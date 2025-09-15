Stock Market Live September 15: Testy Trade Talks With China Fail to Discourage S&P 500 (VOO) Investors

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. President … Donald Trump. These are three names you don’t often find all in the same sentence together, but today, President Trump echoed past sentiments expressed by both Buffett and Dimon when he mused on Truth Social that U.S. companies would be better served making semiannual earnings reports than reporting earnings quarterly.\r\n\r\nIn 2018, Buffett and Dimon co-authored an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal, arguing that “in our experience, quarterly earnings guidance often leads to an unhealthy focus on short-term profits at the expense of long-term strategy, growth and sustainability.”\r\n\r\nNow Trump is seconding the emotion, opining that “China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis??? Not good!!!.”\r\n\r\nWhether anything comes of the idea remains to be seen, however.