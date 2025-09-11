Ethereum King BitMine Hits $9 Billion Treasury — But Ally Eightco Crashes 60%

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMEX:BMNR) is aggressively pursuing a strategy of accumulating Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) as its primary reserve asset to capitalize on blockchain’s growth and become an Ethereum treasury company.

This approach mirrors the Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) treasury model created by Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) but focuses on Ethereum’s ecosystem, including staking for yields and supporting innovative projects.

Recently, BitMine acquired an additional 46,255 ETH for $201 million from a BitGo wallet, according to Onchain Lens, a blockchain analytics platform, bolstering its position as the world’s largest corporate ETH holder and helping its stock surge 50% this week amid crypto market enthusiasm.

However, much of this rally stems from its $20 million strategic investment in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ:ORBS) (its ticker symbol just changed from OCTO), a firm adopting a similar treasury path but centered on Worldcoin (CRYPTO:WLD) — an ERC-20 token for proof-of-human verification — rather than ETH or BTC.

Eightco rocketed 3,000% higher on Monday, peaking at a 5,000% intraday gain, only to crater 60% since and going for $18 per share today in midday trading — a level still far above Friday’s $1.45 per share close.

This volatility exemplifies why investors should avoid chasing fleeting hot trends in crypto treasuries, as hype often leads to sharp corrections.

Building an Ethereum Empire

BitMine’s core thesis revolves around controlling 5% of Ethereum’s total supply, a bold “alchemy of 5%” strategy outlined by Chairman Thomas Lee of Fundstrat. This target, equivalent to roughly 6 million ETH at current circulation, positions BitMine to benefit from ETH’s network effects, including DeFi, NFTs, and AI integrations.

As of the latest update, BitMine holds 2,126,018 ETH valued at $9.24 billion, making it the second-largest crypto treasury globally behind Strategy. The recent $201 million acquisition underscores BitMine’s relentless pace: since pivoting from Bitcoin mining in June, holdings have exploded from zero to this massive scale, supported by institutional backers like ARK Invest‘s Cathie Wood, Founders Fund, and Pantera Capital.

This accumulation isn’t just hoarding; it’s strategic. BitMine stakes its ETH for yields, allocates 1% of assets to “Moonshot” investments enhancing the Ethereum ecosystem, and leverages high stock liquidity — averaging $1.7 billion daily volume over the past week, ranking 30th among U.S. stocks.

Lee emphasizes ETH as “one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10 to 15 years,” citing Wall Street’s blockchain shift that is predominantly occurring on Ethereum. With $266 million in cash reserves, BitMine eyes further purchases, potentially raising up to $20 billion via stock sales to hit its 5% goal.

The Eightco Wild Card

BitMine’s $20 million stake in Eightco marks its first Moonshot bet, backing a company pivoting to Worldcoin as its primary treasury asset. Eightco’s $250 million private placement aims to amass WLD for proof-of-human credentials in an AI-driven world.

Appointing Dan Ives as chairman adds credibility — Ives is a premier tech stock analyst with Wedbush Securities — but the stock’s rollercoaster ride highlights the risks. Investments in BMNR should be considered separately from Eightco, which is an early-stage gamble with uncertain payoffs.

Worldcoin’s utility in verifying humanity amid AI proliferation holds promise, but regulatory hurdles and token volatility loom large. Eightco remains a speculative side bet for BitMine.

Despite the risks, treasury companies aren’t just hype. Bitcoin’s 3.98% corporate ownership and Ethereum’s 1.09% show growing acceptance as reserve assets. Strategy’s $30 billion in unrealized BTC gains proves the model’s efficacy for established cryptos. Even Worldcoin’s unique identity solution has potential, as it could drive adoption in Web3, making ORBS’ strategy intriguing if it can successfully execute the play.

Key Takeaways

BitMine’s growth trajectory remains robust, with its ETH treasury strategy driving sustained value amid Ethereum’s dominance in blockchain innovation. Yet, the stock’s 50% rise in under four days warrants caution — volatility in crypto proxies can lead to pullbacks, especially as ETH prices fluctuate. Investors considering buying in should weigh BMNR’s long-term 5% ownership vision against the short-term hype.