Here’s Why CoreWeave (CRWV) is Soaring Today 24/7 Wall St.

Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) are up another 6%, or $7.60, this morning.

This is after the AI-cloud computing company – whose biggest clients include Nvidia and Microsoft – saw its stock triple since going public.

Fueling today’s rally, the company just announced a $1.5 bond sale plan to raise money to pay down debt. That’s in addition to the $2 billion debt offering plan announced back in May.

CoreWeave’s $6 Billion AI Project is Fueling Massive Upside, Too

The stock also continues to rally on an announced $6 billion artificial intelligence data center project in Pennsylvania. That commitment includes an initial 100-megawatt data center to be built in Lancaster. It will have the ability to expand to 300 megawatts.

After all, “The demand for high-performance AI compute is relentless,” said CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator in a press release, as noted by CNBC, “and CoreWeave is scaling a cloud purpose-built for AI to meet it and strengthen US leadership.”

But wait, it gets even better.

President Trump Just Announced $36 Billion in Data Center Investments

Over the last few days, President Trump and U.S. Senator Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) announced $36 billion in investments for data center projects, and another $56 billion for energy projects in the area. All of which is another solid catalyst for CRWV shares.

“Many prominent figures within the energy space were in attendance, pointing to the importance of providing necessary power capabilities to fuel AI, which has put increased pressure on the grid,” said Wedbush analysts, led by Daniel Ives. “The funding will be focused on building out multi-billion-dollar data processing centers across Pennsylvania that will put the US at the forefront of the AI Revolution.”

Helping, analysts at Argus just initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and a $200 price target. The firm cited CRWV’s ability to take advantage of soaring demand for AI infrastructure.

Since it started trading in late March at $40, the stock soared to a high of $187. Now back to $129.81, it still appears to be a strong opportunity with plenty of upside potential.

