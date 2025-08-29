Why Ethereum’s Rally to $7,500 Makes BitMine Immersion a Must-Buy Stock Now Golden Dayz / Shutterstock.com

Key Points in This Article: Ethereum (ETH) is seeing massive ETF inflows, surpassing Bitcoin (BTC), with $1.5 billion in a week compared to Bitcoin’s $244 million.

(ETH) is seeing massive ETF inflows, surpassing (BTC), with $1.5 billion in a week compared to Bitcoin’s $244 million. Standard Chartered ’s Geoffrey Kendrick predicts Ethereum will reach $7,500 by year-end 2025, a 55% jump from its recent high.

’s Geoffrey Kendrick predicts Ethereum will reach $7,500 by year-end 2025, a 55% jump from its recent high. BitMine Immersion (BMNR), the largest ETH treasury company, is aggressively buying ETH, poised to benefit from the price surge.

A New Dawn for Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is basking in a market renaissance, with institutional investors pouring capital into ETH-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) at a pace that’s outstripping Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC).

Over $1.5 billion in inflows flooded Ethereum ETFs in a single week, dwarfing Bitcoin’s $244 million, signaling a shift in investor sentiment toward Ethereum’s decentralized finance (DeFi) and smart contract dominance.

U.K.-based international lending group Standard Chartered’s head of digital assets research, Geoffrey Kendrick, has raised eyebrows with a bold forecast: Ethereum could hit $7,500 by the end of the year, a 55% surge from its recent high of $4,955.

This bullish outlook is music to the ears of BitMine Immersion Technologies (NASDAQ:BMNR), the largest Ethereum treasury company, which has been aggressively accumulating ETH. As Ethereum’s star rises, BMNR’s stock is poised to ride the wave, offering investors a compelling proxy for ETH’s meteoric ascent.

Mirroring Strategy’s Blueprint

BitMine Immersion Technologies, led by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, has taken a page from Strategy’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) playbook, transforming itself from a small-scale Bitcoin miner into a powerhouse Ethereum treasury firm.

BMNR’s strategy hinges on amassing Ethereum as a core corporate asset, leveraging equity offerings to fuel its acquisitions. Since launching its ETH treasury strategy in June, the company has stockpiled an impressive 1.79 million ETH, valued at nearly $8 billion at ETH’s current price just below $4,400. This makes BMNR the world’s largest Ethereum treasury and the second-largest crypto treasury globally, trailing only Strategy’s $71 billion Bitcoin hoard.

The company’s aggressive buying — adding over 190,000 ETH in just the past week—reflects its ambition to control 5% of Ethereum’s total circulating supply, roughly 6 million tokens. This mirrors MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin accumulation model but capitalizes on Ethereum’s unique staking yields and DeFi-driven growth potential.

Riding the Ethereum Supply Squeeze

BMNR’s pursuit of 5% of Ethereum’s supply is a high-stakes bet on a supply shock. Since June, Ethereum treasury companies, including BMNR and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET), have snapped up 3.6% of ETH’s circulating supply, with ETFs adding another 1.3%, totaling 4.9%.

This rapid accumulation — twice the pace of Bitcoin’s fastest institutional buying period — has tightened ETH’s available float, potentially fueling price surges. If Standard Chartered’s $7,500 prediction materializes, BMNR’s Ethereum holdings could be worth over $12.8 billion, a 60% increase from their current value.

With plans to raise $20 billion more through stock offerings, BMNR’s market cap, currently trading near a net asset value (NAV) multiple of 1, could skyrocket as Ethereum’s price climbs. The company’s high trading liquidity, ranking as the 20th most liquid U.S. stock, further enhances its appeal to institutional investors seeking ETH exposure without direct crypto ownership.

Regulatory Tailwinds and Staking Yields

The passage of the GENIUS Act this past July, establishing federal rules for stablecoins, has bolstered Ethereum’s ecosystem, as over half of all stablecoins are issued on its blockchain. This regulatory clarity, combined with Ethereum’s 3% staking yield — a perk Bitcoin lacks — makes BMNR’s strategy even more attractive.

The upcoming Fusaka upgrade in November — aimed at boosting network throughput — further supports Ethereum’s long-term growth. BMNR chairman Lee sees Ethereum as a cornerstone of Wall Street’s blockchain adoption, going even further than Standard Chartered and predicting ETH could hit $15,000 by year-end.

This optimism, backed by institutional backing from major ETHs, positions BMNR as a leveraged bet on Ethereum’s transformative potential in DeFi and AI-driven blockchain applications.

Key Takeaway

BitMine Immersion Technologies offers investors a unique opportunity to capitalize on Ethereum’s bullish trajectory without directly holding crypto. With Ethereum potentially hitting $7,500 by year-end — perhaps even $15,000 — BMNR’s $8 billion ETH treasury could see significant appreciation, driving its stock price higher.

The Ethereum holding company’s aggressive acquisition strategy, regulatory tailwinds, and Ethereum’s staking yield create a compelling case for long-term growth. Despite risks like market volatility and stock price disconnects, as seen in the 72% from its recent high despite record holdings, BMNR’s high liquidity and institutional support suggest a robust outlook.

For investors bullish on Ethereum’s role in the future of finance, BMNR stands as a high-octane investment vehicle with substantial upside potential.

