Stock Market Live September 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Relapses as Investors Fear Government Shutdown

Key Points Congress may shut down the government if temporary funding bill doesn’t pass.

Space company and new IPO Firefly is due for its first earnings report tomorrow.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) gained 1.2% last week, but is looking like it might take a breather Monday, down 0.3% premarket.

Last week, a Federal Reserve decision to lower its target interest rate by 0.25%, and its expressed willingness to cut twice more in October and December this year, helped boost the index of America’s 500 largest listed companies. But this week, worries that Democratic opposition to proposed continuing resolutions in Congress will force a government shutdown have investors on edge.

The government must pass the temporary funding measure by September 30 to avoid a shutdown, opening up the possibility nerves will remain on edge throughout the trading week and into next weekend.

Earnings

No companies of any real size reported earnings today. That’s not unusual for a Monday. For whatever reason, companies mostly prefer to report earnings midweek. Tomorrow for example, space investors will be on the lookout for the first earnings report from new IPO Firefly Aerospace (Nasdaq: FLY), as well as from satellite company Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR).

On Wednesday, we’ll start hearing from larger companies, with Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) and KB Home (NYSE: KBH).

Thursday will be the busiest day for earnings reports this week, with Costco (Nasdaq: COST), CarMax (NYSE: KMX), and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reporting.

Of the above, only Cintas and Costco are S&P 500 components.