She Beat Warren Buffett by 5-to-1, Now This Hedge Fund Manager is Betting Big on These 3 Stocks

Key Points Ratan Capital ’s 211% three-year returns beat the S&P 500 ’s 82% gain over the same period.

’s 211% three-year returns beat the ’s 82% gain over the same period. Chopra also outperformed bigger, better-known peers, including Warren Buffett, whom she beat by nearly 5-to-1 over the past three years.

Q2 bets include two new positions and a 1,000% increase in one holding.

In the high-stakes arena of hedge funds, where billion-dollar bets and bold strategies often grab headlines, Nehal Chopra’s Ratan Capital Management has quietly emerged as a powerhouse of precision and profit.

Chopra has outperformed both the S&P 500 and her much more prominent hedge fund peers, delivering cumulative returns of 211% since 2022. That easily trounces the benchmark index’s 82% gain despite the dominance of the Magnificent 7 tech stocks, which account for much of the S&P’s performance.

Equally impressive, Chopra has also outperformed peers like Stanley Druckenmiller (189%), Bill Ackman (66%), and even Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B), which she beat by nearly 5-to-1.

With some $198 million in assets under management and a focused portfolio of several dozen stocks, she targets event-driven opportunities like spin-offs and restructurings. In the second quarter, Chopra made significant moves, adding two new positions and increasing an existing stake by 1,000%.

Below are the three stocks Ratan Capital expects to perform strongly. Let’s see if they are right for your portfolio, too.

RTX (RTX)

RTX (NYSE:RTX) — formerly Raytheon Technologies — is the second-largest defense contractor behind Lockheed-Martin (NYSE:LMT). In 2024, it generated $80.7 billion in revenue, up 17% from the prior year, driven by demand for military equipment amid global conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Revenue reached $21.6 billion in Q2, up 9% organically, with adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, beating estimates despite supply chain challenges.

RTX’s $212 billion backlog and 1.86 book-to-bill ratio signal strong future revenue. Its Raytheon division secures U.S. defense contracts for hypersonic weapons, while its Pratt & Whitney engines support commercial aviation’s recovery. Wall Street’s consensus $165 per share price target suggests its currently fairly valued at $163 per share, but 16 of the 21 analysts covering RTX stock rate it a buy or better, with steady but growing revenue and earnings through 2026.

Risks include engine recalls, but rising global defense budgets and President Trump securing trade agreements for Europe to buy American military equipment — including RTX’s Patriot missile systems — bolster the stock’s bullish outlook.

Chopra’s investment reflects confidence in its stability and growth potential in a tense geopolitical climate.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is the leading U.S. residential solar installer, offering leased solar systems and batteries. In Q2, its subscriber value hit $1.6 billion, up 40% year-over-year, with net value creation surging 316% to $376 million. Revenue is projected at $2.25 billion for 2025, growing to $2.44 billion next year, a 10% increase.

Sunrun’s battery network, the largest in California, supported grids during 2025 heatwaves, strengthening utility partnerships. Trading at less than 2 times sales, the stock is undervalued, with a $16 per share analyst target implying fair value at its $17 per share price.

J.P. Morgan’s recently raised target of $23 cites tax credits and declining battery costs as warranting the additional upside.

High interest rates pose risks, but the Inflation Reduction Act’s $370 billion in green incentives supports growth, although many will begin expiring by the end of this year, with others scheduled to end by the end of 2027.

Chopra’s new position, however, signals belief in Sunrun’s scalable model and its role in the clean energy transition.

Boeing (BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is recovering from a litany of challenges, including 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner issues and labor strikes. The Federal Aviation Administration, for example, just announced the aircraft manufacturer can sign off on airworthiness certifications for its planes on its own again. The FAA took over the responsibility in 2019 for the 737 Max after two fatal crashes, and in 2022 on the Dreamliner due to numerous production defects.

After an $11.9 billion loss in 2024, Q2 showed progress with 25% higher deliveries (186 planes) and reduced cash burn of $1.9 billion. Revenue stabilized at $17.3 billion, with a $309 billion commercial backlog, enough to sustain production for a decade.

Chopra’s 1,000% increased stake reflects optimism about Boeing’s turnaround. The FAA also eased restrictions on 737 and 787 deliveries, enabling orders like Uzbekistan’s $8 billion Dreamliner deal. The defense unit’s $52 billion backlog, including tankers and hypersonics, adds stability.

Wall Street’s $253 per share target suggests 15% upside from its current $221 per share price, with 21 out of 26 analysts rating it a buy or better. Earnings are expected to grow from a massive $20.38 per share loss last year to $3.55 per share in profits next year.

Boeing’s significant $52 billion worth of debt is a concern and quality worries remain, but production increases to 38 737s monthly by 2026 and new leadership under CEO Kelly Ortberg bolster market confidence. Chopra, however, sees Boeing capitalizing on rising air travel demand.