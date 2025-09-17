Stock Market Live September 17: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat as Investors Await Fed Rate Decision

Berenberg analyst Kerry Holford downgraded Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock to hold with a price target of $830 this morning.\r\n\r\n“Lilly has delivered spectacular shareholder returns over the past five years [and] we have been big supporters of the Lilly investment case, based on its once underappreciated, best-in-class obesity and diabetes franchise,” says Holford. However, “the obesity market upgrade cycle has plateaued and consensus expectations for Lilly’s franchise are high. Berenberg forecasts are now slightly below consensus. We pull back to a Hold rating with a new price target of USD830.”