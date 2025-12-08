Sofi Technologies (SOFI) Stock Dives on $1.5B Share Offering: Should You Buy the Dip?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Ouch! Shares of disruptive fintech firm SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) sank 6% to 7% on Friday even as the major stock market indexes were mostly in the green. What happened, and should SoFi Technologies’ shareholders run for the hills?

The fear and loathing relate to a capital raise disclosure that SoFi Technologies published Thursday night. Capital raises can make investors nervous, especially if there’s a share sale involved.

On the other hand, SoFi Technologies’ long-term investors may be in good shape and panic-selling might not be warranted. When the dust clears, SOFI stock should still like a worthy buy-and-hold that’s now available at a lower price.

Why SOFI Stock Plunged

SoFi Technologies, which provides personal banking, lending, trading, and other financial services, is a real threat to traditional banks. Like many other upstarts, SoFi Technologies seeks to raise capital in order to grow as a company.

Thus, perhaps it shouldn’t be too surprising that SoFi Technologies revealed a public offering and pricing of new common stock shares. Specifically, the company is offering 54,545,454 shares to the public at $27.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of around $1.5 billion.

The market’s reaction on Friday morning was immediate and severe. Upon receipt of the news, traders sent SOFI stock 6% to 7% lower, to the $27-to-$28 area.

That’s extremely interesting, considering the $27.50 offering price. It almost seems like the current SOFI share price was destined to move toward the offering price, though this could just be happenstance.

The selloff was apparently due to concerns about SoFi Technologies expanding the pool of shares through the public offering. It’s an understandable immediate reaction, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that SoFi Technologies is in desperate need of capital.

Who’s Winning, Really?

Although SoFi Technologies’ loyal investors may have felt downtrodden on Friday, they’re actually winners from a long-term perspective. Despite the single-day stock price pullback, SOFI shareholders remain in a good position overall.

The uptrend is intact as SoFi Technologies stock has gained 79% year-to-date. It might be argued,then, that the SOFI stock drawdown is healthy and normal.

Besides, there are benefits to SoFi Technologies’ share sale. The company can use the net proceeds from the offering to fund growth and business opportunities, among other uses.

Granted, the shareholders shouldn’t want SoFi Technologies to use this type of capital-raising strategy very often. Dilution is a valid concern, and investors should double-check to make sure that SoFi Technologies is on financially stable ground.

So, we’ll take a closer look at SoFi Technologies’ recently released financials right now. Hopefully ,the company isn’t desperate for cash and is only selling shares for growth/expansion purposes.

A Fearless Fintech’s Financials

As Rich Duprey put it, SoFi Technologies is “reshaping the fintech landscape” with its one-stop shop for personal finance services. It’s a fearless firm that recently entered into the cryptocurrency fray, enabling purchases and sales of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and other digital assets.

It’s too soon to form conclusions about SoFi Technologies’ crypto ventures. Nevertheless, we can peruse the company’s third-quarter 2025 report to help us assess SoFi Technologies’ financial status.

Starting with net revenue, SoFi Technologies generated $961.6 million in Q3 2025 versus $697.121 million in the year-earlier period. So far, we’re on the right track.

During the same time frame, SoFi Technologies’ net income more than doubled from $60.745 million to $139.392 million. Certainly, it doesn’t appear that the company is desperate for cash.

Additionally, SoFi Technologies’ cash and cash equivalents increased from $2.538 billion as of December 31, 2024, to $3.246 billion as of September 30, 2025. No matter how you slice it, SoFi Technologies had access to capital before recently announcing the public share offering.

Maybe the Fears Are Discounted

If you’re still losing sleep over SoFi Technologies’ share sale, consider this. In an ultra-efficient market, maybe the share-value dilution fears are already discounted into the SOFI stock price.

Plus, if you appreciate SoFi Technologies’ firm financials and foray into crypto trading services, then you might conclude that the company’s story hasn’t materially changed. At the same time, you can keep tabs on the latest news items to see if SoFi Technologies plans to enact more capital raises.

Hopefully, the company won’t announce any more large-scale share sales for a while. For the time being, though, SoFi Technologies remains a fintech to be reckoned with and SOFI stock looks like a worthy asset that’s now a little bit cheaper to buy.