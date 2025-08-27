Stock Market Live August 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Nvidia News bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Investors hit pause as they await tonight’s Nvidia earnings report.

Indian tariffs double to 50% as Trump punishes for Russian oil buys.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is up less than 0.1% as investors pause to consider whether Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) might beat or miss earnings this evening.

In tariffs news, the second 25% tranche of President Trump’s threatened 50% (total) tariff on Indian exports to the U.S. goes into effect today. Levied initially to discourage India from buying Russian oil, the tariff briefly convinced some Indian refiners to pause oil purchases. But according to Bloomberg reports, these imports have resumed — and so the tariffs are on.

And now, on to earnings.

Earnings

S&P component company JM Smucker (NYSE: SJM) reported a fiscal Q1 2026 profit of $1.90 per share this morning, on $2.11 billion in revenue. Both earnings and revenue were exactly what Wall Street expected, but Smucker guided for weaker than expected full year fiscal 2026 earnings — and now it’s stock is down 7% premarket.

Fellow S&P component Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) reported a Q2 profit of $2, 22 cents better than analysts expected. Revenue of $1.84 billion edged past analyst expectations, and Williams-Sonoma guided higher citing “higher net revenue trends.”

Same store sales could rise 2% to 5% this year and total sales growth should be 0.5% to 3.5%. Williams-Sonoma stock is up nearly 3% in response.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) reported fiscal Q2 2026 earnings of $2.32, a nickel better than expected. Revenue was also better than expected at $1.2 billion, but guidance looks a bit weak at $10 to $10.50 for fiscal 2026.

Abercrombie stock is down 8% in consequence.

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Choose Your Fit Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how:Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Get started today! (sponsor)