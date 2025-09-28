Buy These 3 Glorious Growth Stocks Under $20 Before They Double

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Cheap stocks often hide flaws like weak business models or market rejection.

Focus on fundamentals to avoid value traps disguised as bargains.

Under-$20 stocks offering durable, strong growth drivers can deliver significant returns.

Cheap stocks can look appealing, but they’re often priced low for a reason. Many belong to struggling industries, carry heavy debt, or suffer from poor leadership. These “value traps” draw in investors with low prices but lead to losses when the business fails to recover. Think of retailers crushed by online competition or tech firms outpaced by innovation.

Buying based only on price ignores a company’s critical fundamentals, risking dead-end investments. It’s why buying penny stocks or jumping on meme stock trends is so risky. Yet, there are exceptions that prove the rule as some low-priced stocks offer real potential.

The three stocks below trade under $20 but have strong long-term growth prospects. Buying them now positions you for significant gains as their value rises.

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), trading near $18.50 per share, is a precious metals producer set to benefit from rising gold demand as a safe-haven asset and inflation hedge. Gold prices have surged 42% this year, driven by economic uncertainty and central bank buying.

Coeur operates silver-gold mines in Nevada and Mexico, and gold mines in Alaska and South Dakota. The yellow metal accounts for 67% of its revenue with below industry average production costs helping to boost margins. The Rochester mine expansion increased silver output by 50% and gold by 79% from a year ago, and exploration at Kensington could double reserves by 2027.

Analysts project earnings to grow to $0.78 per share this year from $0.18 in 2024, and then increase to $0.90 per share in 2026, fueled by rising gold and silver prices potentially hitting $4,000 and $50 per ounce, respectively, by 2026 (they’re within striking distance now).

Despite commodity price volatility, Coeur’s $111 million cash reserve and low debt ensure stability. The company’s focus on high-grade gold assets and cost efficiency makes it a strong pick.

With gold and silver’s upward momentum, Coeur’s stock could double, offering a solid opportunity for investors seeking growth and portfolio protection.

QXO (QXO)

QXO (NYSE:QXO), at just under $19 per share, is transforming the $800 billion building products distribution market. Led by Brad Jacobs, known for turning XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) into a logistics powerhouse, QXO acquired Beacon Roofing Supply for $11 billion, gaining 600 branches and $10 billion in revenue.

Its strategy combines acquisitions with AI-driven inventory management and e-commerce, targeting 15% to 20% efficiency gains. Analysts rate QXO “Outperform” with a $33 per share price target, forecasting revenue to hit $7.1 billion this year from $56.9 million in 2024,as Jacobs continues consolidating the fragmented market.

Second-quarter earnings exceeded estimates by 171%, reflecting strong execution. With housing demand remaining robust due to millennial buyers, QXO’s margins could grow from 5% to 12%, driving share price increases. While integration risks exist, Jacobs’ history of successful turnarounds and rolling up industries builds confidence.

QXO’s scale and tech edge make it a compelling buy for investors looking to capitalize on an enduring housing sector and long-term industry consolidation.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), trading around $16, is developing electric vertical takeoff vehicles (eVTOLs) for urban transport. Its has established partnerships with Delta (NYSE:DAL) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), signaling strong demand for its eVTOL services, as well as with Toyota (NYSE:TM) — which invested $500 million — and Dubai, for exclusive Middle East operations. The industry collaborations strengthen Joby’s position in the nascent industry.

The eVTOL market is projected to reach between $1 trillion and $5 trillion by 2040, and Joby is advancing toward commercial flights in 2026 as it is in the fifth and final phase of FAA Type Inspection Authorization for its aircraft. Recent U.S. policy support for eVTOL infrastructure lifted shares last month and Joby’s $991 million cash reserve supports growth without near-term dilution.

Analysts see 300% upside once flights begin, with potential 50% gross margins on high-ticket rides. Regulatory delays are a concern and public acceptance of eVTOL flights need to be proven, but Joby’s lead in certification and partnerships mitigates risks. Its 98% year-to-date stock surge reflects growing momentum. Joby offers a unique chance to invest in the early stages of urban air mobility.