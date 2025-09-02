Analysts Agree: BitMine Immersion Is the Reason Behind Ethereum Beating Bitcoin 24/7 Wall St.

(ETH) ETFs saw $1.87 billion in net inflows in July 2025, while (BTC) ETFs faced $1.02 billion in net outflows, with the trend continuing in August with $3.95 billion for ETH versus $301 million in BTC outflows. This marks two consecutive months of Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin in capital inflows, driven by institutional interest in ETH’s DeFi and staking utility.

Analysts attribute Ethereum’s boom to BitMine Immersion Technologies ‘ (BMNR) aggressive ETH accumulation strategy, positioning it as a key driver of market dynamics.

Ethereum’s Surge Outpaces Bitcoin

For two consecutive months, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has eclipsed Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) in capital inflows, marking a seismic shift in the crypto market. In July, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw robust inflows, outstripping Bitcoin ETFs, which experienced net outflows.

Specifically, Ethereum ETFs attracted $1.87 billion in net inflows, while Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.02 billion in net outflows. This trend intensified in August, with Ethereum funds drawing $3.95 billion in net inflows compared to Bitcoin’s $301 million in net outflows, according to CCN data.

This sustained momentum reflects growing institutional enthusiasm for Ethereum, driven by its utility in decentralized finance (DeFi), staking yields, and tokenized assets. Analysts agree, there is a single catalyst behind Ethereum’s dominance: BitMine Immersion Technologies (NASDAQ:BMNR), a company aggressively reshaping the crypto treasury landscape.

BitMine’s Bold Ethereum Bet

BitMine Immersion, under the leadership of Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee, has pivoted from Bitcoin mining to an Ethereum-focused treasury strategy since the end of June. The company aims to amass 5% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, a goal valued at over $20 billion at current prices.

By the end of August, BitMine held 1.845 million ETH, worth approximately $8.54 billion, making it the largest Ethereum treasury company (ETC) globally, surpassing Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Bitcoin holdings in scale. It is no coincidence, then, that Ethereum’s surge began just as BitMine began buying.

BitMine’s strategy includes raising significant capital — $250 million in June and a planned $24.5 billion stock sale — to fuel its ETH acquisitions. Using immersion cooling technology, BitMine enhances mining efficiency by 25% to 30%, generating revenue to reinvest in ETH purchases while staking a portion of its holdings for 3% to 4% annual yields. This dual approach has attracted institutional heavyweights like ARK Invest, Founders Fund, and Pantera Capital.

The Rise of Ethereum Treasury Companies

BitMine isn’t alone in its Ethereum ambitions. The emergence of Ethereum treasury companies (ETC) reflects a broader trend of corporate adoption. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) pioneered this model, becoming the first ETC by integrating ETH into its balance sheet.

However, BitMine’s aggressive buying has propelled it past SharpLink to claim the title of the largest ETC. Other firms, like ETHzilla (NASDAQ:ETHZ), have also entered the fray, but BitMine’s scale and pace are unmatched, with its stock soaring over 2,000% since June.

Despite this, BMNR’s stock price dipped 18% in the past week, closing out last week at $43.62 per share, reflecting volatility tied to its $20 billion equity raise and concerns over shareholder dilution.

Institutional Backing Fuels Confidence

BitMine’s meteoric rise is bolstered by robust institutional support. Investors like Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, and Galaxy Digital have backed the company, drawn to its high trading liquidity — $6.4 billion in average daily volume — and its strategic alignment with Ethereum’s growing role in DeFi and tokenized assets.

Tom Lee’s bullish outlook, predicting ETH could reach $80,000 long-term, underscores BitMine’s confidence in Ethereum as a macro asset. The company’s ability to raise capital efficiently and its staking strategy further enhance its appeal, positioning it as a leader in the institutional crypto adoption wave.

Key Takeaway

Wall Street remains bullish on BitMine, with money managers snapping up significant stakes due to its market-leading Ethereum holdings and institutional backing. The stock’s surge over the past two months reflects its potential as a high-growth play in the crypto treasury space.

However, its recent 18% drop highlights BMNR’s volatility, driven by dilution risks from large-scale stock sales and Ethereum’s price fluctuations.

For investors comfortable with sharp price swings, BMNR offers exposure to Ethereum’s institutional bull run. Conservative investors may find the risk-reward profile too steep, given the stock’s sensitivity to crypto market dynamics. As Ethereum continues to outpace Bitcoin, though, BitMine’s aggressive strategy positions it as a pivotal player — but only risk-tolerant investors should consider diving in.

