S&P 500
6,597.10
-0.20%
Dow Jones
45,973.00
+0.43%
Nasdaq 100
24,113.80
-0.71%
Russell 2000
2,419.85
+0.63%
FTSE 100
9,200.50
-0.10%
Nikkei 225
44,798.70
-0.13%
Stock Market Live September 17: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
By Joel South

Sep 17, 2025  |  Updated 12:56 PM ET

Key Points

  • The Federal Reserve will announce its decision on interest rate cuts this afternoon.
  • General Mills beat earnings in its fiscal Q1 report this morning.
Live Updates

Goodbye Lilly

Live

Berenberg analyst Kerry Holford downgraded Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock to hold with a price target of $830 this morning.

“Lilly has delivered spectacular shareholder returns over the past five years [and] we have been big supporters of the Lilly investment case, based on its once underappreciated, best-in-class obesity and diabetes franchise,” says Holford. However, “the obesity market upgrade cycle has plateaued and consensus expectations for Lilly’s franchise are high. Berenberg forecasts are now slightly below consensus. We pull back to a Hold rating with a new price target of USD830.”

Nvidia Banned (in China)

Live

London’s The Financial Times is reporting that China’s internet regulator has ordered at least some of the country’s biggest tech companies to cease purchases of artificial intelligence chips from Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA).

It’s unclear how widespread the ban is, how long it will last, and whether this is just a negotiating tactic in the country’s tariffs negotiations with the Trump administration — but Nvidia stock is down nearly 3% on the news.

The Voo, too, has taken a turn for the worse, now down more than 0.1%.

Kroger Is Krushing It

Live

Roth/MKM analyst Bill Kirk upgraded Kroger (NYSE: KR) stock to buy with a price target of $75 this morning.

“Kroger’s valuation (~7.6x EV/NTM EBITDA from ~6.7x one year ago) has lagged peers” despite beating earnings in its last report, notes the analyst. “On better volumes, more inflation, and cost savings, Kroger results should continue to surprise to the upside,” making Kroger a good buy at current prices.

Kroger stock opened up more than 1% this morning. The Voo is now in positive territory, but only just barely — up 0.03%.

Today’s the day — the day the Federal Reserve (probably) will cut interest rates for the first time this year.

Federal Open Market Committee members have been discussing whether to cut target interest rates since yesterday, and at 2 p.m. today are expected to render their verdict, cutting rates by  0.5% (maybe), 0.25% (probably), or 0% (potentially — in which case, a lot of investor tears will be shed). For now, most investors seem to assume the Fed will take the middle course and cut by a quarter point.

They’re sitting tight, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is trading basically flat on that assumption.

Housing Market News

One factor boosting confidence that a rate cut of some size is coming is the nation’s housing market. CNBC just reported that (annualized) applications for new building permits dropped 3.7% in August, putting us on course for only 1.31 million new houses to be built this year.

Actual housing starts look similar, trending towards 1.307 million for the year — and that number is down 8.5% from July.

Earnings

Earnings “season” is basically over at this point, but the occasional earnings report still pops up from time to time. Cereal giant and S&P 500 component company General Mills (NYSE: GIS) beat earnings by a nickel in its fiscal Q1 2026 report this morning, earning $0.86 for the quarter.

Revenue was right on target at $4.5 billion, and management reaffirmed its guidance for flat sales this year, somewhere between down 1% and up 1%. Adjusted earnings for the year on the other hand, could be down as much as 10% to 15%.

Investors don’t like the sound of that one bit, and General Mills stock is down 3% premarket.

Top Gaining Stocks

Workday
WDAY Vol: 8,573,415
+$14.53
+6.63%
$233.54
Charter Communications
CHTR Vol: 1,129,081
+$10.83
+4.15%
$271.91
First Solar
FSLR Vol: 1,656,031
+$7.39
+3.60%
$212.64
Hologic
HOLX Vol: 2,165,528
+$2.00
+3.16%
$65.33
Fox
FOXA Vol: 2,520,363
+$1.81
+3.15%
$59.28

Top Losing Stocks

Uber
UBER Vol: 31,501,441
-$4.73
4.83%
$93.10
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 18,171,670
-$15.05
4.18%
$344.95
Insulet
PODD Vol: 677,472
-$12.67
3.81%
$319.46
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 47,176,360
-$5.78
3.39%
$164.48
Ralph Lauren
RL Vol: 499,147
-$10.42
3.31%
$304.25