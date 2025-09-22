Stock Market Live September 22: S&P 500 (VOO) Relapses as Investors Fear Government Shutdown

Erste’s Engel appears to be very busy today, and not just in semiconductors. The analyst also posted a less congratulatory note on Visa (NYSE: V), downgrading the credit card company to hold.\r\n\r\nHigh barriers to entry help Visa earn high margins and promise long-term profit growth. “In developed markets such as the USA or Europe, however” says the analyst, “the market for credit and debit cards is largely saturated. This limits the opportunities for organic growth. [And Visa] is also facing competition from new fintech companies.”\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVisa stock is shrugging off the downgrade, rising 0.5%. The Voo is now in positive territory, up 0.2%.\r\n\r\nShares of Visa closed at $341.61 yesterday.