Stock Market Live September 8: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Rate Cut Hopes 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points Weak jobs numbers last week have investors expecting an interest rate cut two weeks from now.

Robinhood and Applovin stocks will join the S&P 500.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Last week saw exceedingly weak August employment reports from both private payrolls specialist ADP and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the latter of which reported that non-farm payrolls grew an anemic 22,000 net new jobs last month. Investors took the week to crush the numbers and figure out what comes next. Their conclusion:

The Federal Reserve will definitely cut interest rates by at least 0.25% when it meets two weeks from now. Then it will probably cut again in October, and a third time in December. The only question now is whether one or more of these cuts will be by 0.5%, instead of just 0.25%.

Investors like the sound of this, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) looks set to open for the week up 0.2% premarket.

S&P Additions

Speaking of the S&P 500, on Friday after the close it was announced that two companies will be joining the S&P 500, and two others leaving.

Advertising software maker Applovin (Nasdaq: APP) and mobile-first stock brokerage Robinhood Markets (Nasdaq: HOOD) will join the index on September 22. Making way for these two stocks will be casino stock Caesar’s Entertainment (Nasdaq: CZR) and broker MarketAxess Holdings (Nasdaq: MKTX).

Applovin stock is up nearly 10% premarket, and Robinhood is up nearly 9%. Caesar’s and MarketAxess stocks, in contrast, are both down marginally.

Earnings

In earnings news today, Planet Labs (NYSE: PL), owner of the world’s largest constellation of Earth observation satellites, beat earnings by two cents this morning. Reporting the financial results for its fiscal Q2 2026, Planet said it lost $0.03 per share (but was expected to lose $0.05).

Revenue was much stronger than forecast at $73.4 million, and guidance for the rest of fiscal 2026 was similarly strong. Wall Street thinks Planet will do only $272.6 million this year, but company management says sales will exceed $281 million.

