Dave Inc. (DAVE) vs. SoFi (SOFI): Which Fintech Stock Is Better?

Investing
By
David Moadel
Sep 16, 2025 | Updated 12:32 PM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
It’s a head-to-head battle of fintech startups with popular personal finance apps. In one corner you’ve got the challenger, an up-and-coming banking disruptor named Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). In the other corner is the champion with a U.S. banking charter, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI).
SoFi Technologies is the better-known of these two companies, but don’t assume SoFi is the winner. Dave Inc. may eventually pursue a banking charter, and both of these neo-banking firms are making financial strides this year.
The recent share-price rally of SoFi Technologies stock has been amazing. However, on a year-to-date basis, both DAVE stock and SOFI stock have outpaced the stocks of traditional banking businesses like Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA). So now, it’s just a question of which one is the better fintech stock pick for 2025.
Fintech companies like Dave Inc. and SoFi Technologies are highly sensitive to developments impacting interest rates. This helps to explain why DAVE stock and SOFI stock tanked in March and April, when tariff concerns caused investors to worry about higher-for-longer interest rates.
But then, starting in April, investors looked ahead and figured that the Federal Reserve would eventually pivot to interest-rate cuts. Consequently, DAVE stock and SOFI stock staged relief rallies over the past five to six months.
As of September 14, SoFi Technologies stock was up 72.4% year-to-date. Surely this stock must be the winner, right?
Actually, no. During the same time frame, Dave Inc. stock rallied 163.94. One might call DAVE stock a “winner” in that respect, though some investors may look at the charts and decide that Dave Inc. stock is overextended to the upside.
Furthermore, while SoFi Technologies’ trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 53.1x, Dave Inc.’s P/E ratio is even higher at 60.53x. The point here is that, while SoFi Technologies stock is certainly running hot in 2025, Dave Inc. really needs to justify its current valuation after a massive share-price melt-up.
To help us determine a winner, we’ll now look at the recent financial figures of these two fintech standouts. In terms of top-line and bottom-line results, both SoFi Technologies and Dave Inc. produced impressive figures for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
SoFi Technologies reported net revenue totaling $854.944 million, up 42.8% when compared to the $598.618 million that SoFi generated in the year-earlier quarter. Meanwhile, Dave Inc.’s $131.757 million in total operating revenue was 64.5% higher than the $80.117 million that the company generated in the equivalent quarter of 2024.
Also during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, SoFi Technologies earned net income totaling $97.263 million, which was 458.9% greater than the $17.404 million earned in the year-earlier quarter. Looking at the same time span, Dave Inc.’s net income rose 42.2% from $6.358 million to $9.04 million.
It’s difficult to pick a winner here since both of these companies knocked it out of the park. Perhaps we should think of the long term and focus on the capital runways of Dave Inc. and SoFi Technologies.
A quick-and-dirty way to measure a business’s capital runway is by taking note of its position of cash and cash equivalents. Dave Inc. had cash and cash equivalents totaling $61.687 million as of June 30, 2025. Hence, there’s no doubt that the company will be able to fund its operations for the foreseeable future.
Yet, as of that same date, SoFi Technologies had $2.123 billion in cash and cash equivalents. This suggests that SoFi Technologies is extremely well capitalized and can significantly expand its operations, marketing, product offerings, and so on.
Here’s a quick bullet-points recap of which company or stock is the current winner in certain respects:
Although this is debatable, I’m going to stick my neck out and declare SOFI stock the winner. When I look at DAVE stock’s wild rally, I wonder whether it’s justified in light of Dave Inc.’s financials.
In contrast, SoFi Technologies is the more established fintech firm with a bigger capital runway and outstanding income growth. So, while I like both stocks and am not averse to owning a few shares of DAVE stock, I would feel more secure holding a bigger position in SOFI stock today.
The image featured for this article is © insta_photos / Shutterstock.com
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Can a stock that has already gained hundreds of percentage points keep moving higher? Or, has SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock…
SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) is up by 7% year-to-date, but it can feel disappointing when comparing it to other fintech stocks like…
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has carved out a niche in consumer finance, and is among the companies in the fintech sector…
For investors looking for opportunities in fintech, SoFi presents an interesting case. Here's where 24/7 Wall St. thinks the stock…
There are traditional banks, and then there are neo-banks like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) that seek to disrupt the world of…
Financing a Double-Double? SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a leading fintech platform that has evolved from a student loan refinancing startup…
For a lot of people, investing means passive income. For many others, it means financial independence and if you are…
Shares of fintech SoFi Technologies rose sharply on the back of strong third-quarter earnings.
Donald Trump’s decisive presidential victory and Republican control of both houses of congress sent the markets soaring yesterday. The promise…