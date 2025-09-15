Stock Market Live September 15: Testy Trade Talks With China Fail to Discourage S&P 500 (VOO) Investors

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Chinese and U.S. representatives held trade talks over the weekend, but made no clear progress.

Investors await news of a Fed interest rate cut this week.

U.S. and Chinese representatives met over the weekend to continue wrangling over trade issues, and both governments seem to be using their counterparties’ companies as bargaining chips in the talks. From the U.S. side, there’s discussion of removing the ban on TikTok if China accepts higher tariffs on its exports — or proceeding to ban the company from operating in the U.S. if China balks. Meanwhile, the Chinese side has countered by opening a probe into Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), alleging the semiconductors giant is violating China’s anti-monopoly laws in some manner.

Tesla‘s (Nasdaq: TSLA) also in the news today, after Elon Musk spent $1 billion of his own money buying up Tesla shares. The CEO’s enthusiasm for his own electric car company is lifting Tesla stock nearly 8% premarket.

The week’s biggest news, however, hasn’t happened yet. On Thursday, the Federal Open Markets Committee is expected to announce a 0.25% reduction in its target interest rate. Investors see this move as basically in the bag, and are still in a buying mood because of it:

Premarket, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is already up 0.3%.

Earnings

Earnings season is basically over at this point — but another one is just around the bend. This morning, Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) warned that higher fuel costs combined with operational challenges will weigh on its quarterly profit.

The carrier had previously predicted profits between $1 and $1.40 this quarter. Now it confirms profits will be closer to the $1 than to the $1.40, despite strong quarterly revenue. Alaska Air stock is down nearly 1% on the news.