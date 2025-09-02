XRP’s Big Moment Arrives by October 18 -- Should You Buy Now? mayam_studio / Shutterstock.com

Key Points XRP ’s (XRP) institutional utility makes it a potential financial game-changer, but its price has stagnated below $3.

’s (XRP) institutional utility makes it a potential financial game-changer, but its price has stagnated below $3. Investors expected a surge under Trump after the SEC lawsuit ended, but ETF delays have cooled momentum.

Ripple’s stablecoin focus with RLUSD and the October 18 ETF decision are critical for XRP’s future.

A Game-Changer for Global Finance

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP) — the backbone of the XRP Ledger — is a powerhouse in the making, built to revolutionize cross-border payments. Its lightning-fast transaction speeds and low fees make it a favorite among banks and financial institutions, positioning it as a vital tool for global finance.

Investors had high hopes for XRP under the Trump administration, expecting a crypto-friendly regulatory shift after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped its appeal against Ripple in March, ending a grueling four-year legal battle. Yet, the SEC’s delay in approving spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until October 18 has contributed to uncertainty and kept prices below the $3 mark.’

Ripple’s acquisition of Rail and the launch of the RLUSD (CRYPTO:RLUSD) stablecoin suggest Ripple may be shifting its focus, raising questions about XRP’s future role. The question is whether investors should buy now, betting on a favorable ETF decision and a potential price surge, or wait until the SEC’s verdict is clear, since a negative ruling could cause the price to tumble.

Why XRP Stands Out

Unlike Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO:BTC) decentralized ethos, XRP prioritizes speed and efficiency, settling transactions in just 3 to 5 seconds. Ripple’s network, adopted by over 200 financial institutions worldwide, leverages XRP to streamline remittances, offering a cost-effective alternative to systems like SWIFT.

The RLUSD stablecoin, with reserves held in custody by BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), complements XRP by reducing volatility for institutional users while still using XRP for transaction fees. This synergy could drive demand, especially if spot XRP ETFs from firms like Grayscale and Bitwise gain approval, opening the door to broader investor access.

The ETF Wildcard

The SEC’s October 18 deadline for spot XRP ETF decisions is a make-or-break moment. Analysts at Bloomberg peg the approval odds at 95% by year-end, buoyed by the SEC’s new leadership under Paul Atkins and the GENIUS Act’s support for stablecoin regulation.

A green light could spark a rally akin to Bitcoin’s 160% surge after spot ETFs were approved in 2024, potentially pushing XRP toward $5 by 2030.

However, XRP’s price, now at $2.81, faces resistance between $2.87 and $3.74, according to technical analysis, and breaking through the lower level could signal a run to $3.40, but a failure to hold could see it drop toward the $2.17 support level if the SEC delays a decision again or denies the applications.

Navigating the Risks

XRP’s path isn’t without hurdles. Market volatility, competition from stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDC), and uncertainty over XRP’s role amid Ripple’s stablecoin push cloud the outlook.

Ripple’s pending bank charter application, expected by late October, could bolster its credibility. However, if Ripple shifts its focus to RLUSD, XRP could be sidelined. Technical indicators are mixed, with the 50-day moving average signaling caution. Investors must weigh the potential for explosive gains against the risk of regulatory disappointment.

To Buy or Not to Buy?

For risk-tolerant investors, XRP offers a speculative opportunity before the ETF decision. Approval could unlock significant inflows, boosting prices and validating XRP’s utility. But the SEC’s history of delays and the stablecoin pivot introduce uncertainty.

Conservative investors might wait for clarity, while others could allocate a small 1% to 2% portfolio position to capitalize on potential upside while managing downside risk.

Key Takeaway

The SEC’s October 18 deadline for spot XRP ETF decisions is a pivotal catalyst. With a crypto-friendly SEC and supportive legislation, approval odds are strong, potentially 95% by year-end, driving XRP’s price and adoption.

Yet, delays or a stablecoin focus could stall momentum. For these reasons, XRP is a speculative buy before the deadline for those comfortable with volatility — but limit exposure to just a small position to hedge against a potential dip below $2.50 if the SEC rules unfavorably.

