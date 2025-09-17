Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) Stock Price Prediction for 2025: Where Will It Be in 1 Year (Sept 17)

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 20.9% over the past 90 days, despite a marginal retreat as China bans companies from buying Nvidia AI chips and Nvidia is among companies investing $45 billion in U.K. AI infrastructure. The stock is 43.7% higher than six months ago, easily outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in that time. However, the rebound from the spring low has sparked mixed reactions. Some analysts have raised price targets, while others caution against headwinds due to uncertainty surrounding future U.S.-China trade relations and the potential for stricter regulations.

Nvidia, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker, has been navigating a pivotal moment since posting mixed first-quarter earnings that one analyst called a victory. The second-quarter report was stellar on the top and bottom lines, but its guidance fell short of high expectations. Note that recent gains for the chipmaker helped wipe away the steep drop the stock suffered early in 2025, after reporting it would take a $5.5 billion charge tied to H20 chip export restrictions to China.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: U.S.-China trade relations present headwinds, but Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) is also the dominant AI chipmaker in the market, and the company’s profitability remains strong.

Capex continues to be a strong focus as the company continues to hyperscale its production.

Despite this, the company’s pivot to U.S. AI infrastructure investments and new chip designs for China signals resilience. With analysts eyeing robust data center demand, 24/7 Wall St. here explores whether Nvidia can sustain its recovery and drive further growth.

Why Invest in Nvidia?

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Nvidia faces significant hurdles as it navigates U.S.-China trade restrictions and intense market expectations. In the first quarter, export controls on its H20 AI chip—which had been designed specifically to circumvent export restrictions on advanced technology to China—led to the substantial write-down noted above. Analysts believed the ban could result in a $9 billion revenue hit. Some $700 million would affect fiscal first-quarter results, with the remaining $8 billion spread across the second and third quarters.

New U.S. tariffs and China’s retaliatory measures also threatened supply chain costs, particularly for components sourced globally, while competition from Huawei’s Ascend chips grows. These factors had analysts warning of margin pressure. Yet, Nvidia’s profitability remains robust. The company has reportedly raised prices 10% to 15% on some of its most popular GPUs as a result of the tariffs. Gaming processor prices jumped 5% to 10%, while it hiked high-end AI GPUs as much as 15% to account for surging manufacturing costs and to keep its earnings stable.

Yet investments in U.S. AI infrastructure, supported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s $165 billion Arizona fab expansion, bolster Nvidia’s supply chains and are backed by its $37.6 billion cash reserve.

Of special note is the deal that CEO Jensen Huang announced as part of Trump’s visit to Riyadh. Nvidia will sell 18,000 of its GB300 Blackwell chips—its most advanced—to Saudi Arabia’s Humain for use in data centers with 500 megawatts of capacity.

Additionally, the AI market is projected to grow at a 37% CAGR through 2030, according to Grand View Research. This supports Nvidia’s $170 billion fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, a 30% increase over the $130.5 billion it generated in 2025.

Nvidia as a Company

BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In its second-quarter earnings report, Nvidia revenue totaled a record $46.7 billion, including $41.1 billion from its data center division. The total was up 56% year over year, largely fueled by the voracious demand for its AI chips.

The chipmaker invested $3.2 billion in capital expenditures in fiscal 2025, expanding Blackwell accelerator production and AI infrastructure. The company’s capex has spiked over 200% this year to more than $3 billion to meet hyperscaler demand.

U.S.-China trade restrictions still pose risks, even with the potential thaw, tariffs could raise costs, which would explain the price hikes reportedly implemented. A 39% operating expense increase to $3.7 billion for R&D offset Nvidia’s adjusted operating income of $25.1 billion.

Yet, Nvidia’s growth is not solely tied to data centers. The company expanded its automotive segment, with a 103% year-over-year increase to $570 million, driven by partnerships with Toyota and Aurora Innovation for autonomous vehicles. This diversifies Nvidia’s portfolio amid tariff uncertainties.

Nvidia has projected fiscal third-quarter revenue of $54 billion, plus or minus 2%. This outlook does not assume any shipments of its H20 chips to China.

Nvidia as a Stock

Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

This has been a rollercoaster year for Nvidia shareholders. The stock dropped to a 52-week low of $86.62 in April. After the announced pause in U.S.-China tariffs and the first-quarter results, the share price recovered and last month hit an all-time high of $184.48.

While some insiders sold shares this summer, analyst sentiment remains bullish. Of 63 analysts who cover the stock, 58 recommend buying shares, 10 of them with Strong Buy ratings. Their consensus one-year price target has risen to $209.19. That target signals more than 19% upside potential from its current price. Targets range from $100 to $270 per share.

Baird, Stifel, UBS, and Wedbush recently maintained Buy-equivalent ratings. After the report, J.P. Morgan reiterated its bullish stance on Nvidia, raising its price target and emphasizing the company’s long-term growth prospects in the expanding AI and accelerated computing markets.

Estimate Price Target Change From Current Price Low $100.00 −42.8% Median $209.19 19.6% High $270.00 54.4%

Nvidia’s AI dominance, 93% data center growth, and automotive partnerships with Toyota positioned the company for gains in 2025. However, tariff risks and DeepSeek’s competitive AI models require caution. The AI market’s growth and the chipmaker’s $47 billion second-quarter revenue position Nvidia to achieve its $170 billion full-year revenue target, while its cash buffer and Stargate Project role offer stability. Still, valuation concerns linger. Nvidia is a buy for growth-oriented investors, but others should use caution.

24/7 Wall St.’s year-end price target for Nvidia is $194.30 per share, implying 11.1% upside from the current price per share. That estimate accounts for tariff risks, competition from DeepSeek, and potential Blackwell supply constraints. It also reflects Nvidia’s AI dominance and second-quarter 2026 revenue guidance. Because the target estimate is below the analysts’ mean, it reflects a cautious but realistic outlook.

