Live Earnings: Will American Eagle Smash Q2 Estimates?

Key Points AEO guided revenue down 5% YoY; comps expected –3% as back-to-school season becomes a turnaround test.

EPS projected to decline 49% YoY to $0.20; Q1 loss was larger than expected due to markdowns and write-downs.

Promotions remain elevated, but OFFLINE and denim are outperforming; inventory clean-up largely completed.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) reports Q2 FY2026 earnings after the close. It’s been a bruising year so far: gross margins were crushed by a $75 million inventory write-down in Q1, and full-year guidance remains suspended. But executives are signaling optimism — saying the company is entering the critical back-to-school season in better shape. American Eagle has also been a stock of interest following Sydney Sweeney’s appearance in the firms ad campaigns.

It is not a “meme” stock per se, but the recent ad campaign drew the attention of retail investors and the stock surged 12% in over a week.

What to Expect When AEO Reports

Metric Q2 FY26 (Jul 2025) Q3 FY26 (Oct 2025) FY2026 (CY) FY2027 (CY) EPS (Normalized) $0.20 $0.39 $0.77 $1.12 EPS YoY Growth –48.7% –18.8% –55.7% +45.3% Revenue $1.24B $1.27B $5.17B $5.28B Revenue YoY Growth –4.3% –1.5% –2.9% +2.0%

AEO trades at $13.58, above the Street’s $11.56 average target but well below the $19 high target.

Key Areas to Watch

1. Back-to-School Turnaround Execution

Management said “back-to-school is our Super Bowl” and has left Fall/Holiday inventory buys open for flexibility. With EPS forecast down 49% YoY, results must prove that margin hits and product misses are behind them.

2. Inventory Positioning and Markdown Levels

The Q1 write-down was intended to “clean and mean” the assortment ahead of Q2. Gross margins remain pressured by elevated promotions, but management sees leaner inventory aiding conversion.

3. OFFLINE & Denim Strength

Women’s denim has been “very strong,” and OFFLINE continues to grow and gain share. These categories are expected to anchor any gross margin recovery and brand reacceleration into Fall.

4. Category-Specific Recovery Outlook

Shorts remain weak across brands, while intimates and fleece are recovering. Aerie’s fashion misses were costly, but better assortment balance is expected this quarter.

5. Marketing Spend and Traffic Trends

Customer files grew in AE (high-single digits) and Aerie (mid-single digits), and the team is ramping back-to-school campaigns beginning in July. Advertising will be up YoY, while other SG&A lines remain flat

