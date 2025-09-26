These Penny Stocks are Soaring Today: DVLT, NUAI, DFLI

Investing
Whenever you consider investing in a penny stock, be aware of the associated risks.
As the US SEC has said, “Penny stocks may trade infrequently – which means that it may be difficult to sell penny stock shares once you have them. Because it may also be difficult to find quotations for penny stocks, they may be impossible to accurately price. Investors in penny stock should be prepared for the possibility that they may lose their whole investment.”
Unfortunately, you’ll also find scams among penny stocks. So, be sure to do your own due diligence.
That being said, here are a few penny stock winners you may want to dig further into.
We mentioned that AI company, Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), just yesterday.
At the time, we mentioned it was up 32% on a volume spike to 137.5 million. That was comparable to its daily average volume of 21.3 million. Today, DVLT is up another 50% to $1.26 on volume of 215 million, as compared to its daily average of 27 million.
Helping, DVLT just secured a $150 million investment from Scilex Holding Company.
Henry Ji, Ph.D., CEO and President of Scilex, said, “Datavault AI’s cutting-edge technologies align perfectly with the biotech sector’s need for advanced data analytics, AI-driven insights, and supercomputing power. This investment reflects our belief in Datavault’s ability to transform markets where trust and precision are critical. Biotech is a market we know well, and we will help guide Datavault to maximum revenue generation in our sector while they expand across the global economy,” as quoted in a company press release.
Fueling more upside was the company’s new initiative to promote the adoption of the XRP asset, which was announced at the XRP Seoul Global Conference.
Plus, the company just posted a 467% year-over-year jump in revenue to $1.7 million, thanks to annual recurring revenue achievements with its agentic AI products. In addition, as of mid-year, the company expects a $25 million run rate by the end of 2025 and annual revenue between $40 million and $50 million in 2026.
Up about 70%, New Era Energy & Digital (NASDAQ: NUAI) volume is up to 107.5 million, as compared to its daily average volume of 11.2 million.
All after the company announced it successfully completed Phase One engineering for Texas Critical Data Centers, its flagship data center and power development project in the West Texas and southeastern New Mexico Permian basin.
If all goes well, it could validate a pathway for intended power delivery by 2027.
In addition, according to E. Will Gray II, CEO of New Era Energy & Digital, commented: “We are de-risking one of the most ambitious AI data center site developments in the United States. Completion of Phase One engineering validates both the strength of our project and the discipline of our development approach. With major feasibility milestones and load studies cleared, we are accelerating toward Phase Two engineering and bringing our vision of energy-resilient, AI-native infrastructure one step closer to reality.”
Up about 40%, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) volume just spiked to 118.46 million, as compared to its daily average volume of 24.3 million.
Fueling a good deal of momentum is the latest lithium boom, which follows the Trump Administration’s desire to invest in Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass lithium mine.
“Thacker Pass in northern Nevada is expected to become one of the largest sources of lithium in North America, with the first phase of the project scheduled to start operations in late 2027,” added CNBC.
Recent earnings haven’t been too shabby either.
In its most recent quarter, the industry leader in energy storage posted an EPS loss of 58 cents, which beat estimates by 37 cents. Revenue of $16.2 million, up 22.7% year over year, beat by $1.52 million.
“We are pleased to report another strong quarter, with net sales increasing 23% year-over-year, driven by sustained demand from OEM customers despite continued economic uncertainty,” commented Dr. Denis Phares, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this performance demonstrates the resilience of our OEM partnerships, as we continue to see healthy adoption trends across our portfolio.”
It also recently expanded its collaboration with Ember Recreational Vehicles and partnered with Awaken RV to supply its ‘Battle Born’ lithium batteries as standard equipment in a new line of fiberglass travel trailers.
The company also secured a patent for its Wakespeed Charge Control technology, which addresses the transfer of power from a towing vehicle to a trailer to charge onboard batteries.
