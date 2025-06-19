3 Reasons SOFI Stock Is the Comeback Stock This July Thank You (25 Millions ) views / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) is up by 7% year-to-date, but it can feel disappointing when comparing it to other fintech stocks like Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) and Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), both of which have more than tripled and doubled year-to-date, respectively.

However, there are a few catalysts on the horizon for SoFi that can turn it into an appealing comeback stock. If SoFi starts to gain momentum, the stock can quickly surge. For instance, SoFi has gained more than 60% from its 2025 low, and a few key details can keep the party going.

Key Points SoFi stock has lagged high-growth fintech companies, but it looks like a promising comeback stock for three reasons.

A reasonable valuation, strong user growth, and accelerating revenue growth are three key factors that can push the stock higher.

SoFi Has An Attractive Valuation

SoFi currently trades at a 36 P/E ratio while delivering steady revenue growth. Net income took a dip year-over-year, but the company usually produces high net income growth. Upcoming catalysts suggest the net income drop was more of a blip than a concerning long-term trend.

SoFi also delivers net profit margins that hover close to 10%, demonstrating success with retaining cash while demonstrating that profit margins still have room to improve. While many high-growth stocks have seen their valuations soar, SoFi still has a reasonable valuation.

SoFi’s User Base Continues To Grow

SoFi caters to people who want to move away from traditional banking, and SoFi makes it more incentivizing with higher APYs on savings accounts, more competitive APRs for its financial products, and a credit card with generous rewards.

SoFi can offer these perks since it doesn’t have to contend with the same overhead as traditional banks. People have noticed, prompting a 34% year-over-year increase in SoFi’s members during the first quarter. The online bank now has more than 10.9 million members on its platform. This growth in users has helped SoFi report high growth rates for multiple product categories and expand its offerings.

The foundation of any growth stock is the wider adoption of its products and services. SoFi continues to check that box each quarter even though most of the market isn’t paying attention.

The Largest Part Of SoFi’s Business More Than Doubled

If you look deeper into how a firm makes revenue, you can determine if the revenue growth rate will accelerate or decelerate in future quarters. SoFi’s revenue growth rate was the highest in five quarters, and it looks like SoFi may break that record again.

SoFi pulled in $771.8 million in Q1 2025 revenue. The company generated $303 million from its Financial Services segment, with SoFi Money, SoFi Invest, and the Loan Platform Business leading the charge. This segment more than doubled year-over-year and represents almost 40% of the company’s total revenue.

When the largest revenue segment doubles year-over-year, it suggests that the corporation will accelerate revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. The success of SoFi’s Financial Services segment and its percentage of total sales suggests SoFi can produce strong Q2 results and qualify as a comeback stock.

