8.07%
$714.83
KKR
KKR Vol: 3,455,670
-$8.04
5.46%
$139.22
Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 2,435,224
-$21.07
4.30%
$469.25
Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 1,219,508
-$5.72
3.95%
$139.17