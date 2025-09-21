S&P 500
Investing

Buy, Sell or Hold: XRP at $3.50

By Rich Duprey

Sep 21, 2025  |  Updated 6:23 AM ET

Key Points

  • XRP (XRP) enables rapid cross-border payments adopted by 200+ institutions. 
  • SEC’s September 18 policy shift approved spot ETF standards, launching REX-Osprey’s XRPR. XRP peaked at $3.13 on launch day but sits at $2.99 today amid profit-taking. 
  • If $3.50 arrives, is it XRP’s peak or a prelude to $5, and should you buy, sell, or hold?
XRP’s Rollercoaster Ride to a New Regulatory Dawn

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), Ripple’s native token, is built for fast, low-cost cross-border payments, settling in 3-5 seconds — outpacing traditional SWIFT systems. With over 200 global financial institutions, XRP aims to expand its role in global cross-border payments, a market projected to reach tens of billions of dollars by 2025.

Its path, however, faced headwinds from a four-year SEC lawsuit alleging unregistered securities sales. That shifted with the SEC’s Sept. 18 approval of generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs, following it dropping its Ripple appeal in March. 

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF (CRYPTO:XRPR) launched that day on the CBOE BZX Exchange — the first U.S. spot XRP product — blending XRP holdings with derivatives and hitting $37.7 million in debut volume. XRP peaked at $3.13 amid hype over CME Group’s (NASDAQ:CME) October futures options, but is down to $2.99 today on profit-taking and whale sales of 40 million tokens , worth some $119 million. Bloomberg, though, sees 95% odds for full ETF approvals by year-end, despite delays persisting. 

The question for investors is, if XRP hits $3.50 — a level last seen briefly in July — is it a peak or a springboard to $5? Should you buy, sell, or hold if it does?

Navigating Choppy Waters

XRP’s horizon gleams with promise, but it’s no smooth sail. Technicals paint a consolidating picture: The 50-day moving average hovers above $2.80 as support, while RSI at 53 signals neutral momentum — neither overbought nor exhausted. A break above $3.07 could propel XRP to $3.40 to $3.50 by October’s ETF deadline, according to CoinDCX forecasts, especially with CME’s October 13 options launch drawing $1.41 billion in futures volume last week. 

Long-term, Finder’s expert panel eyes $2.80 by year-end 2025, climbing to $5.25 by 2030, driven by RippleNet’s banking integrations and Japan’s SBI Holdings (OTC:SBHGF) mandating XRP for 2025 transactions.

Institutional tailwinds are building. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (NYSEAMEX:GDLC) — approved alongside new SEC rules — includes XRP in its crypto mix, potentially funneling billion of dollars into XRP. 

Ripple’s $3 billion M&A spree — capped by its August $200 million acquisition of Rail, a stablecoin payments platform — positions it to process 10% of global B2B stablecoin flows. This bolsters RLUSD (CRYPTO:RLUSD), Ripple’s dollar-pegged stablecoin custodied by BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), enhancing compliance for banks wary of volatility.

Hurdles on the Horizon

Yet, challenges loom large. Ripple’s stablecoin pivot raised eyebrows: RLUSD, which aims to offer robust reserve backing through regulated custodians such as Standard Custody, could sideline XRP for risk-averse institutions favoring pegged assets over volatile tokens. 

As Unchained notes, this “cannibalization” risks eroding XRP’s liquidity premium, especially amid competition from USDC (CRYPTO:USDC), USDT (CRYPTO:USDT), and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). 

Regulatory ghosts also remain, such as SEC delays on 11 spot XRP ETFs that were pushed to November, and XRP’s “neutral-bearish” sentiment (Fear & Greed at 53) reflecting whale dumps and potential altcoin fatigue.

Market volatility adds additional fuel. A failure to hold $2.80 could plunge to $2.17 support levels, while broader macro headwinds, like U.S. election uncertainty, could cap gains. Still, XRP’s 43% year-to-date surge underscores its resilience, particularly with adoption in emerging markets and partnerships with AMINA Bank and OpenPayd offering real utility.

Key Takeaways

Will XRP hit $3.50? Absolutely plausible by the fourth quarter, if October’s ETF nods and options debut accelerate a 15% to 20% rally echoing Bitcoin’s 160% post-ETF pop. Will it hit $5 by 2030? Likely, with 85% analyst consensus on institutional flows, though $10 demands significant SWIFT-level disruption. A plausible timeframe for XRP sees $3.50 being realized  in one to three months and $5 in two to three years.

There is downside potential below $3, too — bet on it. That makes XRP best-suited for risk-tolerant portfolios. Allocate only a small percentage — 1% to 2% — of your portfolio as a speculative play as the reward outweighs downside if regulations align. 

Hold through almost certain volatility as selling now misses the upside, while buying dips to  capture value. XRP isn’t just surviving — it’s evolving and should be a part of your overall investment plan.

