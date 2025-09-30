S&P 500
6,684.80
+0.26%
Dow Jones
46,371.30
+0.05%
Nasdaq 100
24,680.60
+0.20%
Russell 2000
2,432.61
-0.05%
FTSE 100
9,390.60
+0.79%
Nikkei 225
44,863.60
-0.66%
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Home > Investing > This AI Infrastructure Is Down 34%, but Can’t Stop Winning. Is It a Buy?

Investing

This AI Infrastructure Is Down 34%, but Can’t Stop Winning. Is It a Buy?

This AI Infrastructure Is Down 34%, but Can’t Stop Winning. Is It a Buy?

By Rich Duprey

Sep 30, 2025  |  Updated 11:35 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Huge, multi-billion-dollar contract wins for CoreWeave (CRWV) are boosting backlog and revenue at high margins.
  • A new $14 billion deal with Meta Platforms further helps to diversify revenue streams away from Microsoft, which accounted for 71% of Q2 revenue.
  • Risks such as debt, customer concentration, and valuation remain in place even after latest agreement.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)

Pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) exploded onto the public market in March, riding the AI wave with its GPU-powered cloud platform tailored for generative AI workloads. 

Priced at $40 during its IPO, CRWV stock skyrocketed 367% to $187 per share by June, fueled by Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) backing through its cutting-edge chips like the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell and GB300 NVL72 and a $500 million investment. But the hype didn’t last long and CoreWeave sank to around $82 per share earlier this month, though they’ve clawed their way higher again closing yesterday at $122 per share.

Yet, CoreWeave keeps winning: multi-year contracts with OpenAI and Nvidia bolstered its $20 billion backlog. Today, though, a new $14 billion, five-year deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) for AI computing capacity are sending shares soaring, up 14% in morning trading. With such momentum, is CRWV stock a buy at these levels, or are there underlying risks that still warrant caution? 

The Financial Firepower Behind the Deals

The $14 billion Meta contract is a game-changer, securing dedicated GPU clusters for Meta’s Llama models and metaverse projects over five years. It boosts CoreWeave’s backlog by 70%, ensuring $2.8 billion in annual revenue at 80% gross margins, according to Zacks estimates. Utilization rates should hit 90% by 2026, driving 40% revenue growth to $1.4 billion next year. 

Compared to OpenAI’s expanded $22.4 billion, four-year deal for ChatGPT capacity, Meta’s pact is similar — both lock in high-margin, predictable cash flows. OpenAI’s contract fueled CoreWeave’s second-quarter $981 million revenue jump (420% year-over-year). While a $6.3 billion deal with Nvidia for access to any unsold cloud capacity isn’t direct revenue, it slashes GPU costs 20% via scale, enhancing margins. 

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has long been CoreWeave’s largest customer, accounting for 71% of revenue in Q2. These latest deals help the AI infrastructure stock diversify away from relying upon the tech giant, helping to reduce customer concentration risk.

Together, these contracts project as much as $15 billion in sales through 2026, an almost eightfold increase from 2024’s $1.92 billion, according to analysts at Stifel, with gross margins of 80% to 85% on cloud services. EBITDA margins are forecast to hit 15%. However, $2.5 billion in annual capital expenditures could keep net losses at $300 million, though cash flow may turn positive by 2026. 

Challenges Weighing on CRWV

Despite its wins, CoreWeave faces hurdles. Its $6 billion debt, with a 4.2x debt-to-equity ratio, incurs $150 million in quarterly interest, straining cash flow. A Moody’s downgrade in August flagged covenant risks if utilization dips below 80%. 

Valuation is another concern — CRWV’s 22x enterprise value-to-sales isn’t far removed from Nvidia’s 26x, pricing in the flawless execution needed. Short interest at 15% reflects market skepticism, with bears calling it overbought. Customer concentration (Microsoft, mentioned above, but also Meta and OpenAI are 45% of backlog) risks revenue cliffs if priorities shift. 

GPU supply constraints and rising regulatory pressure on data center energy use could spike capex 20%, while competitors like Lambda Labs offer cheaper alternatives, threatening market share. These issues drove the 34% pullback, signaling investor caution about sustainability in a frothy AI market. CoreWeave has been a growth story trading on its revenue trajectory, not near-term profits.

Key Takeaways

At $141 per share after the Meta deal announcement, it’s hard to marke the argument CRWV is still a compelling buy, even for growth investors. Its $60 billion market cap and $130 per share price target (8% downside) may reflecti ts robust backlog and hyperscaler demand, but the valuation has gotten ahead of itself. 

Debt is a concern , though perhaps manageable with $4 billion to $5 billion in recurring revenue by 2027. Similar deals with Google or xAI seem likely as AI infra spend nears $1 trillion annually. Investors should wait for November’s Q3 earnings report before thinking of pulling the trigger as CoreWeave’s risks outweigh its momentum — no matter how bullish you are on rise of AI infrastructure spending.

The image featured for this article is © Regissercom / Shutterstock.com

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Jim Cramer says he is blown away by the growth of Coreweave, and here are the top 5 reasons why
Rich Duprey | Jun 30, 2025

Jim Cramer says he is blown away by the growth of Coreweave, and here are the top 5 reasons why

The AI Powerhouse Captivating Jim Cramer CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) has quickly become an artificial intelligence (AI) cloud-computing dynamo, providing  high-performance graphics…
Half of $7.5 Billion Magnetar Financial Is In an AI Stock Up 300% in 2025
Rich Duprey | Jun 29, 2025

Half of $7.5 Billion Magnetar Financial Is In an AI Stock Up 300% in 2025

The Rise of CoreWeave CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) is an artificial intelligence (AI) cloud-computing startup founded in 2017, specializing in providing high-performance…
This is Why Shares of CoreWeave (CRWV) are Soaring Again
Ian Cooper | Sep 30, 2025

This is Why Shares of CoreWeave (CRWV) are Soaring Again

Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) are up another 13%, or $16.60, this morning. Driving shares higher, the company just inked…
CoreWeave Tanks 15% Despite AI Growth Surge. Time to Back Up the Truck?
Rich Duprey | Aug 13, 2025

CoreWeave Tanks 15% Despite AI Growth Surge. Time to Back Up the Truck?

Mixing Stellar Growth With Stinging Losses CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is a leading AI cloud computing provider that just released its…
Should You Buy Nvidia’s Secret Investment Portfolio’s Biggest AI Stock Investment?
Rich Duprey | Jul 16, 2025

Should You Buy Nvidia’s Secret Investment Portfolio’s Biggest AI Stock Investment?

Nvidia’s Strategic AI Vision Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has solidified its position as the backbone of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, with…
CoreWeave Stock Is Surging Again. Were the Critics Wrong to Bet Against It?
Rich Duprey | Sep 15, 2025

CoreWeave Stock Is Surging Again. Were the Critics Wrong to Bet Against It?

In the fast-paced world of AI infrastructure, CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) is proving doubters wrong once more. Shares are jumping 5% in…
Why Jensen Huang Went All-In on This AI Sleeper Hit — Is It Your Next 10x Play?
Rich Duprey | Sep 6, 2025

Why Jensen Huang Went All-In on This AI Sleeper Hit — Is It Your Next 10x Play?

Fueling the Next Generation of AI Growth As the dominant face of artificial intelligence (AI), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become an…
Live: CoreWeave (CRWV) Down 6% After Earnings But Conference Call Will Prove Pivotal
Joel South | Aug 12, 2025

Live: CoreWeave (CRWV) Down 6% After Earnings But Conference Call Will Prove Pivotal

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Live Earnings Coverage Like This…
Are Nvidia’s Latest AI Bets the Biggest Risk to Its $4.3 Trillion Valuation?
Rich Duprey | Sep 26, 2025

Are Nvidia’s Latest AI Bets the Biggest Risk to Its $4.3 Trillion Valuation?

As the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution sweeps across industries, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands at its heart, its AI chips becoming the…

Top Gaining Stocks

Pfizer
PFE Vol: 163,268,108
+$1.63
+6.83%
$25.48
Merck
MRK Vol: 21,233,062
+$5.35
+6.81%
$83.93
Danaher
DHR Vol: 7,707,889
+$12.20
+6.56%
$198.26
Bio-Techne
TECH Vol: 3,637,194
+$3.40
+6.51%
$55.63
Charles River Laboratories
CRL Vol: 1,037,575
+$9.47
+6.44%
$156.46

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 5,123,771
-$5.80
6.68%
$81.08
MGM Resorts
MGM Vol: 6,316,042
-$1.87
5.12%
$34.66
Capital One
COF Vol: 9,830,697
-$11.02
4.93%
$212.58
Paycom Software
PAYC Vol: 902,735
-$10.03
4.60%
$208.14
Block
XYZ Vol: 7,781,098
-$3.12
4.14%
$72.27