This AI Infrastructure Is Down 34%, but Can’t Stop Winning. Is It a Buy?

Key Points Huge, multi-billion-dollar contract wins for CoreWeave (CRWV) are boosting backlog and revenue at high margins.

A new $14 billion deal with Meta Platforms further helps to diversify revenue streams away from Microsoft, which accounted for 71% of Q2 revenue.

Risks such as debt, customer concentration, and valuation remain in place even after latest agreement.

Pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) exploded onto the public market in March, riding the AI wave with its GPU-powered cloud platform tailored for generative AI workloads.

Priced at $40 during its IPO, CRWV stock skyrocketed 367% to $187 per share by June, fueled by Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) backing through its cutting-edge chips like the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell and GB300 NVL72 and a $500 million investment. But the hype didn’t last long and CoreWeave sank to around $82 per share earlier this month, though they’ve clawed their way higher again closing yesterday at $122 per share.

Yet, CoreWeave keeps winning: multi-year contracts with OpenAI and Nvidia bolstered its $20 billion backlog. Today, though, a new $14 billion, five-year deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) for AI computing capacity are sending shares soaring, up 14% in morning trading. With such momentum, is CRWV stock a buy at these levels, or are there underlying risks that still warrant caution?

The Financial Firepower Behind the Deals

The $14 billion Meta contract is a game-changer, securing dedicated GPU clusters for Meta’s Llama models and metaverse projects over five years. It boosts CoreWeave’s backlog by 70%, ensuring $2.8 billion in annual revenue at 80% gross margins, according to Zacks estimates. Utilization rates should hit 90% by 2026, driving 40% revenue growth to $1.4 billion next year.

Compared to OpenAI’s expanded $22.4 billion, four-year deal for ChatGPT capacity, Meta’s pact is similar — both lock in high-margin, predictable cash flows. OpenAI’s contract fueled CoreWeave’s second-quarter $981 million revenue jump (420% year-over-year). While a $6.3 billion deal with Nvidia for access to any unsold cloud capacity isn’t direct revenue, it slashes GPU costs 20% via scale, enhancing margins.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has long been CoreWeave’s largest customer, accounting for 71% of revenue in Q2. These latest deals help the AI infrastructure stock diversify away from relying upon the tech giant, helping to reduce customer concentration risk.

Together, these contracts project as much as $15 billion in sales through 2026, an almost eightfold increase from 2024’s $1.92 billion, according to analysts at Stifel, with gross margins of 80% to 85% on cloud services. EBITDA margins are forecast to hit 15%. However, $2.5 billion in annual capital expenditures could keep net losses at $300 million, though cash flow may turn positive by 2026.

Challenges Weighing on CRWV

Despite its wins, CoreWeave faces hurdles. Its $6 billion debt, with a 4.2x debt-to-equity ratio, incurs $150 million in quarterly interest, straining cash flow. A Moody’s downgrade in August flagged covenant risks if utilization dips below 80%.

Valuation is another concern — CRWV’s 22x enterprise value-to-sales isn’t far removed from Nvidia’s 26x, pricing in the flawless execution needed. Short interest at 15% reflects market skepticism, with bears calling it overbought. Customer concentration (Microsoft, mentioned above, but also Meta and OpenAI are 45% of backlog) risks revenue cliffs if priorities shift.

GPU supply constraints and rising regulatory pressure on data center energy use could spike capex 20%, while competitors like Lambda Labs offer cheaper alternatives, threatening market share. These issues drove the 34% pullback, signaling investor caution about sustainability in a frothy AI market. CoreWeave has been a growth story trading on its revenue trajectory, not near-term profits.

Key Takeaways

At $141 per share after the Meta deal announcement, it’s hard to marke the argument CRWV is still a compelling buy, even for growth investors. Its $60 billion market cap and $130 per share price target (8% downside) may reflecti ts robust backlog and hyperscaler demand, but the valuation has gotten ahead of itself.

Debt is a concern , though perhaps manageable with $4 billion to $5 billion in recurring revenue by 2027. Similar deals with Google or xAI seem likely as AI infra spend nears $1 trillion annually. Investors should wait for November’s Q3 earnings report before thinking of pulling the trigger as CoreWeave’s risks outweigh its momentum — no matter how bullish you are on rise of AI infrastructure spending.