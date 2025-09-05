Stock Market Live September 5: Jobs Numbers Still Falling, S&P 500 (VOO) Still Rising MPI / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Key Points BLS data showed US jobs grew by only 22,000 positions in August.

Weak jobs growth could set up a Fed interest rate-lowering by mid-September.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

So it seems the official government jobs report today is even worse than the ADP “private payrolls” report yesterday. According to ADP, private payrolls grew by only 54,000 net new jobs in August. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, though, all non-farm payrolls grew by only 22,000 in August.

That’s less than half as much. It’s also less than one-third of the 75,000 net new jobs economists were forecasting BLS to report. And yet, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up 0.4% in premarket trading today.

Why?

Well, the most popular theory is that “bad news is good news” when it comes to interest rates. Meaning the worse the economy looks, the more the Federal Reserve will feel urged to lower interest rates to encourage lending activity, and reaccelerate the economy. And with two back-to-back bad jobs reports, the odds are looking better than ever that when the Federal Open Markets Committee meets in a couple of weeks, it will decide to lower interest rates.

The official decision is due out September 17.

Earnings

A handful of S&P 500 component companies reported earnings after close of trading last night.

Lululemon Athletica (Nasdaq: LULU) beat earnings by $0.23 per share, earning $3.10 per share in Q2 despite revenues coming in $10 million short of expectations at just over $2.5 billion. Unfortunately for shareholders, lulu guided for a revenue miss in Q3, and a pretty substantial earnings miss as well; analysts are forecasting $2.90 in profit per share, but lulu says it will earn no more than $2.23 per share, wiping out the surplus earned in Q2.

Lulu stock is set to open 20% lower this morning.

Car parts salvager Copart (Nasdaq: CPRT) also beat earnings, by a nickel, reporting $0.31 per share for its own fiscal Q4 2025. Again, revenue came up just $10 million short at $1.1 billion.

Copart stock is down 2.5% premarket.

Semiconductors giant Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) reported $1.69 per share in fiscal Q3 profit, three cents better than expected. Broadcom’s revenues were ahead of expectations at just under $16 billion, and the company guided for sequential growth to $17.4 billion in fiscal Q4.

Its stock is up nearly 15%.

If You have $500,000 Saved, Retirement Could Be Closer Than You Think (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. ! Don’t waste another minute; (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarterDon’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.