Is $5 the Next Stop for GoPro (GPRO) Stock?

Key Points GPRO stock rode the meme-stock wave over the summer.

GoPro’s recent financials are mixed, so investors should be cautious with GPRO stock.

Wearable video camera maker GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) enables adventurous content creators to capture exciting moments of their lives. Similarly, adventurous traders captured exciting gains during the summer of 2025 as GPRO stock soared.

As you may be aware, meme stock buyers flocked to GoPro stock in July along with shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN), Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT). Suddenly, it looked like GPRO stock was headed for prices not seen since 2023: $3, $4, and maybe even $5.

Yet, meme-stock trends can be fleeting and investors should prioritize caution over thrills. Remember that GoPro is a business enterprise, not just a stock, and financial facts are more important in the long run than meme-stock hopes and dreams.

GPRO Stock’s Summer of Love

It was truly a summer to remember in 2025 as meme-stock traders took a shine to GPRO stock. After touching $0.50 in April, the GoPro share price catapulted to $2 and even hit $2.50 recently.

On a technical level, the bullish argument makes perfect sense. If GPRO stock quintupled from $0.50 to $2.50, why couldn’t it double from here to $5?

Hold your horses for a minute, though, and think about the bigger picture. Can bullish-leaning investors justify GoPro’s valuation and the share price’s massive expansion?

Currently, GoPro doesn’t have a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio because the company wasn’t profitable over that time period. This makes it more difficult to assess and justify GoPro’s valuation and share price.

Therefore, we’ll need to dive into GoPro’s recent financials to get the full picture and make a reasonable assessment. Then, we can decide whether GPRO is likely to double to $5 this year.

Good and Bad News

Looking through GoPro’s second-quarter 2025 results, there’s positive news to report but also some less favorable data points to consider. First of all, GoPro’s revenue declined 18% year over year to $152.643 million, so that’s not a good sign. This may be forgivable, though, as tariff turmoil could have impacted GoPro’s top-line results during Q2.

On the other hand, GoPro narrowed its adjusted (non-GAAP) net earnings loss from $36.179 million in the year-earlier quarter to $11.957 million in 2025’s second quarter. That’s all fine and well, though fundamentals-focused investors might still wonder whether GPRO stock should have quintupled while GoPro remained unprofitable.

It’s also important to check on GoPro’s balance sheet. At the very least, we ought to glance at GoPro’s position of cash and cash equivalents. This figure for GoPro declined sharply from $102.811 million as of December 31, 2024, to $58.571 million as of June 30, 2025.

Perhaps meme-stock traders didn’t pay much attention to GoPro’s dwindling capital position when they pushed GPRO stock to $2 and then $2.50. Furthermore, they didn’t seem to mind that, according to GoPro, the company’s “[s]ell-through was approximately 500,000 camera units” in Q2 2025, down 23% year over year.

In the “positive” column, however, GoPro’s adjusted EBITDA improved 83% year over year to -$6 million. Again, though, some cautious investors would likely prefer to see a non-negative number.

A Notable Capital Raise

Another notable number for GoPro is $50 million. That’s because, in the company’s quarterly report, GoPro stated that it had “closed a second lien credit facility of $50 million.”

GoPro did this to “bolster its balance sheet,” and indeed, a $50 capital raise will achieve that objective in the immediate term. Hopefully, GoPro’s investors understand that a credit facility isn’t just free money and is a loan that will need to be repaid.

Besides, GoPro disclosed that, as part of the $50 million capital-raise agreement, the company issued 11.1 million warrants “to purchase shares of our common stock at an exercise price of $1.25.” That’s not necessarily a confidence-booster as $1.25 is around half of the current share price.

These warrants with an $1.25 exercise price were “immediately exercisable” and won’t expire until August 4, 2035. How this might affect the GPRO stock price over the ensuing quarters remains to be seen.

No Guarantees With GoPro Stock

Meme-stock enthusiasts might not want to hear this, but it’s difficult to justify GoPro stock’s massive rally to $2.50. Current concerns include GoPro’s mixed financials, lack of profitability, and looming cash-outs of warrants with an $1.25 exercise price.

This doesn’t mean you can’t own GPRO stock today. The point here is that, even after GoPro’s shareholders enjoyed a spectacular summer of meme dreams, this doesn’t guarantee that the GoPro share price is headed for $5 by the end of the year.