Rates Going Lower Next Week: Our Top 5% Dividend Picks Could Soar

Investors love dividend stocks, especially those with high yields, because they provide a substantial income stream and offer significant total return potential. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation. At 24/7 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return. It is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return refers to the collective increase in a stock’s value, including dividends.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Most across Wall Street see the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates at its meeting on October 28 and 29.

While some are hoping for a 50-basis-point cut, the most likely outcome is the Fed will lower the federal funds rate 25 basis points to make the current rate 3.75% to 4.00%.

There is a 50/50 chance at this point that the Fed will make one final 25 basis point at its meeting in December.

The reason the Federal Reserve has not been more aggressive in its rate-cutting cycle is that inflation, while much lower than a few years ago when it mooned to 9.1%, is still trading almost a whole percentage point higher than the Fed’s 2% target. Falling oil prices have been a big help, but ask consumers how things are going at the grocery store, and you will likely get an earful. Meat prices have stayed high all through the summer, and while eggs are lower, many mainstay products that families rely on have either remained higher or have been pushed higher, in some cases by the tariffs that have been imposed.

One group of stocks that could benefit is dividend-paying stocks, especially those with yields over 5%. We screened out our favorite list for companies paying those big dividends, and five of the top picks are waiting for growth and income investors to step up to the plate. All are rated Buy at the top firms on Wall Street that we cover.

Why do we cover high-yielding dividend stocks?

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciation has contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations. A study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, found that dividend stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.18% over the past 50 years (1973 to 2023). Over the same timeline, this was more than double the annualized return for non-payers (3.95%).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

With a hefty yield and a unique niche in the real estate arena, this is an outstanding company trading at a very reasonable valuation. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) is an owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agricultural technology, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations.

Alexandria yields 6.99% and specializes in owning medical offices, with a focus on medical research facilities. The REIT has increased its dividend annually for 15 straight years and maintains a robust balance sheet with no material near-term debt maturities. In addition, the company’s adjusted funds from operations comfortably cover its dividend payments.

The company’s locations include:

Greater Boston

San Francisco Bay Area

New York City

San Diego

Seattle

Maryland

The Research Triangle

The company, through its venture capital platform, provides strategic capital to life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies.

Its tenants include:

Multinational pharmaceutical companies

Public and private biotechnology companies

Life science product

Service and medical device companies

Digital health

Technology

Agtech companies

Academic and medical research institutions

United States government research agencies

Non-profit organizations

Venture capital firms

The company has a Labspace asset base predominantly concentrated in markets with barriers to entry.

Robert Baird has a Buy rating and a $102 target price.

Altria

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products. This stock offers value investors a compelling entry point and a generous dividend yield of 6.35%. Altria manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States.

The company’s dividend payout is based on free cash flow, ranging from about 64% to 80% depending on the quarter. In recent quarters, free cash flow has exceeded dividend payments, providing a solid buffer. Altria generates strong cash flow from its core tobacco business, which provides a stable base, albeit with regulatory risk, and yields are among the highest in the S&P 500, at least for now.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild and Middleton brands

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches

e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V. (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. Last year, the company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of its holdings but still leaves 8% of the outstanding shares in its back pocket. Altria also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Goldman Sachs has a> Buy rating with a $72 target price.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

This global biopharmaceutical company is committed to discovering, developing, and delivering innovative medicines. It remains a solid pharmaceutical stock to own long-term, offering an outstanding entry point and a rich 5.67% dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide.

The company offers products in these therapeutic classes:

Hematology

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Immunology

Bristol-Myers Squibb products include:

Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Opdivo for anti-cancer indications

Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF and for the treatment of DVT/PE

Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia

Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma

Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product

Implicit for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia

Jefferies has a Buy rating with a $68 target price.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is an American midstream natural gas and crude oil pipeline company headquartered in Houston, Texas. This company is one of the most extensive publicly traded energy partnerships, paying a very reliable 7.07% dividend. The company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio ranges from 3.1x to 3.4x, which is moderate for a midstream energy company, and the interest coverage ratio is 5 times.

The company generates strong free cash flow, with an operating cash flow of approximately $8.8 billion, resulting in around $4.2 billion in free cash flow annually, after deducting capital expenditures. Another significant benefit for shareholders is that most of the corporate debt is fixed-rate, thereby limiting the risk of rising interest rates.

Enterprise Products Partners provides various midstream energy services, including:

Gathering

Processing

Transporting and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and fractionation

Import and export terminalling

Offshore production platform services

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

NGL Pipelines and Services

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

One reason many analysts like the stock might be its distribution coverage ratio. The company’s coverage ratio is well above 1x, making it relatively less risky among the MLPs.

J.P. Morgan has an Overweight rating with a $38 target price.

Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), commonly known as Verizon, is an American multinational telecommunications conglomerate that still offers tremendous value, trading at 8.4 times the estimated 2026 earnings and with a 6.71% dividend. Verizon provides a range of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and government entities worldwide.

Its Consumer segment provides wireless services across the United States through Verizon and TracFone networks, as well as through wholesale and other arrangements. It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks and related equipment and devices, such as:

Smartphones

Tablets

Smartwatches and other wireless-enabled connected devices

The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and copper-based network.

The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally.

Goldman Sachs has a Buy rating and a price target of $49.

