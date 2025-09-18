2 Secret Penny Stocks Trouncing Nvidia and Palantir’s Gains

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points These penny stocks have been delivering explosive gains.

They still have more room for multibagger gains.

These speculative penny stocks can boost your gains if big-cap stocks disappoint.

Most portfolios are built around the big names that dominate the headlines, and for good reason. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) have delivered staggering returns as artificial intelligence moved from buzzword to balance sheet, but the easy money has already been made.

These companies are now worth trillions, and it is hard to see them deliver multibagger returns from here. Big-name companies should obviously constitute the vast majority of your portfolio, but it shouldn’t be fully devoid of speculation. Speculative investments can be good if you do it in a controlled and limited manner, as a single small penny stock winner can nudge a portfolio significantly.

A few hundred dollars invested in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would’ve turned you into a millionaire today. You’re trying to find a needle in a haystack if you are looking for the next trillion-dollar company. However, you can still get lucky if you invest in promising companies.

Here are two to look into:

Cybercatch Holdings (CYBHF)

Cybercatch Holdings is an AI-aided cybersecurity company that sells a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for continuous compliance and risk mitigation. It mainly sells to small and medium-sized businesses but is expanding fast as AI becomes pivotal for cybersecurity. The stock performance has been stellar, up 1,208% in just the past year.

The company can continue doing well as the market capitalization is still quite low at $115 million (CAD 158 million). It is targeting government contracts and announced an agreement with a “strategic reseller partner to U.S. government agencies to drive large sales”. The company is trying to capture more market share in cybersecurity among medium and smaller businesses and seems well-positioned to capture more demand from the government.

The explosive momentum could continue if the company keeps landing more contracts from U.S. government agencies or gets more analyst coverage.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) mines and sells silver, gold, copper, and base metal deposits. Its main operations are in Mexico, though the company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The stock has delivered explosive growth that has trounced even some of the flashiest of tech names.

This is thanks to Q2 2025 earnings showing its highest quarterly mill throughput in history. Revenue grew 47% year-over-year in Q2 2025 to $21.8 million. Adjusted earnings more than doubled, with all-in sustaining cash costs falling 8% year-over-year. The cash position is at $48 million.

Gold production increased 17% due to increased tonnes processed and improved gold recoveries to 74% from 70% in Q2 2024.

Management expects to keep growing production while reducing costs. They expect to release their first mineral reserve estimate in Q1 2026 and meet the requirements for producing issuer status under National Instrument 43-101 standards. Plus, Avino is conducting a nine-hole drilling program at the Avino Mine to test down-dip extensions of the Avino Vein below current mining levels.

Earlier this year, Avino announced underground development at its fully-owned La Preciosa Property. This mine has significantly higher-quality silver and is expected to boost revenue even more starting next year.

The most bullish factor is the surging gold and silver prices. This company mostly makes silver, and it is up nearly 41% year-to-date. Analysts expect silver to keep gaining due to the historically large gap between the market cap of gold and silver.