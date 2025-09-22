Will American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Return to $25 This Year?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points American Eagle Outfitters’ shareholders have dealt with recent media controversy and AEO stock price volatility.

However, AEO stock could be a worthy buy-and-hold for patient dividend collectors.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) garnered some criticism earlier this year, and AEO stockholders have been on a roller-coaster ride. Yet, the company’s loyal investors might choose to stay the course in anticipation of a share-price rebound.

Along with all of that, it appears that American Eagle Outfitters stock got caught up in the summertime meme-stock frenzy. Consequently, a return to $25 looks like a real possibility. In the end, there may be reasons to hold AEO stock irrespective of the memes and despite the brand’s controversy.

Put Your Seat Belts On

If you’re planning to hold American Eagle Outfitters stock, you should be prepared for swift price moves in either direction. Even before this year’s meme-stock revival took place, AOE stock had more than its share of ups and downs.

Incredibly, American Eagle Outfitters stock went up to $37 in 2021, down to $10 in 2022, then up to $25 in 2023 and back down to $10 in 2024. Yet, there was hope for a return to $25 or higher when AOE stock was apparently swept up in the recent meme-stock trend; this phenomenon also included the stocks of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT), and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS).

Past volatility doesn’t necessarily mean that the fast price action will continue into the ensuing months. Nevertheless, you’d better put your seat belt on as history shows that AOE stock is susceptible to big swings in both directions.

Furthermore, even though the AOE share price rallied back to $18, meme-stock trends don’t last forever. Unless you’re just flipping American Eagle Outfitters stock for a quick trade, you’ll want to know what’s going on with the company and not only the stock price. So, let’s start off with a recent elephant-in-the-room news item.

Courting Controversy

It’s on people’s minds, so we have to address the controversy pertaining to American Eagle Outfitters and actress Sydney Sweeney. The company’s “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” advertising campaign raised some eyebrows due to its jeans/genes wordplay and perceived connotations with genetics or eugenics.

So far, there doesn’t appear to be any evidence that American Eagle Outfitters is backing down or apologizing for this ad campaign. Moreover, it’s too early to know whether the Sydney Sweeney ads will have a positive or negative effect on American Eagle Outfitters’s sales and profits.

When all is said and done, investors should decide for themselves whether they’re comfortable owning AOL stock. In the long run, the Sydney Sweeney controversy will be old news and the most important factor will be American Eagle Outfitters’ financial performance. Therefore, we’ll go ahead and dive into the data now.

Keep an Eye on the Cash

Taking a look at the 13-week period that ended on August 2, 2025, American Eagle Outfitters appears to be staying on an even keel. On a year-over-year basis, the company’s net revenue declined slightly to $1.284 billion while its net income increased a little bit to $77.633 million.

American Eagle Outfitters CEO Jay Schottenstein touted the company’s “well-managed expenses” during this period. There’s merit to this description as American Eagle Outfitters’ selling, general, and administrative expenses shrank slightly on a year-over-year basis to $342.211 million.

On the other hand, there was a sizable jump in the “prepaid expenses” category from $136.787 million to $167.295 million. This might help to explain why American Eagle Outfitters’ cash and cash equivalents position dwindled from $191.837 million to $126.78 million.

The main takeaway is that investors should keep a close watch on American Eagle Outfitters’ capital position. There’s nothing too alarming going on here, yet we shouldn’t just take an executive’s claims at face value. It’s up to you, ultimately, to decide whether American Eagle Outfitters’ expenses are actually “well-managed.”

A Slow Road to $25

In light of the share-price volatility, recent ad-campaign controversy, and meme-stock interest, it’s interesting to see that American Eagle Outfitters’ financials are largely unremarkable. There’s nothing very surprising going on under the hood, though investors will definitely want to monitor American Eagle Outfitters’ capital position.

What lies ahead, then? American Eagle Outfitters continues to pay decent-sized dividends, so patient shareholders can seize a passive-income opportunity with AOE stock. But then, they might also have to deal with the share price making big moves.

In the long run, the path to $25 for American Eagle Outfitters stock will be paved with continued profits and contained expenses. This will, to a great extent, depend on the condition of the economy, which is always a wild card.

Hence, it’s probable that AOE stock will return to $25 and it might even happen this year. Just be patient, don’t obsess too much about meme trends, and understand that American Eagle Outfitters’ shareholders will have to tolerate a fair measure of controversy and volatility.